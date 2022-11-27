Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Hotel Deals and Packages for Christmas and the Holidays
We’ve officially made it to the holidays! However, you don’t need to leave your zip...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Tampa home price growth 2nd in the nation, but starting to slow
For local home buyers hoping the holiday season might bring some relief for home prices, the latest S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index will be quite a Scrooge.
Free and Low-Cost Places in Florida to Experience an Old Fashioned Christmas
Photo byTricia63, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. For many, Christmas has evolved over the years as technology has advanced, prices have risen, and societal norms have arguably changed. Some people embrace these changes, and others long for a time when Christmas was a bit more simple or "old-fashioned."
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
995qyk.com
10 Spots in Tampa Area With Gas Under $3 a Gallon
Gas prices dropped another few cents this week. The state average is at $3.35 but there are many places in Hillsborough County and Pinellas County where you can fill up for under $3 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy. Many like Sam’s Club and Costco require a paid membership, but there are a handful that do not.
2 Tampa Bay area spots named to ‘Best Beer Shops in US,’ list by Wine Enthusiast
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wine Enthusiast has named its list of “Best Beer Shops in the U.S., According to Pros” and two Tampa Bay area locations made the cut. The publication named 99 Bottles in Sarasota, as well as Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe in St. Petersburg, to its list. Wine Enthusiast spoke with brewers, writers, social […]
St. Petersburg makes list of must-visit Christmas towns in Florida
Florida is one of the jolliest (and warmest!) places to be during the festive holiday season and a travel blog recently named a Tampa Bay area city on its list of ten must-visit Christmas towns in the state.
The wealthiest person in Tampa Bay is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to look at the wealthiest person in Tampa Bay, Ronald Wanek, and his charitable efforts. So let's take a quick look at his story.
Tampa rents are actually going down
Overall, Tampa was one of 93 of the nation’s 100 largest cities which witnessed decreased rents this month.
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can Help
Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. UPDATE: New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo.
Dunkin’ Offers a Free 'Cup of Thanks' to Florida Residents
On November 29th, participating Dunkin’ locations across the state of Florida will offer guests a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee. Excluding Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew & Frozen Coffee
Deal of a lifetime: own a Florida beach house for $10,000
The three-story home, valued at $10 million, is going to be auctioned off this weekend without reserve to the highest bidder – even if the highest bid is only $10,000.
Florida City Mentioned as Being Similar to Europe at Christmas Time
Christmas in Europe is a bucket list item for some. However, travel can be expensive, especially during the holidays. Plus, airline cancellations and delays can add wait time to what may already be quite a long trip.
Bay News 9
Rain and temperatures finished above average for November
As November comes to a close, the month recorded above normal rainfall and above normal temperatures. This follows a cooler and drier-than-normal October. Rainfall was 4 times the normal amount for the month. Temperatures were above normal. Most of the month's rain came from Nicole. The month started very warm,...
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
995qyk.com
Plant City Is Home To Christmas Themed Haunted Attraction
Plant City is home to a Christmas themed haunted attraction that will started up December 9th. The haunted attraction is at Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail. It is located at 2837 South Frontage Road. The haunted house will be open to the public on December 9th-11th and the 16th-17th. Times will vary from 6:30-10:30 p.m. or 6:30-9:30 p.m.
luxury-houses.net
This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast
2131 Oceanview Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 2131 Oceanview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a resort-class estate with 276 feet of beautiful water on the Gulf of Mexico in the Westhore neighborhood, sits on manicured gated and recently fenced grounds with mature palms and landscaping. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2131 Oceanview Drive, please contact Keri Thigpen (Phone: 727-420-4952) & Lauren Krawczyk (Phone: 904-537-6318) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
Bay News 9
Cyber Monday pushes Ruskin's Amazon warehouse into high gear
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The North Pole may run something like Amazon’s shipping facility in Ruskin. Amazon calls it a “Fulfillment Center” and on Cyber Monday it lived up to its name. What You Need To Know. Amazon's Ruskin fulfillment center was busy right through Cyber...
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
