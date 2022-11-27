ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, PA

butlerradio.com

Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident

Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Two-Year-Old Injured Following Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 257

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-year-old boy was injured after the SUV he was riding in was struck by a minivan on State Route 257 on Tuesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 5:14 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, at the intersection of State Route 257 and Innis Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Child Critically Injured In Pedestrian Vehicle Crash

Route 228 was shut down for hours after a child was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the new Sheetz across from the Mars Middle School. The initial call said a child was on the ground and in critical condition. The child...
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident

A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
GROVE CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Charged In Thanksgiving Crash

A crash on Thanksgiving in Butler Township has resulted in charges for a local man. According to police, 31-year-old Zane Perry of Butler lost control of his vehicle just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Bullcreek Road. Perry hit a culvert before striking and shearing off a...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Searching Hit And Run Suspect Of McCalmont Overpass

Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect in a crash that happened in Butler Township. It happened overnight Monday on McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police believe a tanker truck or bulk power truck crashed into the railroad overpass prior to the bridge. The suspect fled the scene without reporting the...
beavercountyradio.com

State Police Charge Lawrence County Pair After Domestic Disturbance

(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to a location on West Poland Rd in North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County for a reported Domestic Disturbance. The incident occurred at 6:42 PM on Monday Evening. Upon arriving and investigating Troopers...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Person Taken To The Hospital After School Bus Crash

Crews responded to a crash this morning in Butler Township involving a school bus. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on North Duffy Road near the entrance to Target. Crews on scene say a vehicle rear-ended a school bus, which did have students on board. Dispatchers say that one...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing Armstrong County man found

GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: James George has been located, according to Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department. He is safe. Police are looking for a missing man from Armstrong County. According to Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, James George, from Gilpin Township, was last seen in the 100 block...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

City of Beaver Falls Fire Crews Respond to Electrical Fire

(Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver County 911 reported that The City of Beaver Falls Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment building fire at 1311 8th Avenue at 6:23 PM Monday evening. Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe reported Tuesday morning that two occupants escaped from...
BEAVER FALLS, PA

