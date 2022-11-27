ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Cher Was Arrested at Just 13 Years Old

By India McCarty
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Cher has been a world-famous singer and actor for decades, but she has an intriguing past. Did you know the Oscar winner was once arrested as a teen? She and her mother recall the star’s run-in with the police.

Cher has had a successful career in music and movies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMWAN_0jOwbWDL00
Cher in 2021 | Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Cher rose to fame as half of the singing duo Sonny & Cher . She and her husband Sonny Bono had a string of hits, such as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On,” and a successful variety TV show.

The singer eventually went solo, selling millions of records and putting out hits like “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” Cher has also made a name for herself as an actor, earning an Academy Award for Moonstruck and delighting audiences in Mermaids and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again .

Why was Cher arrested as a teen?

Before hitting it big, Cher ran into trouble with the law. In 2013, she and her mother, Georgia Holt, appeared on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno to promote the Lifetime special Dear Mom, Love Cher . During the interview, Holt revealed her daughter got carted off to jail when she was about 13 or 14.

According to Holt, Cher and a friend were hanging out with her friend’s boyfriend in his car. At one point, he pulled over and went into a building to run an errand. While he was inside, Cher had to keep moving the car.

Finally, tired of shifting the vehicle, Cher drove herself and her friend to get a soda. “And then the police came,” the pop diva interjected.

“[They] called me at 3:30 in the morning and said, ‘We have your daughter down here at the police station,'” Holt recalled (via The List ).

Cher quickly added that she had no memory of being arrested, but Holt provided a mugshot.

In a later interview on The Graham Norton Show , Cher gave a few more details of the arrest. She said the image people thought was her mugshot was a grade school picture with prisoner numbers photoshopped underneath.

“I swear to God, I would cop to it if it was true,” Cher said. She then repeated the car story. “I just thought, ‘I’m going to take us out,’ and so we went to a drive-in to get something to drink, and we got arrested. But not exactly arrested — just taken to jail.”

Do Cher and her mother have a good relationship?

Despite her teenage rebellion, Cher and Holt are incredibly close. The star’s mother has also had a showbiz career, appearing on The Dinah Shore Show and The Merv Griffin Show and releasing her debut album in 2013.

“We fought a lot when I was young. I was really strong-headed, even then,” Cher admitted to People . “She never gave me and my sister advice because, truthfully, she knew we’d never take it.”

RELATED: Cher’s Oscar Win Triggered a Stunningly Annoyed Look From a Fellow Nominee

Comments / 4

Related
Inquisitr.com

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
DoYouRemember?

Cher Seems To Be In Heaven With 36-Year-Old Boyfriend

Despite the controversy about their relationship, the two lovebirds, Cher and Alexander Edwards, have been public and quite unfazed by their relationship. Cher, who is 40 years older than Alex, recently showed off her young boyfriend wearing only underwear on Twitter with the caption, “A.E. hanging out.”. According to...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Cheryl Ladd’s Daughter And Stepdaughter

Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd has two amazing daughters in her life: Jordan Ladd and Lindsay Russell. Her only biological child, Jordan, was born in 1975 during her marriage with David Ladd. And throughout the beautiful girl’s childhood, all she knew was movies, and not surprisingly, she followed the path of her mother to become an established actress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
NME

Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”

Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
People

Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards

Here's everything to know about Alexander Edwards, a music executive and father of a son with Amber Rose Get to know Alexander "AE" Edwards. The music executive recently made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Cher on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles; the two were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier this week. In the days that followed, the music legend received criticism for the 40-year age gap between the two. But true to form, Cher responded on Twitter with a series of tweets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'

"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
Popculture

John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.

The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

232K+
Followers
121K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy