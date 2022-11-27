Read full article on original website
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
CBRE Originates $12.3M Loan to Complete Renovations at River View Towers in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan
CBRE has originated a $12.3 million loan to facilitate an extensive capital improvement and remediation project at River View Towers in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan. Located at 626 Riverside Drive near Riverside Park, the 24-story Mitchell Lama property was completed in 1964 and comprises 385 affordable cooperative units. The $12.3 million...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 14-09 31st Avenue in Astoria, Queens
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 14-09 31st Avenue in Astoria, Queens. Located between 14th Street and 21st Street, the lot is closest to the 30th Avenue subway station, serviced by the N and W trains. 1409 Astoria LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Progresses for 34-Story Skyscraper at 15 Hanover Place in Downtown Brooklyn
Excavation is moving along at 15 Hanover Place, the site of a 34-story residential skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger and developed by Lonicera Partners, for which Cushman & Wakefield arranged $134 million in construction financing from Santander and City National Bank, the 495-foot-tall structure will span 70,734 square feet and yield 314 apartments with 95 reserved for affordable housing, as well as 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Noble Construction Group is serving as the general contractor for the property, which was formerly addressed as 23 Hanover Place and is located at the corner of Livingston Street and Hanover Place.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
therealdeal.com
Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate
A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
Owners of Rockland farm say town unexpectedly closed one of their greenhouses
An Orangetown fire inspector found alleged violations deeming the building unsafe.
East Orange breaks ground on city's largest real estate development
The Crossings will be a mixed-use housing project that will feature a plaza with restaurants and retail shops.
New York YIMBY
JLL Reveals Penthouse Office Suites at 520 West 20th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan
Elijah Equities and JLL have revealed a pair of duplex penthouse office suites at 520 West 20th Street in Manhattan, following a major renovation and expansion of the former industrial building. Located on the western edge of Chelsea, the 100,000-square-foot property was transformed by Morris Adjmi Architects to suit gallery and enterprise commercial tenants.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 316 Stockholm Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 316 Stockholm Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Irving Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue, the lot is one block from the Dekalb Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Frank Gagliardo is listed as the owner behind the applications. The...
New York YIMBY
Below-Grade Work Continues at 250-252 East 83rd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation is progressing at 250-252 East 83rd Street, the site of a 31-story residential tower in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Torkian Group, the 370-foot-tall structure will yield 128 units with interiors designed by Lemay + Escobar, as well as ground-floor retail space. Cauldwell Wingate Company is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Second Avenue and East 83rd Street.
Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years
Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
larchmontloop.com
Village of Larchmont Police Blotter
The Manor has kept Larchmont Police especially busy this month, with protestors against China’s Communist Party in front a residence, a high speed chase ending in the driveway of a Manor home, numerous complaints of gas powered leaf blowers including one in which the caller says she did not see the leaf blower but could hear it.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Accident With Truck In New York
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman is dead. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Dutchess County woman. Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Sullivan County, New York. On Monday, November 28,...
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
Westchester County Executive Latimer announces job fair for former inmates
Westchester County Executive Latimer announced plans for a job fair for formerly incarcerated residents.
Hudson Valley Cop, Educator Dies On Thanksgiving In New York
A Hudson Valley police officer and educator passed away, leaving behind six children. The City of Peekskill Police Department announced a police officer and educator passed away. Peekskill, New York Police Officer From Orange County, New York Passes Away. "This is by far the most difficult news we have ever...
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution
Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
New York Man ‘Traumatized’ Hudson Valley With ‘Vicious, Shocking’ Crime
A Hudson Valley man brutally beat and nearly killed a 67-year-old woman in her apartment building. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza announced that 42-year-old Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. Westchester County, New York Man...
