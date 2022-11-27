Former Auburn and Alabama athletes challenge fans to raise money to defeat ALS in the Kerry and Gary Challenge

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George enters the transfer portal
The former 3-star lineman plans to enter the portal.
Archibald: Auburn’s problem isn’t just a Hugh Freeze problem
Enter your email to subscribe to John’s upcoming weekly newsletter:. This is an opinion column. Funny how much you say when you say nothing at all. About what’s important to you. About what’s not important to you. About who is not important to you and who is.
thebamabuzz.com
Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn
Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: The facts — and the future — for Auburn under Hugh Freeze
As Auburn football enters a new era, the program faces a series of obstacles ahead. Auburn athletics director John Cohen finalized on Monday night a divisive hire which brings Hugh Freeze to Auburn as its next head coach. The move was met with both support and derision, stemming from Freeze’s...
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Bishop David Evans
Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Bishop David Evans of Greater Faith Church of Moundville, Alabama. Bishop Evans is powerful, resilient pastor who has weathered many storms including his church being destroyed twice by tornadoes in Tuscaloosa. Bishop David Evans is a retired Marine...
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains
Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
tdalabamamag.com
Updated bowl projections for Alabama football after Iron Bowl win
Multiple outlets have updated Alabama football’s bowl projections after the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after their latest victory. They are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and they are projected to move up when the updated rankings are released on Tuesday.
tdalabamamag.com
How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?
As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision
Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school. There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hugh Freeze contemplating turning over play-calling at Auburn
Hugh Freeze has called plays at every one of his stops as a head coach, but he said in his introductory press conference Tuesday that he might “get some help in that” as the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season. “Really, what kind of spurred it on, truthfully,...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
WSFA
Schedules set for AHSAA 2022 Super 7 State Football Championship games
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association has released the dates and times for each of the teams that have made it to the 2022 Super 7 State Football Championships. The games will be played between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus...
Auburn drops in Week 4 AP basketball poll despite remaining undefeated
Auburn remained undefeated on the season with three wins during Thanksgiving week, but Bruce Pearl’s team slipped in the latest AP poll after an uneven week of play. Auburn (7-0) dropped two spots to No. 15 in the Week 4 poll released Monday. The Tigers were ranked 13th in each of the prior two weeks. The drop comes after a week in which the team won the Cancun Challenge, defeating Bradley and Northwestern in Mexico, and then returned home for a hard-fought win against Saint Louis.
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
governing.com
Can We Ever Get Beyond Our Legacy of American Racial Terrorism?
My wife and I recently returned from a convening of educators by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Ala. Part of the convening included tours of its Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice. These history and cultural centers preserve the memories of slavery, racism and lynching in America.
LOOK: Structure Damage Reported As Storms Move Through West Alabama Tuesday
The first reports of structural damage are coming in on social media Tuesday night as severe storms move from Mississippi into West Alabama. As of 9 p.m., no major tornadoes have been reported in the Yellowhammer State, but a roof has reportedly been blown off a building in Walker County.
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert rock Alabama, leave ringing ears behind
While many Alabamians braved long Black Friday lines and the sight of Thanksgiving leftovers last week, hundreds of others packed an Alabama arena to hear the deafening chords of heavy metal band, Five Finger Death Punch. The band, with supporting acts Cory Marks and Brantley Gilbert, performed at the Legacy...
Comments / 0