Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
WVU confirms Wren Baker as 13th Director of Athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University has named Wren Baker as its next vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics. He will begin his duties at WVU on Dec. 19 under a six-year agreement through Dec. 31, 2028, and will earn a yearly compensation of $1.1 million, plus incentives.
WVNews
West Virginia hires new athletic director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has named Wren Baker as its next vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics. Baker comes to Morgantown from the University of North Texas, where he has been the vice president and athletics director since 2016. With previous stops at Missouri, Memphis, Northwest Missouri and Rogers State, Baker brings more than 20 years of experience to WVU as its 13th director of Athletics.
WVNews
Wren Baker's track record bodes well for WVU fundraising
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University beat its timeline in hiring a new director of athletics, as the news that Wren Baker will accept the job broke on Wednesday morning. That came just two weeks and two days after former A.D. Shane Lyons was forced from the big chair...
WVNews
WVU to retain Neal Brown as football coach
It didn't take long for the internal power players at West Virginia University to decide on the immediate future of football head coach Neal Brown. Almost immediately following the hiring of Wren Baker as the new Director of Athletics, the school issued a brief statement noting that Brown would continue to lead the program.
WVNews
Wren Baker is a great choice for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Well, as promised, that didn’t take long. Less than two weeks after firing Shane Lyons as athletic director after a contentious meeting with school president Gordon Gee, an outgrowth of Lyons’ decision to give coach Neal Brown a two-year contract extension and significantly increasing the buyout in length and money while also inefficiently handling fundraising, the Mountaineers grabbed off a rising star among athletic directors in Wren Baker from North Texas.
WVNews
Wren Baker
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has named Wren Baker as its next vice president…
WVNews
Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice
Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
WVNews
Neal Brown will remain West Virginia's football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In sports, second chances don’t come easily. Bill Buckner got no second chance to field Mookie Wilson’s ground ball in the 1986 World Series. Dennis Eckersley didn’t get a second chance to throw Kirk Gibson a slider in the 1988 World Series. Scott Norwood did not get a chance to kick his wide right field goal in the 1986 Super Bowl.
WVNews
Sports Briefs
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Katy Darnell scored a career-high 31 points but the Fairmont State women’s basketball team (4-1) fell in its first game of the season to Slippery Rock (5-1) on Sunday afternoon at Morrow Field House in Slippery Rock, Pa. Slippery Rock led by as many...
WVNews
Richard 'Tom' Thomas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Richard “Tom” Thomas, M.D., D.D.S., has been named associate v…
WVNews
Column: With a new A.D. now in place, WVU needs to make an immediate call on Brown’s future
Now that West Virginia University has hired its new athletic director, it must make a quick decision on the future of Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown and his staff. In reality, that decision may already have been made, because many inside and outside the University believe that Brown will be retained for another season.
WVNews
Mayor Patty Lewis
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A project at University Town Centre that will add two crosswal…
WVNews
Minuteman Wrestling set to open season Dec. 2 with Alumni Night
The Lewis County High School wrestling team will open their season Friday, Dec. 2 at home in the LCHS gymnasium at 6 p.m., and they will open the year with a special night to honor the history of the program while they look to build for the future. Friday will...
WVNews
Granville, West Virginia, traffic signal project still alive, progressing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A project at University Town Centre that will add two crosswalks and two stoplights isn’t forgotten. Granville Mayor Patty Lewis updated the Monongalia County Commission, one of several partners in the project, at its regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) lawmakers preview 2023 session
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the Harrison County business community had their first opportunity Wednesday to hear from their newly elected representatives to the West Virginia Legislature. State Sen.-elect Ben Queen, who previously served in the West Virginia House of Delegates, Del. Clay Riley, Del.-elect Keith Marple...
WVNews
Federal funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Water and sewer projects in Upshur, Randolph, Preston and Maso…
WVNews
'The Nutcracker' set Dec. 18 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Movements in Dance will present “The Nutcracker” at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Sophie Silnicki will portray the Sugar Plum Fairy, while Jonatan Lujan will serve as the Cavalier. Both are professional dancers.
WVNews
Harrison County School Menus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County School Menus for December.
WVNews
Christmas trees honoring local veterans return to Marion Co., West Virginia, Courthouse
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A number of Christmas trees adorned with ornaments featuring local veterans have returned to the Marion County Courthouse for this holiday season, with officials looking to add more veterans’ decorations. Three trees now stand on the second floor of the Marion County Courthouse,...
WVNews
WVU's Statler College partners with Coursera to offer top-ranked Master of Science in software engineering online
EDITOR'S NOTE: According to data from Lightcast*, there are more than 625,000 open software engineering jobs that require a master's degree in the United States alone. The Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources at West Virginia University has partnered with Coursera to offer an online master’s degree program in software engineering to give students and professionals the skills and credentials needed to fill these vacancies.
Comments / 0