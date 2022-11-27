Read full article on original website
Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No
When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
wyo4news.com
Tata Chemicals supports Wyoming families most in need
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Tata Chemicals has provided Climb Wyoming with a generous grant to help Wyoming families most in need. A long-standing partner, Tata’s support has had a tremendous impact on moving low-income single mothers in the Sweetwater Area out of poverty and into financial self-sufficiency. “We...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Thwop!’ Disabled Man Fills Cow Elk Tag With Help From Wyoming Volunteers
Joe Jaumotte can't wait for his elk meat to get back from the butcher. "It's gonna be good eating, for sure," the Bridger, Montana, man told Cowboy State Daily. If it hadn't been for Cody-based volunteer group Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Terrifying Tales Of Treacherous Driving On Interstate 80 In The Winter Time
To Wyoming drivers, this is the time of year when holy terror describes our feelings when sandwiched between giant semi-trailer trucks barreling down Interstate 80 in blinding snowstorms. Every resident of the Cowboy State has their own terrifying stories of close...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 28, 2022
Tim Newton of Cody, Wyoming. Tim writes: "I went out to Beck Lake to catch the sunrise and it was spectacular. Coming back into town I got this! It looked like downtown Cody was on fire. Pretty crazy!"
cowboystatedaily.com
New Flaring Rules Will Hit Small Wyoming Companies Hardest
As energy costs soar, the Biden administration continues to add new rules to oil and gas production. The Department of the Interior announced this week proposed rules to limit the amount of methane released from oil and gas operations on federal lands.
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
cowboystatedaily.com
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
oilcity.news
Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
cowboystatedaily.com
No Decision Yet Over Lawsuit To Remove 100-Yards Distance Rule In Polling Places
A lawsuit challenging Wyoming's law prohibiting electioneering within 100 yards of a polling place on Election Day is still being considered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, more than six months after final oral arguments were made in the case.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Attorney General Says Park County Cannot Count Ballots By Hand
An effort to trigger a hand count audit of 2020 election ballots in Park County has been, for the most part, exhausted and rejected. The Wyoming Attorney General's office has determined that Park County doesn't have a right to allow a...
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
Does Wyoming Allow People To Sleep In Their Car?
Driving in Wyoming can be rough. You wake up early to hit the road and you can be driving for a long period of time. After listening to the hum of the road for a while, your eyes start to get heavy and you're in trouble. You need to get some rest before you can continue your drive.
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on I-80 near Evanston; heavy snow to spread into southeast Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in southwest Wyoming, Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 3:20 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 from Evanston to Exit 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is seeing slick conditions with snowfall between Utah and Quaely...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ho, Ho, Hold It! Wyoming’s Favorite Christmas Movie Is What?
"Krampus" is a 2015 horror-comedy based on a character from ancient European folklore – a fearsome, horned demonic beast who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. And according to a recent Associated Press story, it's the most popular Christmas movie...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rex Rammell In Trouble Again; Accused Of Illegally Driving RV On Federal Land
Perennial Republican candidate Rex Rammell, a fixture on Wyoming and Idaho ballots for two decades, is accused of breaking the law on the road during this past election season. Rammell, who ran for Wyoming governor in the August primary election, has...
kslnewsradio.com
Be Ready Utah: What you need in your emergency winter car kit
SALT LAKE CITY — You are late for an appointment. An overnight winter storm dropped 4 inches of wet and heavy snow. You are spinning your wheels. You are stuck in your car and mutter to yourself, "I should have been prepared.". Wade Mathews, Utah Division of Emergency...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass closes for winter
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass in the Sierra Madres has closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, Nov. 29. The area is experiencing strong winds and drifting and blowing snow Tuesday, WYDOT said. "WYDOT crews in Saratoga and Baggs decided the...
svinews.com
State backs rare earth industry
CASPER – Wyoming leaders are continuing to invest in rare earth elements. The Wyoming Energy Authority announced this week that it awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources, one of two companies hoping to use a Wyoming rare earths deposit to jump-start the emerging industry. Rare Element...
