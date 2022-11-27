ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Help children in need this Christmas by adopting an elf

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is asking you to adopt an elf and advocate for children in need. This year inflation will be humbug for millions of families across the United States. A study from Credit Karma said one in three will be unable to afford the same things they did in 2021.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: Digitize family memories

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This holiday season, you may be taking loads of photos of family and friends. But what about all the old prints, slides, or even home movies on VHS or film you have tucked away in a box? It’s time to go digital. Consumer Reports...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hospital puts out urgent call for blood donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Our Lady of the Lake hospital is putting out an urgent call for blood donations. Officials with the hospital said they have reached critically low O negative blood levels. They added that overall donations are down 15% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR Better Business Bureau offers tips to donate wisely on Giving Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau is offering tips to donate wisely on Giving Tuesday. The movement got started in 2012 as a way to encourage the public to help causes that were closest to their hearts. The Better Business Bureau said Giving Tuesday has helped to raise more than $1 billion for online charitable giving around the world.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

House catches fire on day power turned on, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that started Wednesday morning, Nov. 30. The fire reportedly happened around 8 a.m. at 11227 Glenhaven Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, tenants were in the process of moving into the home and had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SU partners with gamer provider for STEM scholarships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has partnered with PENN Entertainment to offer STEM scholarships. According to the university, PENN Entertainment is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment. “As a company at the forefront of technology, we launched this program as a way to increase access to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Christmas tree farm owner talks inflation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year when people are searching for the perfect Christmas tree. The folks over at Calandro’s Christmas Trees in Baton Rouge have been in business for more than 60 years. Since they opened the week of Nov. 21, Raymond Calandro...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office hosts senior sock hop

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Garney Gautreau senior sock hop will be hosted by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office on Friday, Dec. 9. The holiday event will have entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train, officials said. You can enjoy lunch at 11 a.m., followed...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

BR church invites public to attend Christmas play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Student well-being night planned in Ascension Parish

Geismar, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School System is planning to host a student well-being event on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Officials said the event will take place at the Dutchtown High School cafeteria located at 13165 LA73. All middle and high school students in the Ascension Parish School System are encouraged to attend between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

