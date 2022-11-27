ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why do Japan fans clean up the rubbish in stadiums at the World Cup?

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago

Japan's fans have been winning the hearts and admiration of people around the world for their tidiness at the World Cup, by cleaning up the rubbish left behind at the stadiums in Qatar, in games their nation isn't even playing in.

This was most noticeable after Japan's dramatic 2-1 win over Germany on Wednesday when they still found time to pick up the rubbish despite the elation that they must have been feeling.

Of course, the Japanese are well-known for their cleanliness and have been cleaning up after themselves at football matches for years now but why do they do it?

Al Jazeera decided to find out and asked several Japanese fans why they do this very admirable trait. Speaking to supporters after Japan's win over Germany one fan said: "Our heart is clean, so the stands must be clean. This means the team reaches its destiny."

Another said: "What we're taught is that leaving things cleaner than the way you found it is atarimae. And that we should always express gratitude."

Atarimae roughly translates as 'stating the obvious' which is fair enough in that if you see rubbish, it should be cleared up.

If you're interested in the famous blue binbags that the Japanese fans use, it was revealed that these are given out before the game. A fan said: "We distribute these bags to everyone who sits in the Japan fan seats. So when our team succeeds we can paint the area blue. To tidy and clean when we leave is a manifestation of our culture."

So there you go and if you have enjoyed the exploits of the Japan fans at the World Cup then they will be continuing in Qatar for a least one more game but they didn't get the result that they need on Sunday, losing 1-0 to Costa Rica.

Indy100

