Florida wrapped a 6-6 regular season Friday night with a 45-38 loss to rival Florida State. The Gators will go bowling, but Year 1 under Billy Napier was filled with growing pains as Florida’s new head coach tries to turn around a program that hasn’t won an SEC championship since 2008. Florida lost to all 4 of its rivals, including a second consecutive 20-plus point loss to archrival Georgia in Jacksonville. The Gators got a glimpse of the promise of quarterback Anthony Richardson, but in the end, the sophomore quarterback lacked the consistency of say, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who shined in Florida State’s first victory over the Gators since 2017.
Any head coach for any program across the country is going to be faced with disgruntled players that may not see eye-to-eye with the head coach. Todd Golden is currently facing his first test in leadership with Florida Basketball as sophomore Kowacie Reeves sat on the bench for the bulk of the Phil Knight Invitational.
One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a rec center on Florida A&M’s campus Sunday afternoon, according to Tallahassee police.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police said a shooting that occurred at FAMU is under investigation. The shooting happened Sunday at outdoor basketball courts around 4:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Wahnish Way. One man died from his injuries after the shooting. Four other people, including three men and one...
