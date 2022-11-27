Read full article on original website
Related
KBUR
GoFundMe account started for Southeast Iowa man involved in crash
Fairfield, IA- An employer in Fairfield is seeking donations for a Stockport, Iowa man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash. TV Station KTVO reports that Faircast Inc., started a GoFundMe account for one of its employees, Sean Reid of Stockport. Reid was driving in Henry County on Saturday, when...
KWQC
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.
1380kcim.com
Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments
Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man died from gunshot wound
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Iowa man died from an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Ottumwa police were called to the scene at 603 S. Moore St. at 5:16 a.m. for a report of a person who suffered a gunshot wound. Officers found 25-year-old Nicholas Austin Roberts-Dicks dead at...
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
KWQC
Man dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead after police in Davenport responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi-truck at around 5:30 p.m. The two motorcycles were riding eastbound on Rockingham Road at...
Vehicle crash leads to Galesburg man facing unlawful restraint charges
Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa police investigate death of 25-year-old man
OTTUMWA, Iowa — State authorities have been called to help investigate the untimely death of an Ottumwa man. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell confirmed Nicholas Austin Roberts-Dicks, 25, was found dead inside his home at 603 South Moore St. Police launched their investigation 5:16 a.m. Sunday after someone reported...
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County single-vehicle crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sean M. Reid, 48, was driving a vehicle westbound on Highway 34 near mile marker 246. For an unknown reason, Reid’s vehicle went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, […]
iheart.com
Ottumwa Man Found Shot To Death
(Ottumwa, IA) -- Ottumwa Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Police were called to a home at 603 S. Moore after 5 o'clock Sunday morning after a report that someone had been shot. First responders arrived and found the body of 25-year-old Nicholas Roberts-Dicks. The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges
A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon; second-degree criminal mischief; and eluding – […]
KCCI.com
Stolen sleigh returned in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A sleigh thatdisappeared overnight on Nov. 18 from Iowa City's downtown district has been returned. On Sunday, Iowa City Public Safety posted an update on Facebook, saying it's been recovered. The sleigh is displayed every year in the Pedestrian Mall. Previous coverage: Police search for...
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged in weekend domestic assault
An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged assault on the mother of his children. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Cross Park Avenue residence of the woman. 32-year-old Jerrell Clemons, who lives at a different Cross Park Avenue address, is accused of reaching his arm around the woman’s neck and squeezing. The woman told police that she couldn’t breathe during the assault, and had red marks around her neck consistent with being placed in a choke hold.
KCJJ
Rochester Avenue to remain closed through winter season
(City of Iowa City news release) Due to project delays and the onset of winter weather, Rochester Avenue will remain closed through the winter season. City guidelines do not allow for street paving after Nov. 15. Overnight freezing temperatures, frozen subgrade beneath the pavement, and exposure to deicers will impact the fresh concrete’s durability and service life, forcing removal and replacement much earlier.
Galesburg authorities: Fire that destroyed unoccupied bar Saturday was intentional
GALESBURG, Ill. — A fire that destroyed an old Galesburg bar early Saturday morning may have been set intentionally, according to the Galesburg Fire Department. At about 3:18 a.m. on Nov. 26, all three fire stations and 11 on-duty personnel responded to 2051 Grand Avenue after a building was found engulfed in flames.
Effingham Radio
Conservation Police Investigating Suspicious Deer Death In Fulton County
The Illinois Conservation Police is investigating the suspicious death of a 36 point whitetail buck in Fulton County. Authorities received a report of the incident last month near rural Babylon. Officers conducted an examination of the carcass and suspect the buck was unlawfully taken on or about the third week of October.
KCJJ
Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park owners fined for wastewater violation
A management company that owns several mobile home parks in the area has been fined for wastewater violations. The Gazette reports that Havenpark Management has agreed to pay the $8000 fine after Sunrise Village on South Scott Boulevard was found to have committed multiple violations since 2020. They reportedly discharged wastewater into a tributary of Snyder Creek, which feeds into the Iowa River.
superhits1027.com
Emergency room doctor calls for Iowans to properly lock up their guns
IOWA CITY — An Emergency Room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he’s repeatedly witnessed...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit
A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
Comments / 1