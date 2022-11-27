Read full article on original website
Caregiving changes with time and age, and the need for support grows even stronger
This weekend marks 26 years since my youngest daughter had her first brain surgery. In the past four months, she’s had four emergency brain surgeries, bringing the total to well over a hundred. But who’s counting?. I try not to, but my body reminds me how long and...
Appreciating the little things makes life happier
It’s not unusual for me to have a song looping through my brain. Earworms are a common phenomenon; a song gets stuck in our heads long after we hear it. They are pesky and resistant. Folks report that an earworm will niggle away at their senses day and night....
