Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Nov. 30
Belly Up’s winter concert passes go on sale Thursday. Belly Up Aspen has announced that its two-day winter outdoor concert event will take place Feb. 24-25 at Rio Grande Park. The venue is expected to release the lineup of artists for the “Palm Tree Music Festival” today at 10...
Aspen Daily News
To school or not to school?
It all starts at 2 a.m. with plow drivers hitting the roads well before most would even dream of being awake. Then, a coagulation of weather reports, road webcams, boots-on-the-ground feedback and discussion with local maintenance, plow and emergency dispatch services. A decision is made well before the sun has sniffed the horizon: Will there or will there not be a snow day?
Aspen Daily News
AMS ‘One Acts’ play festival debuts tonight
The inaugural Aspen Middle School “One Acts” play festival will take place tonight and Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Black Box Theater. It’s a notable debut, marking the first production to occur out of the Aspen School District’s new partnership with Theatre Aspen. Launched at...
Aspen Daily News
New Castle Creek Bridge outreach campaign launches this week
Aspen City Council members discussed the public outreach campaign that the city is launching on the new Castle Creek Bridge project — and a possible date for a ballot question — during their Monday work session. The Entrance to Aspen Community Education Project was renamed the New Castle...
Aspen Daily News
Obituary: Ed Pfab
Long time Aspen Mountain ski patroller, Ed “Mex” Pfab, passed away on November 12, 2022, from complications from a broken pelvis after an accidental fall. Ed was born on May 31, 1949, on a farm in Bernard, Iowa where he learned to work hard, be thrifty, love the earth and family, help your friends and neighbors and be kind. He experienced all the hard work of farming and relished it. He started driving at age seven and carried that ‘I can do this’ spirit throughout his life.
Aspen Daily News
Light Up Carbondale event coming back to First Fridays
Carbondale’s annual “Light Up Carbondale” event will return this year during December’s First Friday celebration, complete with Santa Claus visits, sleigh rides and Christmas tree lights. The Carbondale Recreation Department, Carbondale Arts, Carbondale Rural Fire Protection District and the Carbondale Chamber First Friday Committee will host...
Aspen Daily News
What’s next for the Gorsuch Haus?
Another ski season has kicked off and the fate of the Lift One Corridor project remains unsettled after one of the major components changed hands earlier this year. OKO Group, an international real estate development firm headed by Vladislav Doronin, purchased the Gorsuch Haus site near the base of Aspen Mountain and the approvals for an 81-room hotel for $76.25 million in March. The Miami-based OKO Group is one of four stakeholders participating in regular meetings coordinated by city of Aspen staff to keep the complicated corridor project steaming ahead. In addition to the Gorsuch Haus, the broader project includes a different developer’s construction of the Lift One Lodge, replacement of Lift 1A and construction of a ski museum.
Aspen Daily News
The economic driver in the forest next door
A new report indicates that the White River National Forest directly and indirectly generates 22,230 jobs and produces a $1.59-billion contribution to the economy of central Colorado, including Aspen and the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley. The U.S. Forest Service recently released a report looking at the economic contributions...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen City Council approves 2023 budget
The Aspen City Council gave final approval for next year’s budget during its meeting on Tuesday, solidifying funding for child care, arts and more. The total municipal funds amount to $141,152,460, according to a memorandum from Finance Director Pete Strecker. The proposed spending plan represents a decrease of 0.9% from 2022’s annual budget, but will still advance the council’s affordable housing, child care, climate, transportation and mobility goals, Strecker wrote.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen’s peak winter-flight schedule just 3 weeks away
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is three weeks away from the start of the peak commercial air-travel period, with 35 to 36 daily flights scheduled between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 — a razor-thin decrease from the number of daily flights offered during last year’s holiday period. But Wednesday...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Nov. 28
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This six-bedroom Red Mountain home sits on a 1.69 acre lot. The open floor plan takes advantage of panoramic views. $29,000,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This...
Aspen Daily News
Midvalley development adds affordable housing to try to earn approval
A midvalley development company is beefing up its affordable housing proposal to try to win Eagle County’s blessing for a 135-residence subdivision. The developers of The Fields proposed to increase the number of price-capped units to 34 from 27 and added 20 units of “resident-occupied” housing to the mix, according to the firm’s supplemental application. That would result in a total of 54 affordable-housing units and 81 free-market units, if the plan remains at 135 residences.
Aspen Daily News
We cannot risk an oil spill
Stop the disastrous Uinta Basin Railway! Join us on Saturday (Dec. 10) at noon at the U.S. Forest Service office in Glenwood Springs (900 Grand Ave.) for a national day of action calling on Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to revoke the railway’s permit. If approved, it could bring 10,...
