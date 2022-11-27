Read full article on original website
PCM got out to a 14-3 lead over Knoxville and controlled things from there as the Mustangs defeated Knoxville 70-52 in a boys basketball game on Tuesday heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Knoxville was handcuffed all night with poor shooting and struggling defensively to stop the Mustangs inside/outside game. The Mustangs forced the Panthers into 23 turnovers. Mustangs Coach Fred Lorensen told KNIA/KRLS Sports he thought the effort defensively was key to the win.
The Pella Christian basketball teams had their home openers Tuesday night and were swept by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Eagles’ girls fell to the Class 2A #6 ranked Rockets 67-42, while the boys were defeated 64-55. The Pella Christian girls went back and forth with the Rockets in the first quarter...
The first doubleheader of the new winter season at Pella High School brings the talented North Polk Comets to town for a pair of varsity basketball games tonight. Pella’s new-look boys basketball team will deal with a North Polk team that lost two key varsity seniors from a team that advanced to the district finals against Winterset last winter, and fell to the Dutch 55-42 in November 2021. Pella has won all three matchups against the Comets thus far in this series that has started the winter season for the past three years.
After suffering through a rebuilding season last year, the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is looking for some redemption. That starts tonight when the Panthers open up the new season with the Highway 14 Battle at PCM. Nearly everyone is back for Knoxville this year and a year older and wiser in basketball. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports this game will tell a lot of where his team is early in the season.
The last of the winter sports teams on Eagle Lane kicks off their season tonight, as both the Pella Christian boys and girls basketball teams have their home opener tonight against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Eagles’ girls squad opened their season last week at Class 1A #11 ranked Montezuma and fell 56-42....
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams and the boys swimming squad is all in action tonight, as the Indians basketball teams host Southeast Polk and the boys swimmers host Newton. The boys swimming squad brings back all three state qualifiers in the individual events in Nathan Pollard, Matt Coffelt,...
The last of the winter sports teams at Pella High School needing to start their winter dockets will do so early this week. The Dutch bowlers are at home this afternoon to host Oskaloosa, with both the boys and girls once again fielding competitors. Action begins at 3 this afternoon at Dutch 200 Bowl and Grill.
East St. Louis and CBC capped dominant seasons by winning respective Illinois and Missouri state championships on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. In addition, four area schools have title games on Dec. 3. East St. Louis had little difficulty dispatching Prairie Ridge 57-7 to win the IHSA Class 6A state championship...
Several KNIA/KRLS Area High School dancers are ready for this week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Pella High School’s Forte is looking to once again defending a state championship in their military routine, which they have won three years in a row. Hear more from the leaders of Pella Forte on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Backup safety Jalani Williams won’t return to Missouri in 2023, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in all 12 games this season for the Tigers. According to Missouri, Williams has two more seasons of eligibility, gaining the second following the COVID-19...
The winter sports athletes at area high schools are kicking off their seasons and KNIA/KRLS will have play-by-play of the action this winter for girls and boys basketball teams. Nearly all doubleheaders of Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, Indianola, and Norwalk will air live on 92.1 KRLS, 95.3 KNIA, 94.3 KNIA, or on any of the streams at KNIAKRLS.com. Additional select games of PCM and Pleasantville can also be heard online. Find the updated schedule under the live Radio Sports Guide above.
Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona. Over $300,000 in cash and contingencies were handed out at the event. The highlight of the night was crowning the track point champions, Brian Brown in the 410 class, Terry McCarl in...
The State Dance competition will be held in Des Moines at Hy-Vee Hall and Wells Fargo Arena starting Wednesday, November 30 through Friday, December 2. Knoxville has six students who will be competing at state and Pleasantville has four at state dance and three more in color guard competition in Des Moines.
Members of the Pella Christian Shine Dance team discuss this week’s state competition. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Justin Smith, Battalion Chief for the Knoxville Fire Department, and Glory the Crisis Dog recently returned from a trip to Columbus, Ohio. It was a trip that covered nine days and it was to get Glory, a German Shepherd, nationally trained through intense training at the National Canine facility. Glory...
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
Hospice of Pella with Pella Regional Health Center will host the annual Light up a Life memorial service and tree lighting. The program will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at 6:00 pm outdoors on the north side of the Comfort House at 505 Union Street in Pella. Light up...
A memorial service for Ernest “John” Bixler, 84 of Oskaloosa, will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Robert Goodrich officiating. As was John’s wish, his body has been cremated. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will begin Thursday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.
KFC Is Adding A Carnival Twist To The Midwest. The chain is testing out new Funnel Cake Fries to restaurants in Kansas City, St. Louis, Omaha, northwestern Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma. According to KFC, "These Funnel Cake Fries have a warm, fluffy interior and crispy outside crunch, perfectly dusted in...
