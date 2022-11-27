Effective: 2022-11-30 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and Eastern Douglas County Foothills. For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, this includes Bear Camp Road and Toketee Falls. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, this includes Hayes Hill along Highway 199 and Highway 138 near or east of Steamboat. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely late tonight into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

