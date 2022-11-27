Another ski season has kicked off and the fate of the Lift One Corridor project remains unsettled after one of the major components changed hands earlier this year. OKO Group, an international real estate development firm headed by Vladislav Doronin, purchased the Gorsuch Haus site near the base of Aspen Mountain and the approvals for an 81-room hotel for $76.25 million in March. The Miami-based OKO Group is one of four stakeholders participating in regular meetings coordinated by city of Aspen staff to keep the complicated corridor project steaming ahead. In addition to the Gorsuch Haus, the broader project includes a different developer’s construction of the Lift One Lodge, replacement of Lift 1A and construction of a ski museum.

ASPEN, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO