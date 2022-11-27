Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 28th
SLCA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells commercial silica in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. U.S. Silica...
Zacks.com
Time to Buy Bumble Stock as It Outperforms Rival?
BMBL - Free Report) and Match (. MTCH - Free Report) are down big this year while Meta Platforms (. SNAP - Free Report) have been crushed in the social media realm. However, investors may be wondering if this year’s decline is an opportunity to invest in Bumble as it starts to really challenge its larger and older rival Match.
Zacks.com
Buy Adobe (ADBE) Stock Down 50% For Long-Term Upside?
ADBE - Free Report) appears to be sitting near oversold territory heading into December. Adobe’s digital media solutions and publishing services are still heavily relied upon among creative content users and digital media professionals. ADBE is poised for steady growth going forward and it’s now trading 50% below its peaks and at valuation levels last seen a decade ago.
Zacks.com
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
Zacks.com
MasTec (MTZ) Stock Sees 17.8% One-Month Gains Amid Inflation
MTZ - Free Report) is well positioned for growth in the near term given persistent customer demand for renewable power generation, power grid transmission and distribution, and civil infrastructure services. Also, the acquisition of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) and significant shift in 2022 operations to non-Oil & Gas segments bode well.
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Cisco, Mondelez & EOG Resources
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Quanta (PWR) Stock Sees 26.1% YTD Gains Amid Challenges
PWR - Free Report) shares have been riding high as the company has been capitalizing on megatrends to lead the energy transition and enable technological development. Initiatives toward a reduced-carbon economy continue to drive the demand for PWR’s services and depict incremental growth opportunities. These factors have helped the company to gain 26.1% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 7.2% rise.
Zacks.com
Iron Mountain (IRM) Shares Climb 22.5% QTD: Here is Why
IRM - Free Report) , with a Zacks Ranks #3 (Hold), have jumped 22.5% in the quarter-to-date period compared with its industry’s growth of 6.1%. Earlier this month, this Boston, MA-based real estate investment trust (REIT) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 98 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. This figure was 8.9% higher than the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
Has Atmos Energy (ATO) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
ATO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate SentinelOne (S) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
S - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Is W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Axcelis (ACLS) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Consider BGSF (BGSF) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy South Plains Financial (SPFI) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Hibbett (HIBB) Q3 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y
HIBB - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics improved year over year. Results gained from compelling products, a quality product mix, robust omni-channel capabilities and a strong back-to-school season. Strength in footwear and accessories acted as major growth drivers. However, high freight and fuel costs, and wage inflation remained headwinds.
Zacks.com
Valero Energy (VLO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Zacks.com
4 Top-Rated Efficient Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio Returns
The efficiency level measures a company’s capability to transform available input into output and is often considered an important parameter for gauging a company’s potential to make profits. A company with a favorable efficiency level is expected to provide stellar returns as it is believed to be positively correlated with price performance.
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG): Here is What You Need to Know
ISRG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +4.8%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com
Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
BBSI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question. Barrett Business Services is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 333...
Comments / 0