LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields threw lightly on the field prior to the Chicago Bears’ game last week, hoping he would be able to play through an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder after being listed as questionable on the team’s final report. It didn’t work out that way. Whether Fields will be ready to play when the Bears host Aaron Rodgers and the rival Green Bay Packers after sitting out last week’s 31-10 loss at the New York Jets remained in question on Wednesday. “I just want to make sure that I can do everything I need to do to play a game. I’ll know in practice,” Fields said prior to practice.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO