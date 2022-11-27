Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Florida Residents Behind On Rent Or UtilitiesC. HeslopFlorida State
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig
A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday
Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
That’s why you draft a kicker? Cleveland Browns fans are already turning on Cade York
Have fans already turned on Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York?. For fans of the Cleveland Browns, Cade York has been a name many have talked about quite often over the last few months. Ever since Andrew Berry took the kicker out of LSU in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the city has been abuzz with his talents. Conversations about his pre-game warm-ups have dominated Twitter (for some reason) and this mythos that was clearly unearned developed around him. He hit a game-winning kick against the Carolina Panthers and the Browns’ official Twitter account tweeted; “That’s why you draft a kicker.”
Commanders grow closer together as wins pile up
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Over the weekend, the Washington Commanders moved into seventh place in the NFC. If the season ended this week, the Commanders would advance to the playoffs. “Every week we go through the grind. We build that brotherhood, that chemistry, every single week,” offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. “It’s really […]
Tom Brady connection could bring Hall of Famer to Tampa
As many people wonder where Deion Sanders will land after his coaching recruitment, Tampa makes a compelling case with Tom Brady. With the Buccaneers playing poorly, the Lightning struggling, and the USF Bulls coming off one of their worst seasons in recent memory, the city of Tampa is in need of a major win.
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
Atlanta Falcons could be undefeated if they made one cheap signing
The Atlanta Falcons have not had a terrible season by any means, especially when you compare them with how analysts viewed them prior to the season. They have won games and that is something they can build upon. However, they missed out — along with many other teams — on...
