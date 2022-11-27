Read full article on original website
Related
Progressive Rail Roading
SEPTA wins FTA grant for TOD study
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority last week received a $300,000 federal grant to study the possibility of transit-oriented development (TOD) along the corridor formed by the Route 11 and 13 trolley service. The Federal Transit Administration awarded the grant through its new pilot program for TOD planning. SEPTA will use...
PATCO keeping original 1930s tiles in Franklin Square Station renovation
PATCO has been working to reopen Franklin Square Station, which was shuttered in 1979. The headhouse will be new, but part of the original underground aesthetic — green and white tiles dating back to the 1930s — will remain.
penncapital-star.com
Philly’s Africatown project to get $9M in state aid
PHILADELPHIA — A community development project in Southwest Philadelphia named Africatown recently celebrated two major milestones: an official groundbreaking and the announcement of millions in additional state funding. At the groundbreaking event, state Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, announced that the African Culture...
Grant to give Philly region a trail network ‘unlike any other in the country’
Aiming for 800 miles of connected trail in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the Circuit Trails of Greater Philadelphia will connect additional trails to the system using a $90,000 grant from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. It’s the largest trail grant made this year by the conservancy, which also awarded a $20,000 grant...
Holiday Market vendors at Philadelphia City Hall ask for more security
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying two grinches involved in a holiday break-in in Center City.
Philly Resident Tried To Board Plane With Handgun, TSA Says
A Philadelphia resident may face civil penalties after trying to board a plane with a handgun in his bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The unnamed man was in the security checkpoint line at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 29 when officers saw a 9mm handgun on the X-ray machine, the TSA said in a statement.
D.C. police turn to Philly to find new recruits
The Washington, D.C. police department is actively advertising in Philadelphia to recruit new officers. As part of its pitch to draw new recruits in Philly, Lieutenant Patrick Loftus, director of the Metro Police Department’s Strategic Engagement Office, said D.C. doesn’t have a residency requirement like the Philadelphia department does.
fox29.com
Philadelphia couple searching for dog stolen from car in Wawa parking lot
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia couple is frantically searching for their beloved dog who they say was stolen from their car in a Wawa parking lot. Natalie Ciervo and Matt Berk have been searching for their 2-year-old rescue Theo for the past two weeks and have even recruited professional dog trackers.
Former Pa. state Sen. Milton Street dies at 83
A former Pennsylvania state senator has died at age 83. Milton Street’s name is one that will always be remembered in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania politics. T. Milton Street, Sr. died surrounded by family. Nephew and current state Senator Sharif Street said that Milton was a trailblazer when he was in office and ever since.
Thursday is the deadline for Philly’s Homestead Exemption
The clock is ticking for Philadelphia homeowners to take advantage of the city’s revamped Homestead Exemption program. The state-set deadline to apply is Thursday. Applications can be submitted online, by phone, or by mail. The application must be postmarked by Dec. 1. “There is no income or age requirement...
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
Nicetown’s Zion Annex has sat neglected since 2014. An $11 million renovation aims to bring it back to life
Growing up on Lennox Street, in the shadow of Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia at Broad and Venango, Michael Major spent much of his free time at the Zion Educational Annex. There, he would keep busy with college prep classes, summer day camp, and Boy Scout troop meetings. But since...
phillyvoice.com
Suspects wanted for Verizon store robbery in South Jersey arrested in Philadelphia, police say
Three people wanted for stealing $30,000 to $40,000 in cash and electronics from a Verizon store in Camden County were arrested in Philadelphia on Monday night following a police chase. Police said a group of four armed people committed the theft at the Verizon store on Route 73 in Voorhees...
3 suspects who stole $40,000 worth of items from Voorhees Verizon store arrested in Philly, 1 flees
Police say three of four armed suspects who stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from a Verizon store in South Jersey were taken into custody in Philadelphia. The fourth remains on the loose.
fox29.com
Officials announce funeral services for 28-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Fire Department released the funeral details for Firefighter John Flood, who they say died from cancer earlier this month. On November 18, The Philadelphia Fire Department announced that Firefighter Flood, 58, died from occupational cancer. Flood, a Northeast Philadelphia native, was a dedicated member of the...
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Hartranft: A Neighborhood in Transition
Text by Haajrah Gilani. Images by Natalie Kerr. and Brooke Beyer. When a developer’s house became a nesting place for rats on Park Avenue, Homer Jackson called and left notes on the door in an attempt to prevent the spread. He never heard back. “From that house, now, we...
Philadelphia Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your Philadelphia neighborhood? This data tracker and searchable map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
NBC Philadelphia
Gun-Toting Man Opens Fire During Rush Hour Traffic
Philadelphia police believe road rage led to a man opening fire during rush hour traffic in University City on Monday. Investigators said the man got out of his car on the 3400 block of Market Street and fired several shots into southbound traffic after getting into an altercation with another driver. It happened around 6:30 p.m.
Expect a more slimmed down Santa Express train from SEPTA this year
SEPTA’s Santa Express will be rolling once again to help ring in the holiday season this Black Friday. But unlike previous years, the specially decorated train will only run on the Broad Street Line. In its heyday, SEPTA had a pair of Market-Frankford trains, as well as regional rail...
Philly’s past meets its future in the final show at the Neon Museum
In the final weeks of the short, bright life of the Neon Museum of Philadelphia, the collection of historic neon signs culled from the city’s streets is joined by the work of 13 contemporary artists who are recent transplants to Philadelphia. “Philly Based” features mostly international artists from countries...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 3