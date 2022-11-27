12-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded after shooting near Atlanta retail district

Read full article on original website
Heavy police presence at Clayton County apartment complex after homicide, police confirm
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Regal Forest Apartment complex, at 5771 Trammell Rd. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the complex around 7:35 p.m. At this...
ktalnews.com
South Shreveport stand-off ends, 80-year-old woman in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. According to reports, Shreveport SWAT units are on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way, attempting to get an 80-year-old woman out of her home after neighbors reported that she fired shots at a neighbor.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
KLTV
Marshall man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman, child
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Monday shooting injuring a woman and child. The Marshall Police Department said Dameion Deon Redd, 43, was arrested following an investigation into the shooting incident that occurred just after 12 a.m. Monday morning in the 2500 block of East End Boulevard South. A department spokesperson said in a written statement that officers responded to 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims, a woman and a child, inside an apartment home. Both were transported to area hospitals.
KLTV
Suspect arrested, accused of trying to steal car at Rusk County convenience store
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail in Rusk County after authorities said he tried to rob a person of their car. Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to a call of a shooting at Clayton’s Convenience Store at the intersection of State Highway 322 and FM 2011 outside of Lakeport.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died
EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
DPS identifies man killed at Longview ER after allegedly pulling gun on off-duty police officer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed Sunday night after he allegedly pulled a pistol on an off-duty Kilgore police officer and threatened him with it. The man was identified as Calvin L. Brown Jr, 61, from Longview. According to Kilgore Police, the officer who was working an off-duty security job for Hospitality ER […]
KSLA
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two males are in custody after around 20 vehicles were stolen from an auto auction in Greenwood overnight. On Nov. 30 around 6:45 a.m., officers were called out to the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction in the 8000 block of Greenwood Road about a theft of multiple vehicles. The Greenwood Police Department says surveillance video of the auction shows that around 1:20 a.m., a black car rammed the gate and got into the facility. Police say about 20 vehicles were stolen.
Murder suspect from Minnesota arrested in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A woman wanted on a murder charge out of Minnesota was arrested in Longview Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a warrant for second degree murder Monday after the Longview Police Department received a tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network, police said.
Police investigating after 2 separate shoe robberies occur at same location in Cobb County
ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department are investigating a string of robberies in Cobb County that have similar theft patterns. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, officers said they were called to the area near the Kennesaw Regional Library in the 3500...
Officials continue the search for runaway teen from Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen girl who runaway. Makayla Gail Mathis, 17, was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and has a white blanket, according to officers. Mathis is 4'11" tall and weights about 107 lbs. She is white, has...
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KSLA
Trial starts Tuesday for teen accused of killing Texas High schoolmate in 2021
NEW BOSTON, Texas — Trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in 5th District Court for a teenager accused of killing a schoolmate in 2021. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, of Texarkana, Texas, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Ulises Martinez. Both were Texas High School students at the time.
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in overnight shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.
ktalnews.com
PHOTOS: SPD seeks to ID 2 in Linwood Ave. homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking to identify two men in connection with a fatal shooting last week outside a Linwood Ave. convenience store. Police released security footage from the crime scene Monday afternoon, which they say shows two men believed to be involved in the deadly shooting outside the In & Out Mini Mart in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue on Tuesday night just before 7 p.m.
KSLA
State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — State charges have been dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers who lost their jobs after being indicted in Caddo District Court in connection with the arrests of two men at the end of a high-speed chase. They were indicted in connection with an alleged incidence...
WFAA
East Texas man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots ordered to home confinement under wife's custody
TYLER, Texas — A Longview man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from a Virginia jail pending his trial and ordered to home confinement under the custody of his wife. As part of the conditions of his release, Ryan Nichols,...
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
Police seek shooter in Texarkana attempted robbery
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the shooter in an attempted robbery in Texarkana, Arkansas. It happened Saturday evening on East 6th Street, near Grand Ave. Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man in a dark SUV stopped him and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
KSLA
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident occurred on 6th and Grand Street. Officials say a man was shot after not cooperating with a suspect during an apparent attempted robbery on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are unknown.
