Baton Rouge voters to decide on continued law enforcement funding
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for support for the renewal of the parish-wide law enforcement district millage. This money is used for everyday operations, patrol operations, and school safety operations. East Baton Rouge Parish voters will have the opportunity to...
theadvocate.com
Appeal hearing for fired Lafayette cop delayed over motion to recuse board member Kenneth Boudreaux
The appeal hearing for a Lafayette police officer fighting his termination was delayed Wednesday over a motion to have a Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board member recused from the case. Lafayette officer Pablo Estrada was fired in February 2021 for excessive use of force after punching a...
theadvocate.com
Killings soared in Baton Rouge during COVID-19. The numbers are finally improving.
Gun violence in East Baton Rouge exploded in 2020 and reached even greater heights last year, when 149 killings in the city-parish outpaced the previous year's figure by over 30%. New data, however, indicate the grim trend is finally improving. Advocate records show homicides in Baton Rouge have decreased in...
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reminds locals about upcoming election, millage renewal
BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) issued a Monday, November 28 reminder to citizens regarding early voting. EBRSO took to its Facebook page to explain that the ballot in EBR will include a millage renewal that’s been in place for 28 years.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
theadvocate.com
City council could OK funds for second study of where to build a performing arts center
The Lafayette City Council could help pay for the costs of a national consultant to determine the best location for a new performing arts center. Council chair Nanette Cook is expected to introduce a resolution during a Dec. 6 meeting to help fund a study by New York-based James Lima Planning & Development to aid in the site selection process for the eventual replacement for the Heymann Center.
brproud.com
Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
wbrz.com
Another high-ranking member of Mayor Broome's administration leaving
BATON ROUGE - A second high-ranking city-parish official is leaving Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's administration. Broome announced Wednesday that Darryl Gissel was leaving his post as Chief Administrative Officer. The city named its new CAO Wednesday afternoon, Major General Glenn Curtis, former commander of the Louisiana National Guard under governors...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on Thanksgiving
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on Thanksgiving. On November 28, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police department reported that Missing Persons Detectives are asking for assistance from the public in locating Yohance Jones, 22 who was last seen on Thanksgiving night, in the King’s Hill Avenue area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish resident reunites with Ochsner medical team that saved her life
Ochsner Baton Rouge held a Heart Recovery Reunion on Nov. 17 to honor Tasha Hayes, a local survivor of heart failure. The event took place at Ochsner Medical Center–Baton Rouge, where Hayes was treated this summer with Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump. Hayes, a 42-year-old resident of...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office: Missing man with dementia found
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says 54-year-old Paul Pearson was last seen at 1:09 p.m. wearing a black coat, brown dress shirt, grey slacks, and brown dress shoes. Pearson is diagnosed with dementia and has a history of wandering off, according to the sheriff’s office.
wbrz.com
Officials identify man killed in shootout at Baton Rouge apartment last week
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a reported gunfight at an apartment complex the night before Thanksgiving that left one person dead and at least one injured. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex on Mead Road near I-12. Officials said gunfire was exchanged between multiple people in an apartment.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man wanted by EBRSO on vehicle theft charge arrested in Assumption Parish
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on two charges was arrested Saturday after being spotted in Pierre Part. An Assumption Parish deputy conducted a criminal records check after seeing Tager Rosson, 25, of Baton Rouge parked outside of a business Saturday morning. Rosson was arrested after a records check showed that he was wanted on charges of forgery and theft of a motor vehicle in the Baton Rouge area.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish parent arrested on 20 counts of unauthorized recording on campus
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Livingston Parish Public School parent on Tuesday afternoon for unauthorized recording on school property. According to LPSO, deputies arrested a 39-year-old parent, Amanda Carter of Watson, on 20 counts of interception and disclosure of communication. The...
theadvocate.com
For those fighting addiction, Baton Rouge drug court offers redemption, not just punishment
Redemption comes in many shapes and likenesses. For a revolving group of East Baton Rouge’s recovering substance abusers, it comes in the form of a treatment program. Each year, about 50 addicts in search of sobriety participate in the 19th Judicial District Court’s recovery court, a specialty court designed for the long and arduous process of weening the addicted off drugs and alcohol.
theadvocate.com
How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.
A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
wwno.org
New Orleans to Baton Rouge passenger train moves forward: State seeks federal funds to fix tracks
Plans to unveil a long-awaited passenger rail line connecting New Orleans and Baton Rouge are moving forward. But first, the state of Louisiana is seeking federal funding to fix up the tracks between its two largest cities. State transportation officials are currently wrapping up engineering and financing studies of the...
LSP launches ‘Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays’
GRAY, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police announced Monday, Nov. 28 the launch of ‘Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays.’ Authorities say the campaign is an effort to stop aggressive and impaired drivers before they can cause injury or harm to themselves or to others during the holidays.
