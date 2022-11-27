Read full article on original website
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields threw lightly on the field prior to the Chicago Bears’ game last week, hoping he would be able to play through an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder after being listed as questionable on the team’s final report. It didn’t work out that way. Whether Fields will be ready to play when the Bears host Aaron Rodgers and the rival Green Bay Packers after sitting out last week’s 31-10 loss at the New York Jets remained in question on Wednesday. “I just want to make sure that I can do everything I need to do to play a game. I’ll know in practice,” Fields said prior to practice.
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Over the weekend, the Washington Commanders moved into seventh place in the NFC. If the season ended this week, the Commanders would advance to the playoffs. “Every week we go through the grind. We build that brotherhood, that chemistry, every single week,” offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. “It’s really […]
Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel relaid that Chandler Hutchison has retired (he was the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls).
