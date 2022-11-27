Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and Eastern Douglas County Foothills. For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, this includes Bear Camp Road and Toketee Falls. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, this includes Hayes Hill along Highway 199 and Highway 138 near or east of Steamboat. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely late tonight into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph, except up to 45 mph over the mountains. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Dorris, Tulelake, Newell, Klamath Falls, Chemult and Crescent. This also includes highways 97, 140, 31, 139. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late tonight into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Douglas County, Curry County Coast, Jackson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Curry County Coast; Jackson County; South Central Oregon Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow showers expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast, Curry County Coast, Central Douglas County and Jackson County, the higher mountains along the coast, Jacksonville, up higher near Ashland, east Medford, the Illinois Valley near Hayes Hill, Camas Mtn and also the passes north of Grants Pass. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, except 2 to 5 inches near Yreka and Montague. Winds gusting to 45 mph in the Shasta Valley and over the mountains. * WHERE...The Shasta Valley from Gazelle south and elevations above 3000 feet in central Siskiyou County. This includes Interstate 5 near Weed and Gazelle and highway 97 east of Weed. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Blowing snow may reduce significantly reduce visibility and create near white out conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late this evening into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 12:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 south of Yreka, this includes the cities of Montague, Grenada, Gazelle and Weed. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest near Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 12:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The front has moved onshore and winds are diminishing.
Comments / 0