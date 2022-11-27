ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

'A sense of reassurance and belonging' Campus religious groups tackle mental health services

By Olivia Sanchez
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MT0X1_0jOwVwp100

A Stanford psychiatry professor found herself in a strange position at the start of 2017.

The Trump administration had just banned travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, and Stanford’s Muslim community was in despair. Realizing that extra help was needed, the university asked Dr. Rania Awaad to hold therapy-like office hours with Muslim students. She’s a psychiatrist, but had been working in the classroom, not as a therapist.

Yet she could see that therapy was what many students desperately needed. She recalls one student sharing that her therapy options on campus seemed to be either a provider who knew nothing about Islam and the trauma she had experienced or one who was “oozing with empathy.”

At Stanford and at colleges Awaad visited, students told her again and again that when they needed care, they didn’t want to go to the campus counseling center because they didn’t see Muslim therapists, or therapists who they felt could understand them.

More: Every day, Gen Zers stop everything to post on this app. Is BeReal a fad, or here to stay?

The data she collected during those 2017 sessions boosted research and student activism at the University of California, Berkeley, where she had helped launch the first Muslim Mental Health Initiative the year before, and at Stanford, where the model was first developed in the Muslim Mental Health and Islamic Psychology Lab. Now, the MMHIs on both campuses work alongside a nonprofit called Maristan to place Muslim-identifying therapists on college campuses.

“To me, it’s like night and day,” Awaad said, referring to the availability of the resource to the campus community. “The students, when they know that support is there, there’s something to fall back on, they feel a sense of belonging, which is really, really important.”

Religious groups on college campuses that have long counseled students grappling with issues of faith or spirituality are now adding mental health clinicians in campus religious hubs, and training religious leaders to know when to refer students to psychological care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7PSs_0jOwVwp100
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, a student attaches a note to the Resilience Project board on the campus of Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah. The purpose of the project is to let students know that it is OK to struggle. More college students are turning to their schools for help with anxiety, depression and other mental health problems. That's according to an Associated Press review of more than three dozen public universities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Rick Bowmer, AP

People between the ages of 18 and 25 are more likely than those in any other age group to experience mental illness, and most mental health conditions develop by the age of 24 . Most colleges offer some type of mental health services on campus, but students’ need for mental health care has intensified dramatically throughout the pandemic.

Religion and spirituality can contribute to good mental health , but people with strong religious affiliations can and do suffer from mental health issues and experience life stress like everyone else. And people who experience religious discrimination are more likely than others to suffer from common mental health disorders.

Not every therapist is equipped to understand the nuances of different religions. A Muslim student may need to talk about the difficulty of coordinating class schedules with daily prayer times. Or a Jewish student may want to discuss the struggle of keeping kosher in the dining hall. These gulfs of understanding can make it more difficult for some religious students to get help.

“Having a space where there’s already a shared worldview, even if it’s not completely agreed upon, just gives people a sense of reassurance and belonging,” said Stephanie Winkeljohn Black, an assistant professor of psychology at Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg who studies the intersection of religion and spirituality with mental health.

More: Alarm on children's mental health has been ringing for decades. Too few have listened.

To better serve these students, the Muslim Mental Health Initiative has placed therapists in at least three universities and has plans to keep expanding. To better serve Jewish students, therapists, social workers or staffers dedicated to well-being have been added to at least 15 campus Hillel centers, as part of a mental health and wellness pilot program that is scheduled to expand to other campus Hillels. These strategies focus on students who are part of minority religious groups that have been historically discriminated against, and who might have trouble finding therapists who share their identity.

Colleges that have foundational affiliations with Catholic, evangelical or other Christian faiths tend to offer both religious resources and counseling and psychological services on campus. The Catholic Campus Ministry Association, which has members at religious and secular colleges, noticed an increase in student mental health needs during the pandemic and has begun training nonclinical campus staff members to better understand and respond to student mental health issues. Even if Christian students don’t attend a religiously affiliated college, they are more likely to find a provider who understands their religion because it is the majority religion in the country.

More: Idaho school provides help after student deaths

Advocates say that in addition to helping Muslim and Jewish students feel more comfortable with providers, adding therapists in religious hubs reduces the stigma around getting help, and makes it easier for busy students to find the care they need. These therapists can also alleviate the scheduling pressure on campus counseling centers, which often provide a limited number of sessions to students and can have long wait times.

While these models can help, it’s also important that both therapists and religious leaders stay within the bounds of their expertise and know when to refer someone to another type of care, Winkeljohn Black said.

“As a clinician, you have to be very careful not to interpret religious texts, or speak to a particular faith doctrine. I wouldn’t even do that for my own religious group, if I were working with someone from the same faith tradition,” Winkeljohn Black said. “My primary concern is the person across from me, their mental health. Being able to know when to refer to a clergyperson is really important for that reason.”

A framework to serve Muslim student mental health

Muslim students, like other college students, are trying to care for their mental health as they juggle academic stressors and new relationships, often while being away from home for the first time. But these issues are complicated by experiences of racialization, discrimination and generally feeling like a member of a minority group, said Abiya Ahmed, associate dean of students and director of the Markaz Resource Center at Stanford.

“I’m not saying it can’t be addressed by other clinicians, but it can be addressed more effectively, efficiently and more appropriately by Muslim-identifying clinicians,” Ahmed said.

Mahnoor Hyat, a recent Stanford graduate who began researching Muslim mental health issues on campus after hearing about the immense need from her friends, said no single approach would solve all the problems members of her community face.

Many students wanted the option of having a Muslim therapist, she found, while others said they’d prefer to talk to someone with whom they identify in another way, but who is slightly removed from their religious community.

Hyat recalled learning in focus groups that students who had previously tried to get help “had spent literally 30 to 40 minutes in the session explaining where they were coming from, like, explaining the cultural significance of something they were talking about.” She added: “And they were talking about just feeling so exhausted by the time the session ended, because they basically had to teach their therapist.”

Now, through the Muslim Mental Health Initiative and Maristan, the university contracts with Muslim therapists to better meet the needs of Muslim students.

More: CDC study: Abuse, violence, other events linked to poor mental health in teens during COVID pandemic

Hyat, now a doctoral student in clinical psychology at the University of Washington, said she is grateful that the response to her research has been positive so far, and she hopes Stanford will be proactive in the future about meeting the needs of historically marginalized students.

There are now chapters of the Muslim Mental Health Initiative at the University of California, Berkeley and Northwestern University in Illinois, and students on other campuses are pushing to establish more chapters, Awaad said. Student groups at other schools have received training from these Muslim Mental Health Initiative chapters, and some groups partner with local organizations such as the Khalil Center , which offers psychological services rooted in Islamic principles.

But Muslim students at most colleges across the country do not have access to these resources.

Nimrah Riaz, the chair of the board of the Muslim Students Association National, said that if she had unlimited resources, she would ensure that every MSA chaplain was trained in mental health counseling.

For now, Riaz encourages students in Muslim Students Associations on various campuses to go through a Mental Health First Aid course, which teaches nonprofessionals about mental health warning signs and how to help someone who is having a mental health crisis.

A multipronged approach at Hillel

Hillel organizations, which serve Jewish college students, are also adding mental health providers. The therapists are funded through partnerships with local Jewish groups and Jewish family service organizations.

“For those students who are having difficulty just wrapping their minds around the fact that they might benefit from therapy, walking into a campus mental health facility is different than walking into a Hillel building,” said Amee Sherer, the executive director of Hillel at the University of Washington. “This is a safe space for them, we hope. We hope that it’s less stigmatized.”

Hillel at the University of Washington had a part-time therapist for many years, dating to the 1990s, but when the pandemic hit, Hillel staff saw the greater need for student mental health support. With the Jewish Family Service of Seattle, the campus Hillel eventually hired a licensed clinical social worker to serve as Hillel’s full-time, in-house therapist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U59aB_0jOwVwp100
A mezuzah hangs on a doorframe at the Hillel House on the campus of Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., March.19, 2011. Muhlenberg College, which is named for the patriarch of the American Lutheran church has become one of the hottest campuses in the country for Jewish students who make up approximately 34 percent of its 2,200 students. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz) Rich Schultz, AP

Sheri Davis, who served in that role for the last two years, said students often came to her grappling with anxiety or depression. But they also had issues related to the Jewish faith and culture, such as the struggles of interfaith dating, being away from home for the High Holidays for the first time, antisemitism, or the loss of loved ones during the pandemic, when the need for social distancing made it difficult to observe the mourning ritual of sitting Shiva.

Besides using typical counseling methods, Davis reminded them of Jewish values and encouraged them to engage with Hillel and its events to help fight off isolation. Sherer said she thinks part of the value is the “cultural flavor of familiarity.”

Leah Siskin Moz, the senior director of student and staff well-being at Hillel International, said the mental health and wellness pilot program includes therapy, mental health training so that Hillel staff members who are not therapists know when their students need help, and wellness activities to encourage connectedness.

Students often build strong relationships with Hillel staff, and come to them to share what is going on in their lives, Siskin Moz said. Those relationships are the foundation that will make the mental health and wellness program successful, she said.

Some of the colleges in the Hillel pilot program have a staff person dedicated to wellness rather than a licensed mental health provider; some have both. At the University of Southern California Hillel, Leenie Baker’s job, separate from the work of the on-staff therapist, centers on planning events and training for students designed to foster connectedness and help them establish a sense of belonging. In addition to holding regular Hillel events such as Shabbat meals on Friday nights, Baker recently ran a gardening-themed workshop where students planted succulents, an open mic night and a meditation workshop.

“When you’re in a pressure cooker kind of environment, you have a lot of expectations to be very good at the things you do, and I think the more we can promote activities where it actually

just encourages students to express creativity and try something new or something they are actually not good at, it’s very helpful to our holistic well-being,” Baker said. “It’s allowing you to just be a person, rather than having to strive to fit some expectation.”

This story about campus mental health services was produced by The Hechinger Report , a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for the Hechinger newsletter .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'A sense of reassurance and belonging' Campus religious groups tackle mental health services

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stanford Daily

Stanford launches probe into President Tessier-Lavigne’s research following ‘Daily’ investigation on allegations of scientific misconduct

Stanford has opened its own investigation into President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s research after a piece unveiling 7 years of scientific misconduct allegations was published by The Daily on Tuesday morning. The Daily outlined four papers with Tessier-Lavigne credited as an author which, according to research misconduct expert Elisabeth Bik, contain “serious issues.” The issues were corroborated by two other researchers.
STANFORD, CA
peninsulapress.com

Law meant to help students leaves many grumbling about school start times

California legislators thought they had a sure-fire winner in Senate Bill 328. What teenager wouldn’t want to get a little more sleep?. But four months after the state implemented a law built on the belief that later school start times would help sleep-deprived students, there’s a lot of grumbling at two San Mateo County high schools – and for very different reasons.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Elite Lowell School Back in the News

This is Part II of a series reporting on San Francisco’s prestigious Lowell High School as it returns to merit-based admissions. In June of this year I reported on the decision of the San Francisco United School District Board which narrowly voted to restore merit based admissions to the elite Lowell High School. The Globe reported extensively on the tumultuous time for the school and the district as lawsuits were threatened and vile accusations of racism were hurled from the various ethnic and racial communities that comprise the district.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt

Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
sfstandard.com

This Rocker Went From Whistleblower to Addict—to Fame

John Murry, a student and musician from Tupelo, Mississippi, lay limp from a heroin overdose at the Eula Hotel near the corner of 16th and Mission streets in San Francisco, less than two blocks from the college he believed mishandled a rape allegation from a fellow student. Twenty years later,...
TUPELO, MS
Daily Californian

Failing at UC Berkeley

Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime

Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters

A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Children's medicine missing from Bay Area pharmacy shelves

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - An overwhelming demand for children’s fever-reducing medicines like Tylenol and Motrin this season has left store shelves empty and created frustration among parents. Several pharmacies in the Bay Area and across the state said they are expecting limited shipments this week as an increasing number...
padailypost.com

City could face a tall penalty if it doesn’t meet state housing requirements

This story was originally printed on Nov. 21 in the Post. If you want to get the scoop on local news, pick up the Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. Palo Alto City Council may be forced to approve undesirable developments if the city doesn’t get its eight-year housing plan approved by the state before Feb. 1, City Manager Ed Shikada said.
PALO ALTO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Santa Cruz County residents urged to take precaution against respiratory viruses

Not only is it the season to be jolly, it’s also the season for catching a nasty virus, warned Santa Cruz County public health officials. The spread of the flu and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus came early this year and is still on the rise, causing a higher rate of children being hospitalized throughout California, said the Santa Cuz County of Public Health.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

San Jose can resume clearing notorious homeless encampment, judge rules

San Jose can resume clearing a prominent homeless encampment in Columbus Park, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, less than two weeks after a lawsuit abruptly halted the city’s efforts in an ongoing battle to relocate more than two dozen people with nowhere else to go. The encampment has created...
SAN JOSE, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

Her Tiny Community Retirement After Bay Area Career

Gael lived and worked in San Francisco for years, but the high cost of living made it impossible for her to retire there. So instead, she purchased a tiny home and secured a spot at Tiny Tranquility in Oregon. Her beautiful home is filled with her artwork – pencil drawings...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

694K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy