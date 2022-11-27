ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEPTA wins FTA grant for TOD study

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority last week received a $300,000 federal grant to study the possibility of transit-oriented development (TOD) along the corridor formed by the Route 11 and 13 trolley service. The Federal Transit Administration awarded the grant through its new pilot program for TOD planning. SEPTA will use...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
penncapital-star.com

Philly’s Africatown project to get $9M in state aid

PHILADELPHIA — A community development project in Southwest Philadelphia named Africatown recently celebrated two major milestones: an official groundbreaking and the announcement of millions in additional state funding. At the groundbreaking event, state Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, announced that the African Culture...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Resident Tried To Board Plane With Handgun, TSA Says

A Philadelphia resident may face civil penalties after trying to board a plane with a handgun in his bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The unnamed man was in the security checkpoint line at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 29 when officers saw a 9mm handgun on the X-ray machine, the TSA said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

D.C. police turn to Philly to find new recruits

The Washington, D.C. police department is actively advertising in Philadelphia to recruit new officers. As part of its pitch to draw new recruits in Philly, Lieutenant Patrick Loftus, director of the Metro Police Department’s Strategic Engagement Office, said D.C. doesn’t have a residency requirement like the Philadelphia department does.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Former Pa. state Sen. Milton Street dies at 83

A former Pennsylvania state senator has died at age 83. Milton Street’s name is one that will always be remembered in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania politics. T. Milton Street, Sr. died surrounded by family. Nephew and current state Senator Sharif Street said that Milton was a trailblazer when he was in office and ever since.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Thursday is the deadline for Philly’s Homestead Exemption

The clock is ticking for Philadelphia homeowners to take advantage of the city’s revamped Homestead Exemption program. The state-set deadline to apply is Thursday. Applications can be submitted online, by phone, or by mail. The application must be postmarked by Dec. 1. “There is no income or age requirement...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Hartranft: A Neighborhood in Transition

Text by Haajrah Gilani. Images by Natalie Kerr. and Brooke Beyer. When a developer’s house became a nesting place for rats on Park Avenue, Homer Jackson called and left notes on the door in an attempt to prevent the spread. He never heard back. “From that house, now, we...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gun-Toting Man Opens Fire During Rush Hour Traffic

Philadelphia police believe road rage led to a man opening fire during rush hour traffic in University City on Monday. Investigators said the man got out of his car on the 3400 block of Market Street and fired several shots into southbound traffic after getting into an altercation with another driver. It happened around 6:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

