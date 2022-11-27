Read full article on original website
7 Cowboys Named To All Mountain West Football Teams, 2 Named First Teams All MW
The Mountain West Conference announced its 2022 All-Mountain West football teams on Tuesday and seven Wyoming Cowboys earned First Team and Honorable Mention honors. The team was selected in voting by the 12 Mountain West head coaches and media members covering the league. For the fourth consecutive season, Wyoming has...
wyo4news.com
Cowboys football players receive All-Mountain West honors
November 30, 2022 — Two Wyoming Cowboy football players have been named to the 2022 All-Mountain West team. Linebacker Easton Gibbs and place-kicker John Hoyland received the honor yesterday. Both players are sophomores. The team was selected in voting by the 12 Mountain West head coaches and media members covering the league.
Sheridan Media
Cowboy Running Back Titus Swen has Been Kicked off the Team / Cowboy Hoops Back on the Court Wednesday / Junior Hawks two More on the Road This Weekend
JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks winning streak is now six games they will play in Bozeman, Montana this weekend with their next home games December 9th and 10th against Great Falls, Montana. COWBOY FOOTBALL – The Wyoming football Cowboys are now waiting to see which bowl game...
DROP EVERYTHING! Chic Fil A is Coming to the Univ. of Wyoming!
After years of asking for it, they finally heard us. At least this one time. According to a release by the University of Wyoming, aiming to meet consumer demand and increase traffic in the Wyoming Union, the University of Wyoming will open a Chick-fil-A dining option in the 2023-24 academic year.
Here’s Why Laramie is a “Best College Town” of 2023
So, apparently, the U.S. is catching on to something Wyoming already knows... Laramie is one of the "best college towns" in the country for 2023. That's according to a new survey by Wallethub, which dives into the best college towns for 2023 prospective students and why they're so great for students.
wyo4news.com
Running back Titus Swen “dismissed” from Cowboy football team
November 28, 2022 — According to a Monday press release from Tim Harkins, University of Wyoming Associate Athletics Director for Media Relations, Public Relations and Broadcasting, Wyoming Cowboy football running back Titus Swen has been dismissed from the team. Here is the full release:. University of Wyoming head football...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
capcity.news
2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite Decades Of Neglect & Abandonment, Trees At Century-Old Cheyenne Arboretum Refuse To Die
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On the northwestern edge of Cheyenne, a piece of the state’s wild history still lives in a hidden gem that’s nearly a century old. Its history is important not only for the state of Wyoming, but High Plains states...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to bill Laramie County $407K for Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be seeking $407,777.80 from Laramie County for work on the Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass. The City Council approved the action on Monday as part of its consent agenda. Documents state the total cost for the underpass, which is now complete, as over $1.9 million. The Wyoming Department of Transportation provided $700,000 toward construction, and the city says the county owes the $407,777.80 based on “concept memorandum of understanding meeting held on October 25, 2019.”
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
Storm Could Hit Cheyenne, Laramie With Over Six Inches of Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne and Laramie could get up to six inches of snow with a winter storm that is expected to hit the area later today. The agency says higher elevations of the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains could get up to...
capcity.news
Cheyenne hires Summit Engineering to design, bid for construction Highway 30 Greenway underpass
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Summit Engineering will be providing the design and bidding services for the construction of a relocated U.S. Highway 30 Greenway underpass following a Cheyenne City Council action Monday. The council, as part of its consent agenda, awarded Summit Engineering $84,300 for the work that must be...
