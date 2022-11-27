Read full article on original website
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Identity Theft, Two Jailed for Receiving Stolen Property
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Mercer-based State Police are investigating a report of theft by deception near Cranberry Road in Deer Creek Township, Mercer County. According to police, unknown actor(s) gained access to the identity of a 44-year-old woman, of Sandy Lake, around 5:02 p.m. on November...
Shots fired during while suspect fled police downtown
Two people are in custody after incidents in downtown Pittsburgh last night. Police responded to a fight among minors in Market Square just before 7:30 pm.
butlerradio.com
Child Critically Injured In Pedestrian Vehicle Crash
Route 228 was shut down for hours after a child was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the new Sheetz across from the Mars Middle School. The initial call said a child was on the ground and in critical condition. The child...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching Hit And Run Suspect Of McCalmont Overpass
Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect in a crash that happened in Butler Township. It happened overnight Monday on McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police believe a tanker truck or bulk power truck crashed into the railroad overpass prior to the bridge. The suspect fled the scene without reporting the...
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Charged In Thanksgiving Crash
A crash on Thanksgiving in Butler Township has resulted in charges for a local man. According to police, 31-year-old Zane Perry of Butler lost control of his vehicle just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Bullcreek Road. Perry hit a culvert before striking and shearing off a...
butlerradio.com
Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park man pleads to killing man in wheelchair while DUI
A Bethel Park man who was driving under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair in Homestead pleaded guilty on Tuesday. Eric Walker, 51, pleaded guilty to causing an accident involving death while not licensed, driving under the influence, careless driving and driving on a suspended license.
Pittsburgh police investigating fatal shooting after man found dead in street
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead in the street. Police were called to the 2400 block of Sorrell Street in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. They found an unconscious male with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police: Missing 12-year-old boy in Beaver County found
GEORGETOWN, Pa. — UPDATE: The boy has been located. He is safe, according to state police. Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Beaver County. Beaver County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that the search effort is happening in the area of 3rd Street in Georgetown. Dispatch...
butlerradio.com
Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident
A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting wife inside vehicle along I-579
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting his wife while they were driving along Interstate 579 in Pittsburgh on Monday.Pittsburgh Police say Kevin Crew and his wife were driving to her workplace and were arguing when he shot her in the leg.Crew allegedly told his wife to keep driving, at which point, she stopped the vehicle and got out. After she got out of the vehicle, Crew fled the scene.Investigators shut down the ramp on the roadway to investigate after paramedics transported the woman to the hospital. She was last listed in serious, but stable condition.Crew is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Being Revived With NARCAN on I-376 in Hopewell Township
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning that they have filed DUI Charges against an Aliquippa man after an incident that took place along Interstate 376 Westbound in Hopewell Twp. on November 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.
Johnstown girl charged as adult in Indiana kidnapping, killing
A Johnstown girl accused with seven others in the kidnapping and slaying of an Indiana County man in October has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide, state police said Tuesday. Harmony R. Hayward, 14, originally was charged as a juvenile in the Oct. 20 stabbing death of Hayden...
2 teens arrested after police respond to multiple incidents, including shots fired, in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — An officer was injured and two young people were arrested following back-to-back incidents in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The first incident occurred around 7:15 p.m., when officers were called to the Five Guys fast food restaurant located within Market Square. A group of juveniles were reportedly fighting....
Police: Argument preceded South Side shooting
Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man was found just before midnight in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of West LaClede Avenue.
wtae.com
Route 30 eastbound reopens following head-on crash in Westmoreland County
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A head-on crash involving two vehicles led to the closure of eastbound Route 30 on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Route 30 and Colonial Manor Road. Emergency dispatchers confirmed there were injuries related to the crash. The road reopened by 7:45...
Local contractor accused of taking payments for work he never started taken into custody
SMITHTON, Pa. — A local contractor accused of taking payments for services and then never starting the work was taken into custody Tuesday morning, following a weeks-long investigation. Jason Pirl is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on warrants out of Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties. The Westmoreland...
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting woman, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp
PITTSBURGH — An arrest warrant was issued for a man accused of shooting a woman and leaving her on an Interstate 579 ramp with a gunshot wound Monday. According to Pittsburgh police, the couple was driving from I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies and the off ramp is where police say Kevin Crew shot the woman.
Local student struck by car, taken to hospital with serious injuries
Police are investigating after a 13-year-old student was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a street by the school. Adams Township Police Chief Shawn Anglum said the girl was hit around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 228 near Mars Middle School in Butler County. The girl was...
