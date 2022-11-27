Michigan State had four players earn All-Big Ten honors on offense in selections announced by the conference on Wednesday. Wide receiver Jayden Reed was named second team by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media while receiver Keon Coleman was a third-team pick by the media and honorable mention by the coaches. Offensive linemen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain were named honorable mention by both the coaches and media.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO