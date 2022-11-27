Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Christian Pulisic injury update: USA star says 'I'll be ready' for Netherlands after heroic goal
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic left the Americans' critical World Cup group stage clash with Iran at halftime after he suffered an abdominal injury while scoring late in the first half and was transported to a hospital for further examination. The USA talisman suffered the injury in...
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Sporting News
Brazil vs. Switzerland final score, result: Late Casemiro goal takes South Americans into World Cup last 16
A late Casemiro goal took Brazil into the last 16 of World Cup 2022 as the resistance of a dogged Switzerland side finally cracked late on in the second round of Group G games. Deprived of Neymar by injury, Brazil struggled to find a way through a typically disciplined Switzerland...
Prince William's Royal Title Backlash Comes to a Head in Key Soccer Match
William has come under fire for being Prince of Wales as an Englishman—now his loyalties will be tested as Wales and England face off at the World Cup.
Sporting News
When is Argentina vs Australia at World Cup? Date, time and history for Round of 16 match
Lionel Messi's quest for World Cup glory will continue when Argentina face Australia in the last 16 of Qatar 2022. Argentina bounced back from their shock opening 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia by beating Mexico 2-0 thanks to goals from Messi and Enzo Fernandez. Alexis MacAllister and Julian Alvarez spared...
Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache
Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner
It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
Sporting News
Messi World Cup penalty miss: Argentina star shot saved by Szczesny, but how often does it happen?
Lionel Messi and Argentina are fighting for their 2022 World Cup lives with one match to play in group play and a tough Poland side standing between them and a win that would send them to the knockout rounds. So when Argentina were awarded a penalty kick with the score...
Sporting News
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Mexico have been to the Round of 16 in seven straight World Cup tournaments, but if they don't win — and perhaps win big — against Saudi Arabia, they will be looking at a group exit that El Tri hasn't experienced at a World Cup since 1978. Anything...
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup scenarios Group C: What does El Tri need to advance to 2022 Round of 16
Mexico may sit bottom of FIFA World Cup Group C with just one game remaining on Wednesday, but they are still in with a shot of reaching the knockout stage. El Tri have disappointed in picking up just a single point point thus far — doing so courtesy of a drab 0-0 draw with Poland in their opener.
Arabella Kushner & Mom Ivanka Trump Coordinate at FIFA World Cup in Black & White Outfits
Arabella Kushner attended the FIFA Qatar World Cup games with her family. The eldest child of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner joined her parents and two brothers, Joseph and Theodore Kushner, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. On Sunday, Trump took to Instagram to share several photos from their trip. “3 days, 4 matches, a ton of laughs and countless family memories made at the World Cup!” Trump wrote under the shot along with three soccer emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) Arabella looked adorable in the collection of images. The 11-year-old coordinated her...
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Sporting News
Japan vs Spain World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group E match at Qatar 2022
Spain will look to box off top spot in Group E at the 2022 World Cup when they take on Japan at Khalifa International Stadium. Luis Enrique's side were close to sealing that status already after Alvaro Morata put them ahead against Germany on the back of a 7-0 romp versus Costa Rica.
Sporting News
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Sporting News
Charles Barkley guarantees USA victory over the Netherlands in World Cup: 'We opening up a can of whoop-ass'
Charles Barkley feels good about the USA's odds against the Netherlands in the World Cup. "We going through the Netherlands," Barkley said confidently on TNT's Inside the NBA. "We opening up a can of whoop-ass. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble." If that wasn't enough, the NBA legend then...
Sporting News
Timothy Weah, USMNT have heartfelt message for Iran after team's World Cup exit
The U.S. national men's soccer team scored a thrilling 1-0 victory over Iran in the team's final group-stage match of the World Cup on Tuesday, earning advancement to the knockout stage in the process. Where the USMNT experienced the thrill of victory, Iran suffered the agony of defeat. And the...
Sporting News
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
Sporting News
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
