Following a 12-11 record in his first season as head coach, Aaron Pelzer has high expectations for the Norwalk boys basketball team in year number two at the helm. Pelzer says the Warriors are “light years ahead” of where they were last year at this time, based on a solid cast of returning players who are bigger, stronger and wiser. The skill and confidence levels are both higher than last November, leading to more competitive practices that should transfer to improvement in the win-loss column as well.

NORWALK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO