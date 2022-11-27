The first doubleheader of the new winter season at Pella High School brings the talented North Polk Comets to town for a pair of varsity basketball games tonight. Pella’s new-look boys basketball team will deal with a North Polk team that lost two key varsity seniors from a team that advanced to the district finals against Winterset last winter, and fell to the Dutch 55-42 in November 2021. Pella has won all three matchups against the Comets thus far in this series that has started the winter season for the past three years.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO