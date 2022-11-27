ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Parks continue Christmas celebrations at Covered Bridge Park

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department continues to celebrate the coming of Christmas, with the focus centered on the Covered Bridge Park this weekend. On Saturday from 3-5 p.m., the department will present Character Christmas at Covered Bridge Park. There will be plenty of cartoon characters, including...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Yes, Wise, there is a Santa and Mrs. Claus in town

WISE – Ben and Kim Mays are hosting a couple from up north at their Wise home this December. Ben, chair of the UVA Wise Theater Department, and Kim – an experienced actor with several screen and stage credits – are stepping out of their Nottingham Place residence on some nights through December so their frequent Airbnb guests the Clauses can hold holiday events on the front porch.
WISE, VA
Johnson City Press

Roan Mountain State Park offers Christmas craft making afternoon

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will be offering a family-friendly Christmas craft party at the Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of festive Christmas crafts, treats and holiday cheer. On the agenda will be the making of traditional and nature-themed ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, and enjoying Christmas refreshments and music.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Christmas ready to kick off in days

Christmas in Kingsport officially kicks off this weekend with a full day of shopping, holiday decorations, an evening parade, and the annual tree lighting event at Church Circle. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday events throughout the month of December.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Christmas Parade to close downtown roads Saturday morning

Johnson City officials say a number of streets downtown will see rolling closures on Saturday to make way for the annual Johnson City Christmas Parade. A statement says closures will happen as the parade comes through each street Saturday morning on University Parkway, West State of Franklin, Buffalo Street, and some others.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson City’s Sip, Shop & Stroll

(WJHL) Lindsey Jones, Deputy Director of Main Street tells us about the Sip, Shop and Stroll Event coming up Friday, December 2nd in downtown Johnson City. To get your ticket and your festive mug, visit www.DowntownJC.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Roan Mountain Christmas celebration will include Scottish dancing.

ROAN MOUNTAIN — The biggest event of the holiday season for Roan Mountain State Park is a new event that the rangers hope will become a recurring celebration. On Friday, Dec. 16 from 7-9 p.m. the park will be hosting a Christmas céilí at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center. An Irish céilí (or cèilidh if you’re Scottish) is a traditional social gathering that often includes traditional dance, music, storytelling and all kinds of fun. The park will host this holiday-themed dance céilí in honor of the region’s Scotch-Irish heritage.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5k run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

How Johnson City prepares for snow

Though it may not feel like it outside, winter is right around the corner — and Johnson City's Public Works crews are preparing with tons of salt and more than two dozen trucks. On Wednesday, Johnson City's Assistant Public Works Director Andy Best spoke with the media about how...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Coalition for Kids needs community help to bring Christmas to children

Coalition for Kids, a local after-school nonprofit, is in urgent need of community donations to help fund its upcoming Shopping for Others holiday event. C4K is a name that many folks in the community recognize due to its outreach and care for students in Johnson City. The year the agency has expanded into Washington County and Bristol and is asking for community help in funding Shopping for Others.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Salvation Army emergency shelter bursting at seems since August

Even as cold weather has moved in, the Salvation Army shelter has been full for the last five months, officials said. "The shelter is always full this time of year, but what has been surprising to us is that we have been operating at capacity since August nearly every night," Capt. Aaron Abrams, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH — The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy: the Just Bee Diner. Located on West Jackson Boulevard, the Just Bee Diner — formerly known as the Hungry Frog Diner — switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held on Tuesday at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough Police Dept. plans for Shop With a Cop program

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local police departments host Shop With Cop programs to help local children in need. The Jonesborough Police Department is one of those, and the department expects to help make around 300 children’s Christmases brighter. Kerrie Aistrop and Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department joined the First at 4 […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Milligan University announces upcoming Advent Market

Milligan University is inviting the community to shop with local vendors this Christmas season at its annual Advent Market on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Milligan’s Gregory Center. “Milligan’s annual Advent Market is such a sweet and unique time that allows...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Creator to retire Jonesborough COVID-19 memorial after two years

After two years, the person who created a memorial to honor the region’s COVID-19 dead is planning to retire it next month. Marat Jean Moore established the memorial, which features a sea of multi-colored flags to remember the dead and white ones to honor health care workers, back on Nov. 21, 2020. It was established with 380 flags at first, and thousands now dot the landscape near her home on Spring Street in Jonesborough. Many bear the last words of some who passed, written by health care workers, family and friends of the deceased.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Carousel welcomes back a Cinnamon girl

Lady Cinnamon the horse – carved and painted by Ronnie Hubble – is returning to the Kingsport Carousel for the holiday season. Along with her sugar and spice and everything nice, the name Lady Cinnamon was just a natural fit for the feisty little red-maned horse. Hubble made the horse smaller in size to cater to his granddaughters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy