Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

10 Spots in Tampa Area With Gas Under $3 a Gallon

Gas prices dropped another few cents this week. The state average is at $3.35 but there are many places in Hillsborough County and Pinellas County where you can fill up for under $3 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy. Many like Sam’s Club and Costco require a paid membership, but there are a handful that do not.
TAMPA, FL
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest person in Tampa Bay is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to look at the wealthiest person in Tampa Bay, Ronald Wanek, and his charitable efforts. So let's take a quick look at his story.
Bay News 9

Rain and temperatures finished above average for November

As November comes to a close, the month recorded above normal rainfall and above normal temperatures. This follows a cooler and drier-than-normal October. Rainfall was 4 times the normal amount for the month. Temperatures were above normal. Most of the month's rain came from Nicole. The month started very warm,...
TAMPA, FL
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Plant City Is Home To Christmas Themed Haunted Attraction

Plant City is home to a Christmas themed haunted attraction that will started up December 9th. The haunted attraction is at Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail. It is located at 2837 South Frontage Road. The haunted house will be open to the public on December 9th-11th and the 16th-17th. Times will vary from 6:30-10:30 p.m. or 6:30-9:30 p.m.
PLANT CITY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast

2131 Oceanview Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 2131 Oceanview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a resort-class estate with 276 feet of beautiful water on the Gulf of Mexico in the Westhore neighborhood, sits on manicured gated and recently fenced grounds with mature palms and landscaping. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2131 Oceanview Drive, please contact Keri Thigpen (Phone: 727-420-4952) & Lauren Krawczyk (Phone: 904-537-6318) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
Bay News 9

Cyber Monday pushes Ruskin's Amazon warehouse into high gear

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The North Pole may run something like Amazon’s shipping facility in Ruskin. Amazon calls it a “Fulfillment Center” and on Cyber Monday it lived up to its name. What You Need To Know. Amazon's Ruskin fulfillment center was busy right through Cyber...
RUSKIN, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE

