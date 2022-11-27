Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
explore venango
Two-Year-Old Injured Following Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-year-old boy was injured after the SUV he was riding in was struck by a minivan on State Route 257 on Tuesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 5:14 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, at the intersection of State Route 257 and Innis Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
butlerradio.com
Child Critically Injured In Pedestrian Vehicle Crash
Route 228 was shut down for hours after a child was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the new Sheetz across from the Mars Middle School. The initial call said a child was on the ground and in critical condition. The child...
butlerradio.com
Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident
A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
wtae.com
Route 30 eastbound reopens following head-on crash in Westmoreland County
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A head-on crash involving two vehicles led to the closure of eastbound Route 30 on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Route 30 and Colonial Manor Road. Emergency dispatchers confirmed there were injuries related to the crash. The road reopened by 7:45...
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Charged In Thanksgiving Crash
A crash on Thanksgiving in Butler Township has resulted in charges for a local man. According to police, 31-year-old Zane Perry of Butler lost control of his vehicle just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Bullcreek Road. Perry hit a culvert before striking and shearing off a...
Police: Missing 12-year-old boy in Beaver County found
GEORGETOWN, Pa. — UPDATE: The boy has been located. He is safe, according to state police. Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Beaver County. Beaver County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that the search effort is happening in the area of 3rd Street in Georgetown. Dispatch...
butlerradio.com
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
Local student struck by car, taken to hospital with serious injuries
Police are investigating after a 13-year-old student was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a street by the school. Adams Township Police Chief Shawn Anglum said the girl was hit around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 228 near Mars Middle School in Butler County. The girl was...
explore venango
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
explore venango
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
butlerradio.com
Police Searching Hit And Run Suspect Of McCalmont Overpass
Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect in a crash that happened in Butler Township. It happened overnight Monday on McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police believe a tanker truck or bulk power truck crashed into the railroad overpass prior to the bridge. The suspect fled the scene without reporting the...
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Charge Lawrence County Pair After Domestic Disturbance
(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to a location on West Poland Rd in North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County for a reported Domestic Disturbance. The incident occurred at 6:42 PM on Monday Evening. Upon arriving and investigating Troopers...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Being Revived With NARCAN on I-376 in Hopewell Township
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning that they have filed DUI Charges against an Aliquippa man after an incident that took place along Interstate 376 Westbound in Hopewell Twp. on November 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.
butlerradio.com
One Person Taken To The Hospital After School Bus Crash
Crews responded to a crash this morning in Butler Township involving a school bus. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on North Duffy Road near the entrance to Target. Crews on scene say a vehicle rear-ended a school bus, which did have students on board. Dispatchers say that one...
wtae.com
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Route 51 in Jefferson Hills
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The death of a man who was struck by a vehicle on Route 51 in Jefferson Hills remains under investigation. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Robbin Fisher, 61, of Pittsburgh, was struck while crossing the road Saturday evening. Jefferson Hills police said they...
explore venango
Police Arrest Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19. (Photo courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to PA Crime Watch, the Pennsylvania State Police arrested 29-year-old Matthew James Divido,...
Missing Armstrong County man found
GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: James George has been located, according to Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department. He is safe. Police are looking for a missing man from Armstrong County. According to Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, James George, from Gilpin Township, was last seen in the 100 block...
beavercountyradio.com
City of Beaver Falls Fire Crews Respond to Electrical Fire
(Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver County 911 reported that The City of Beaver Falls Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment building fire at 1311 8th Avenue at 6:23 PM Monday evening. Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe reported Tuesday morning that two occupants escaped from...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Identity Theft, Two Jailed for Receiving Stolen Property
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Mercer-based State Police are investigating a report of theft by deception near Cranberry Road in Deer Creek Township, Mercer County. According to police, unknown actor(s) gained access to the identity of a 44-year-old woman, of Sandy Lake, around 5:02 p.m. on November...
