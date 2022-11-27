ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

WVNews

WVU confirms Wren Baker as 13th Director of Athletics

MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia hires new athletic director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has named Wren Baker as its next vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics. Baker comes to Morgantown from the University of North Texas, where he has been the vice president and athletics director since 2016. With previous stops at Missouri, Memphis, Northwest Missouri and Rogers State, Baker brings more than 20 years of experience to WVU as its 13th director of Athletics.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Wren Baker's track record bodes well for WVU fundraising

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University beat its timeline in hiring a new director of athletics, as the news that Wren Baker will accept the job broke on Wednesday morning. That came just two weeks and two days after former A.D. Shane Lyons was forced from the big chair...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU to retain Neal Brown as football coach

It didn't take long for the internal power players at West Virginia University to decide on the immediate future of football head coach Neal Brown. Almost immediately following the hiring of Wren Baker as the new Director of Athletics, the school issued a brief statement noting that Brown would continue to lead the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Wren Baker is a great choice for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Well, as promised, that didn’t take long. Less than two weeks after firing Shane Lyons as athletic director after a contentious meeting with school president Gordon Gee, an outgrowth of Lyons’ decision to give coach Neal Brown a two-year contract extension and significantly increasing the buyout in length and money while also inefficiently handling fundraising, the Mountaineers grabbed off a rising star among athletic directors in Wren Baker from North Texas.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Wren Baker

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has named Wren Baker as its next vice president…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice

Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Neal Brown will remain West Virginia's football coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In sports, second chances don’t come easily. Bill Buckner got no second chance to field Mookie Wilson’s ground ball in the 1986 World Series. Dennis Eckersley didn’t get a second chance to throw Kirk Gibson a slider in the 1988 World Series. Scott Norwood did not get a chance to kick his wide right field goal in the 1986 Super Bowl.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sports Briefs

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Katy Darnell scored a career-high 31 points but the Fairmont State women’s basketball team (4-1) fell in its first game of the season to Slippery Rock (5-1) on Sunday afternoon at Morrow Field House in Slippery Rock, Pa. Slippery Rock led by as many...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WVNews

Richard 'Tom' Thomas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Richard “Tom” Thomas, M.D., D.D.S., has been named associate v…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mayor Patty Lewis

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A project at University Town Centre that will add two crosswal…
GRANVILLE, WV
WVNews

Harrison County (West Virginia) lawmakers preview 2023 session

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the Harrison County business community had their first opportunity Wednesday to hear from their newly elected representatives to the West Virginia Legislature. State Sen.-elect Ben Queen, who previously served in the West Virginia House of Delegates, Del. Clay Riley, Del.-elect Keith Marple...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU's Statler College partners with Coursera to offer top-ranked Master of Science in software engineering online

EDITOR'S NOTE: According to data from Lightcast*, there are more than 625,000 open software engineering jobs that require a master's degree in the United States alone. The Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources at West Virginia University has partnered with Coursera to offer an online master’s degree program in software engineering to give students and professionals the skills and credentials needed to fill these vacancies.
MORGANTOWN, WV

