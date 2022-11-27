ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kan. law prescribing abortion pills over telemedicine blocked

WICHITA — Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice. Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates say the decision will help expand access to abortion for people across the state, particularly in areas like western Kansas that might be several hours from the nearest clinic. The state’s five clinics are clustered around Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas.
Police ID Kansas man who died after ejected in pickup crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victim as 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Investigators determined that just after 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Christiansen was westbound on Kellogg just west of Interstate 35. He...
