Allegheny County, PA

butlerradio.com

Child Critically Injured In Pedestrian Vehicle Crash

Route 228 was shut down for hours after a child was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the new Sheetz across from the Mars Middle School. The initial call said a child was on the ground and in critical condition. The child...
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Searching Hit And Run Suspect Of McCalmont Overpass

Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect in a crash that happened in Butler Township. It happened overnight Monday on McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police believe a tanker truck or bulk power truck crashed into the railroad overpass prior to the bridge. The suspect fled the scene without reporting the...
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Charged In Thanksgiving Crash

A crash on Thanksgiving in Butler Township has resulted in charges for a local man. According to police, 31-year-old Zane Perry of Butler lost control of his vehicle just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Bullcreek Road. Perry hit a culvert before striking and shearing off a...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident

Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park man pleads to killing man in wheelchair while DUI

A Bethel Park man who was driving under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair in Homestead pleaded guilty on Tuesday. Eric Walker, 51, pleaded guilty to causing an accident involving death while not licensed, driving under the influence, careless driving and driving on a suspended license.
BETHEL PARK, PA
butlerradio.com

Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident

A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
GROVE CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting wife inside vehicle along I-579

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting his wife while they were driving along Interstate 579 in Pittsburgh on Monday.Pittsburgh Police say Kevin Crew and his wife were driving to her workplace and were arguing when he shot her in the leg.Crew allegedly told his wife to keep driving, at which point, she stopped the vehicle and got out.  After she got out of the vehicle, Crew fled the scene.Investigators shut down the ramp on the roadway to investigate after paramedics transported the woman to the hospital. She was last listed in serious, but stable condition.Crew is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges.
PITTSBURGH, PA

