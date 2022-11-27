(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska Regents will consider raising room and board rates at their meeting later this week. During Friday's meeting, the Regents will consider increasing room and board rates by 3% each year now through the 2025-2026 school year for standard double-occupancy rooms. UNL students can expect to pay roughly $13,500 by the 2025 school year, UNK students can expect to pay just over $12,000 by that time, while UNO students will see rates increase by about 3.5% each year. Multiple factors go into how much a student will pay, including the length of their leases and which facility they live in.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO