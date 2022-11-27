ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman lead Michigan State’s All-Big Ten selections on offense

Michigan State had four players earn All-Big Ten honors on offense in selections announced by the conference on Wednesday. Wide receiver Jayden Reed was named second team by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media while receiver Keon Coleman was a third-team pick by the media and honorable mention by the coaches. Offensive linemen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain were named honorable mention by both the coaches and media.
#12 Michigan State vs. Notre Dame basketball prediction and odds

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan State basketball will take on Notre Dame in South Bend for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night in what should be a...
PointsBet promo RFPICKS14 for Michigan State vs. Notre Dame basketball

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Happy Wednesday college basketball fans. We have the ACC-Big Ten Challenge going on this week, and we are looking at one game in...
Michigan State kicker Jack Stone entering transfer portal

Michigan State’s lone scholarship kicker on the roster is looking for a new school. True freshman Jack Stone announced via Twitter on Monday night that he will enter the portal and transfer after this semester. Stone, from Highland Park High School in Texas, was listed as the No. 5...
Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incidents

A month after violent postgame incidents led to assault charges being brought against seven Michigan State football players for their roles following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, the Big Ten announced discipline. Michigan State is fined a $100,000, the conference announced on Monday afternoon while publicly reprimanding Michigan for...
College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State

Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents

Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
Michigan State survives Portland to win PKI finale

Michigan State survived an early shooting barrage and a late charge on Sunday to limp out of Portland with a winning record. The Spartans came back from 10 points down in the second half and held on late to beat Portland, 78-77, on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the Phil Knight Invitational.
EMU’s Jose Ramirez makes history with MAC Defensive MVP award

Jose Ramirez made history Wednesday when he was named Mid-American Conference Defensive Most Valuable Player. The standout Eastern Michigan defensive end became the first player in the program’s history to earn MVP honors after a stellar senior season. Ramirez has set the EMU single-season record for sacks with 12...
Heisman Trophy odds updated: Caleb Williams now favored over Blake Corum

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Heading into the season, there were a plethora of Heisman Trophy candidates, and Michigan RB Blake Corum had odds as short as +400...
