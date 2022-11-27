Read full article on original website
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The five-time champions overcame the absence of their injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 with a late goal Monday and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare in Group G. “Of course we miss a player like Neymar,” Brazil coach Tite said. “The team loses a lot without him. But we also have other players who can get the job done, as we saw it today.” Casemiro got the only goal in the 83rd minute of a game in which Brazil had difficulties creating scoring chances without its main playmaker. The defensive midfielder scored with a one-timer into the far corner, using the outside of his right foot for a shot that deflected slightly off defender Manuel Akanji.
Look: Christian Pulisic Announces His Status For Saturday's Game
Christian Pulisic became an American legend on Tuesday afternoon for the USMNT against Iran. He scored the game-winning goal in the 38th minute to lift the team into the knockout round for a match against the Netherlands. That said, right after he scored, he suffered an injury and wasn't able to play after halftime.
'Neymar haters': Brazil political divide spills over to World Cup
Normally, it would be horrible news to football fans anywhere that their team's star player was injured. He's a great player.
Epic dance battle breaks out at World Cup 2022 in Qatar
The World Cup has been a kickin’ good time. Watch as a celebratory jig among Arab fans turned into a dance-off when a group of Brazilians jumped in. The uplifting clip filmed outside a stadium in Qatar has more than three million views on Twitter.
US soccer star Tyler Adam’s response to mispronouncing Iran is a lesson in class
If the U.S. men's national soccer team handles the pressure against Iran on the pitch as well as captain Tyler Adams did in a press conference on Monday, its World Cup chances will be looking bright. Adams, 23, defused a potentially tense line of questioning and a scolding from an...
Arab fans unite after surprise wins in Qatar
DOHA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Victories against the odds by Arab teams competing at the Middle East's first World Cup have inspired their supporters, bringing a rare sense of optimism and unity for fans from the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean.
Qatar Confirmed As Worst Performing Host Nation In FIFA World Cup History
Qatar's maiden World Cup campaign ended with the 2022 hosts setting an unwanted record on Tuesday.
What happens if a World Cup knockout game ends in a draw?
How extra time and penalties will come into play at the 2022 World Cup.
Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup
Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup. While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes." Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt...
David Beckham Congratulates Gregg Berhalter After USMNT Tops Iran
Tuesday’s advancement comes after the team was unable to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
retailtouchpoints.com
As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA
As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
NBC Sports
Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit
“Sir David” has left the building. David Beckham checked out of his luxury hotel in Doha after fans reportedly got wind that he was staying there. Beckham is serving as an ambassador for the World Cup, promoting the tournament and Qatar on the whole. It’s unknown whether he’s still...
South Korea vs Portugal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing South Korea vs Portugal at the World Cup, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Niclas Fullkrug hits late equaliser
Germany gave themselves hope of avoiding another early World Cup exit when they snatched a 1-1 draw with Spain as substitute Niclas Fullkrug fired home an 83rd minute equaliser that cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener.The result leaves Germany facing a must-win match against Costa Rica in four days’ time and also means Spain have yet to book their spot in the knockout phase of the tournament.Germany were looking in danger of suffering another early exit from the World Cup, after being eliminated following the group stage in 2018, before Fuellkrug took advantage of Jamal Musiala’s battling in the box...
USMNT–Netherlands: Date, Time Set For Knockout Stage Match
The two sides will kick off the next round of the tournament on Saturday morning.
Christian Pulisic’s Sister Devyn: Meet The World Cup US Soccer Star’s Supportive Sibling
Christian Pulisic is the attacking midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea and the U.S. men’s national team. He has one sister, Devyn Pulisic. Devyn is a businesswoman and mom of one. Christian Pulisic, 24, has earned the nickname “Captain America” for his high-level soccer play. Christian joined Premier League...
Gerardo Martino insists Mexico 'not afraid' ahead of must-win clash vs Saudi Arabia
The Mexican men’s national team stands at risk of elimination ahead of the Group C clash against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Ghana vs Uruguay - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Ghana vs Uruguay at the World Cup, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and how to watch
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every group game.
