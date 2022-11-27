Former Auburn and Alabama athletes challenge fans to raise money to defeat ALS in the Kerry and Gary Challenge

Auburn remained undefeated on the season with three wins during Thanksgiving week, but Bruce Pearl’s team slipped in the latest AP poll after an uneven week of play. Auburn (7-0) dropped two spots to No. 15 in the Week 4 poll released Monday. The Tigers were ranked 13th in each of the prior two weeks. The drop comes after a week in which the team won the Cancun Challenge, defeating Bradley and Northwestern in Mexico, and then returned home for a hard-fought win against Saint Louis.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO