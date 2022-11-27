ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

Tata Chemicals supports Wyoming families most in need

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Tata Chemicals has provided Climb Wyoming with a generous grant to help Wyoming families most in need. A long-standing partner, Tata’s support has had a tremendous impact on moving low-income single mothers in the Sweetwater Area out of poverty and into financial self-sufficiency. “We...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 28, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Tim Newton of Cody, Wyoming. Tim writes: “I went out to Beck Lake to catch the sunrise and it was spectacular. Coming back into town I got this! It looked like downtown Cody was on fire. Pretty crazy!”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

New Flaring Rules Will Hit Small Wyoming Companies Hardest

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As energy costs soar, the Biden administration continues to add new rules to oil and gas production. The Department of the Interior announced this week proposed rules to limit the amount of methane released from oil and gas operations on federal lands.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Attorney General Says Park County Cannot Count Ballots By Hand

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to trigger a hand count audit of 2020 election ballots in Park County has been, for the most part, exhausted and rejected. The Wyoming Attorney General’s office has determined that Park County doesn’t have a right to allow a...
PARK COUNTY, WY
94.3 The X

How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?

If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Does Wyoming Allow People To Sleep In Their Car?

Driving in Wyoming can be rough. You wake up early to hit the road and you can be driving for a long period of time. After listening to the hum of the road for a while, your eyes start to get heavy and you're in trouble. You need to get some rest before you can continue your drive.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ho, Ho, Hold It! Wyoming’s Favorite Christmas Movie Is What?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Krampus” is a 2015 horror-comedy based on a character from ancient European folklore – a fearsome, horned demonic beast who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. And according to a recent Associated Press story, it’s the most popular Christmas movie...
WYOMING STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Be Ready Utah: What you need in your emergency winter car kit

SALT LAKE CITY — You are late for an appointment. An overnight winter storm dropped 4 inches of wet and heavy snow. You are spinning your wheels. You are stuck in your car and mutter to yourself, “I should have been prepared.”. Wade Mathews, Utah Division of Emergency...
UTAH STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass closes for winter

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass in the Sierra Madres has closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, Nov. 29. The area is experiencing strong winds and drifting and blowing snow Tuesday, WYDOT said. “WYDOT crews in Saratoga and Baggs decided the...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

State backs rare earth industry

CASPER – Wyoming leaders are continuing to invest in rare earth elements. The Wyoming Energy Authority announced this week that it awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources, one of two companies hoping to use a Wyoming rare earths deposit to jump-start the emerging industry. Rare Element...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy