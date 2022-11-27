Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kan. law prescribing abortion pills over telemedicine blocked
WICHITA — Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice. Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates say the decision will help expand access to abortion for people across the state, particularly in areas like western Kansas that might be several hours from the nearest clinic. The state’s five clinics are clustered around Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas.
Ex-majority leader jailed for DUI is leaving Kansas Senate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas lawmaker who was forced out of one of the state Senate's most powerful jobs following an arrest for drunken driving and speeding the wrong way on two interstate highways is planning to leave the Legislature in early January. Former Senate Majority Leader Sen....
Police investigating weekend fentanyl deaths in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two deaths at an unhoused encampment in Sedgwick County. Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to an overdose call in the 2900 hundred block of South Washington in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. First responders found the body of a...
Police: 3rd victim dies in Kan. fentanyl death investigation
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating weekend fentanyl deaths at an unhoused encampment in Sedgwick County have identified two more victims as 35-year-old Brandon Randall and 31-year-old Cody Maxey both of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to an overdose call in...
Police ID Kansas man who died after ejected in pickup crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victim as 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Investigators determined that just after 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Christiansen was westbound on Kellogg just west of Interstate 35. He...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0