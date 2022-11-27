12-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded after shooting near Atlanta retail district

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two males are in custody after around 20 vehicles were stolen from an auto auction in Greenwood overnight. On Nov. 30 around 6:45 a.m., officers were called out to the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction in the 8000 block of Greenwood Road about a theft of multiple vehicles. The Greenwood Police Department says surveillance video of the auction shows that around 1:20 a.m., a black car rammed the gate and got into the facility. Police say about 20 vehicles were stolen.

GREENWOOD, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO