ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

Cowboys football players receive All-Mountain West honors

November 30, 2022 — Two Wyoming Cowboy football players have been named to the 2022 All-Mountain West team. Linebacker Easton Gibbs and place-kicker John Hoyland received the honor yesterday. Both players are sophomores. The team was selected in voting by the 12 Mountain West head coaches and media members covering the league.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Here’s Why Laramie is a “Best College Town” of 2023

So, apparently, the U.S. is catching on to something Wyoming already knows... Laramie is one of the "best college towns" in the country for 2023. That's according to a new survey by Wallethub, which dives into the best college towns for 2023 prospective students and why they're so great for students.
LARAMIE, WY
wyo4news.com

Running back Titus Swen “dismissed” from Cowboy football team

November 28, 2022 — According to a Monday press release from Tim Harkins, University of Wyoming Associate Athletics Director for Media Relations, Public Relations and Broadcasting, Wyoming Cowboy football running back Titus Swen has been dismissed from the team. Here is the full release:. University of Wyoming head football...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to bill Laramie County $407K for Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be seeking $407,777.80 from Laramie County for work on the Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass. The City Council approved the action on Monday as part of its consent agenda. Documents state the total cost for the underpass, which is now complete, as over $1.9 million. The Wyoming Department of Transportation provided $700,000 toward construction, and the city says the county owes the $407,777.80 based on “concept memorandum of understanding meeting held on October 25, 2019.”
CHEYENNE, WY
KCRA.com

First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
SACRAMENTO, CA
San José Spotlight

Downtown San Jose loses another major retailer

The closing of a neighborhood drugstore means the loss of much needed services for residents and business owners in downtown San Jose. The CVS on The Alameda, which closed about two weeks ago, offered a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, basic goods and pharmaceutical needs, but it also became a “magnet” for homeless residents who... The post Downtown San Jose loses another major retailer appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
activenorcal.com

WATCH: NorCal Soldier Receives Heartfelt Welcome Home from Dog

While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy