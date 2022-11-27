Read full article on original website
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in ElizabethtonJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Parks continue Christmas celebrations at Covered Bridge Park
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department continues to celebrate the coming of Christmas, with the focus centered on the Covered Bridge Park this weekend. On Saturday from 3-5 p.m., the department will present Character Christmas at Covered Bridge Park. There will be plenty of cartoon characters, including...
Johnson City Press
Yes, Wise, there is a Santa and Mrs. Claus in town
WISE – Ben and Kim Mays are hosting a couple from up north at their Wise home this December. Ben, chair of the UVA Wise Theater Department, and Kim – an experienced actor with several screen and stage credits – are stepping out of their Nottingham Place residence on some nights through December so their frequent Airbnb guests the Clauses can hold holiday events on the front porch.
Johnson City Press
Roan Mountain State Park offers Christmas craft making afternoon
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will be offering a family-friendly Christmas craft party at the Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of festive Christmas crafts, treats and holiday cheer. On the agenda will be the making of traditional and nature-themed ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, and enjoying Christmas refreshments and music.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Christmas ready to kick off in days
Christmas in Kingsport officially kicks off this weekend with a full day of shopping, holiday decorations, an evening parade, and the annual tree lighting event at Church Circle. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday events throughout the month of December.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Christmas Parade to close downtown roads Saturday morning
Johnson City officials say a number of streets downtown will see rolling closures on Saturday to make way for the annual Johnson City Christmas Parade. A statement says closures will happen as the parade comes through each street Saturday morning on University Parkway, West State of Franklin, Buffalo Street, and some others.
Johnson City Press
Isaiah 117 House holds community event in Hawkins County to raise awareness as they prepare to break ground
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area. Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
wjhl.com
Johnson City’s Sip, Shop & Stroll
(WJHL) Lindsey Jones, Deputy Director of Main Street tells us about the Sip, Shop and Stroll Event coming up Friday, December 2nd in downtown Johnson City. To get your ticket and your festive mug, visit www.DowntownJC.com.
Johnson City Press
Roan Mountain Christmas celebration will include Scottish dancing.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The biggest event of the holiday season for Roan Mountain State Park is a new event that the rangers hope will become a recurring celebration. On Friday, Dec. 16 from 7-9 p.m. the park will be hosting a Christmas céilí at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center. An Irish céilí (or cèilidh if you’re Scottish) is a traditional social gathering that often includes traditional dance, music, storytelling and all kinds of fun. The park will host this holiday-themed dance céilí in honor of the region’s Scotch-Irish heritage.
Johnson City Press
Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5k run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
Johnson City Press
How Johnson City prepares for snow
Though it may not feel like it outside, winter is right around the corner — and Johnson City's Public Works crews are preparing with tons of salt and more than two dozen trucks. On Wednesday, Johnson City's Assistant Public Works Director Andy Best spoke with the media about how...
What does it take to bring the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Tri-Cities?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- People follow them, line up for hours to see them, and marvel at the Budweiser Clydesdales. The horses, trainers, and of course the dalmatians have been in Johnson City since Monday ahead of a busy week of parades and one-horse shows. “It’s probably the best phone call I get to make […]
Johnson City Press
Where is Ryder? Find the Christmas elf, win a free bus pass
The Kingsport Area Transit Service needs help in finding Ryder the Christmas Elf. The elusive elf could be hiding on a bus, at a shelter or transit stop or he just might be hiding somewhere at the downtown transit station.
Johnson City Press
Coalition for Kids needs community help to bring Christmas to children
Coalition for Kids, a local after-school nonprofit, is in urgent need of community donations to help fund its upcoming Shopping for Others holiday event. C4K is a name that many folks in the community recognize due to its outreach and care for students in Johnson City. The year the agency has expanded into Washington County and Bristol and is asking for community help in funding Shopping for Others.
Johnson City Press
Salvation Army emergency shelter bursting at seems since August
Even as cold weather has moved in, the Salvation Army shelter has been full for the last five months, officials said. "The shelter is always full this time of year, but what has been surprising to us is that we have been operating at capacity since August nearly every night," Capt. Aaron Abrams, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, said.
Kingsport Times-News
New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH — The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy: the Just Bee Diner. Located on West Jackson Boulevard, the Just Bee Diner — formerly known as the Hungry Frog Diner — switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held on Tuesday at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
Jonesborough Police Dept. plans for Shop With a Cop program
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local police departments host Shop With Cop programs to help local children in need. The Jonesborough Police Department is one of those, and the department expects to help make around 300 children’s Christmases brighter. Kerrie Aistrop and Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department joined the First at 4 […]
Johnson City Press
Milligan University announces upcoming Advent Market
Milligan University is inviting the community to shop with local vendors this Christmas season at its annual Advent Market on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Milligan’s Gregory Center. “Milligan’s annual Advent Market is such a sweet and unique time that allows...
Johnson City Press
Creator to retire Jonesborough COVID-19 memorial after two years
After two years, the person who created a memorial to honor the region’s COVID-19 dead is planning to retire it next month. Marat Jean Moore established the memorial, which features a sea of multi-colored flags to remember the dead and white ones to honor health care workers, back on Nov. 21, 2020. It was established with 380 flags at first, and thousands now dot the landscape near her home on Spring Street in Jonesborough. Many bear the last words of some who passed, written by health care workers, family and friends of the deceased.
Johnson City Press
Carousel welcomes back a Cinnamon girl
Lady Cinnamon the horse – carved and painted by Ronnie Hubble – is returning to the Kingsport Carousel for the holiday season. Along with her sugar and spice and everything nice, the name Lady Cinnamon was just a natural fit for the feisty little red-maned horse. Hubble made the horse smaller in size to cater to his granddaughters.
