kniakrls.com
Pella Basketball Hosts North Polk for Home Openers
The first doubleheader of the new winter season at Pella High School brings the talented North Polk Comets to town for a pair of varsity basketball games tonight. Pella’s new-look boys basketball team will deal with a North Polk team that lost two key varsity seniors from a team that advanced to the district finals against Winterset last winter, and fell to the Dutch 55-42 in November 2021. Pella has won all three matchups against the Comets thus far in this series that has started the winter season for the past three years.
kniakrls.com
PCM Controls The Game And Knoxville In Boys Season Opener
PCM got out to a 14-3 lead over Knoxville and controlled things from there as the Mustangs defeated Knoxville 70-52 in a boys basketball game on Tuesday heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Knoxville was handcuffed all night with poor shooting and struggling defensively to stop the Mustangs inside/outside game. The Mustangs forced the Panthers into 23 turnovers. Mustangs Coach Fred Lorensen told KNIA/KRLS Sports he thought the effort defensively was key to the win.
kniakrls.com
Evans leads Warrior girls wrestlers at Collins-Maxwell; Norwalk basketball games canceled
Norwalk’s Isabel Evans placed first in the 121-122 pound division to lead 10 Warrior girls wrestlers competing in Monday’s Nevada Scramble at Collins-Maxwell. Evans won both of her matches by fall while four other Norwalk wrestlers finished 1-1 with a pin. The team’s second-place finishers were Alysse Ivanovich, Laura Lefluer, Masie Silvius and Kamryn McWilliams.
kniakrls.com
Pella Bowling Teams Open Today; Boys Basketball Tuesday
The last of the winter sports teams at Pella High School needing to start their winter dockets will do so early this week. The Dutch bowlers are at home this afternoon to host Oskaloosa, with both the boys and girls once again fielding competitors. Action begins at 3 this afternoon at Dutch 200 Bowl and Grill.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Squads in Action Today
The Simpson College women’s and men’s basketball teams are in action today in a non-conference matchup, the men traveling to Bethany Lutheran and the women hosting Iowa Wesleyan. The Storm men have only dropped one contest on the season and are averaging over 77 points per game and shooting over 33% from long range, while the Storm women are 2-3 on the season with a lot of new names playing after the first five games. The men start tonight at 6pm and the women at 7pm.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Basketball Teams Swept By Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in Home Opener
The Pella Christian basketball teams had their home openers Tuesday night and were swept by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Eagles’ girls fell to the Class 2A #6 ranked Rockets 67-42, while the boys were defeated 64-55. The Pella Christian girls went back and forth with the Rockets in the first quarter...
kniakrls.com
Winter Sports Broadcasts Start This Week
The winter sports athletes at area high schools are kicking off their seasons and KNIA/KRLS will have play-by-play of the action this winter for girls and boys basketball teams. Nearly all doubleheaders of Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, Indianola, and Norwalk will air live on 92.1 KRLS, 95.3 KNIA, 94.3 KNIA, or on any of the streams at KNIAKRLS.com. Additional select games of PCM and Pleasantville can also be heard online. Find the updated schedule under the live Radio Sports Guide above.
kniakrls.com
Pella Forte Excited to Return to State Dance
Several KNIA/KRLS Area High School dancers are ready for this week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Pella High School’s Forte is looking to once again defending a state championship in their military routine, which they have won three years in a row. Hear more from the leaders of Pella Forte on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Eagles Basketball Teams Host Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in Home Openers Tonight
The last of the winter sports teams on Eagle Lane kicks off their season tonight, as both the Pella Christian boys and girls basketball teams have their home opener tonight against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Eagles’ girls squad opened their season last week at Class 1A #11 ranked Montezuma and fell 56-42....
kniakrls.com
State Dance Will Start This Week
The State Dance competition will be held in Des Moines at Hy-Vee Hall and Wells Fargo Arena starting Wednesday, November 30 through Friday, December 2. Knoxville has six students who will be competing at state and Pleasantville has four at state dance and three more in color guard competition in Des Moines.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian Shine Dance Team
Members of the Pella Christian Shine Dance team discuss this week’s state competition. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Race Banquet Honors Champions
Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona. Over $300,000 in cash and contingencies were handed out at the event. The highlight of the night was crowning the track point champions, Brian Brown in the 410 class, Terry McCarl in...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State football transfer portal tracker
Below is an updated look at every Iowa State football player who has entered his name into the transfer portal entering this off-season:. Mason Chambers entered the portal on Tuesday, after amassing 22 tackles this season and appearing in all 12 games. Deon Silas announced on Monday, November 28 that...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Audi Crooks tallies 48 in prep game
Iowa State women’s basketball commit Audi Crooks recorded a 48-point night in just her second game of the 2022-23 season Saturday. The 2023 signee helped Bishop Garrigan High School to its first win of the season as part of the Twin Cities Invitational going on over the weekend in Minnesota.
cyclonefanatic.com
Mason Chambers enters the transfer portal
Iowa State defensive back Mason Chambers announced over social media that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal, becoming the third player from the program to do so since the end of the regular season. Chambers finished the season with 22 tackles defensively and 2.5 tackles for...
kniakrls.com
Winter Concerts Coming Up for Tulip City Schools
Music performances are coming up for the Tulip City students in band, orchestra, and choir. The defending state champions from Pella Jazz I open with their first performance on Monday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. in the Pella High School auditorium. Pella’s 6th through 12th grade orchestra students perform on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m., also at Pella High School.
Streets of Eastern Iowa City Will Illuminate with 35th Lighted Christmas Parade
In one eastern Iowa city, Christmas officially arrives this weekend when they host their 35th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade. It's not just floats and vehicles that will be illuminated. Buildings along the route are also decked out with hundreds of thousands of LED lights. Oskaloosa in Mahaska County in southeast...
kniakrls.com
Glory the Dog, is Nationally Certified
Justin Smith, Battalion Chief for the Knoxville Fire Department, and Glory the Crisis Dog recently returned from a trip to Columbus, Ohio. It was a trip that covered nine days and it was to get Glory, a German Shepherd, nationally trained through intense training at the National Canine facility. Glory...
iheart.com
Winter Weather Advisory Through 6pm in Central Iowa
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6pm Tuesday evening that includes most of Central Iowa, including the counties of Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Polk, and Story. ...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow...
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
