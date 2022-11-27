Two very different outcomes in Corydon with the Twin Cedars Basketball Squads on Tuesday night. The Girls limited the Falcons to less than 30 points and won 44-26. Cheyanne Bruns led another balanced effort with 13 points, Rylee Dunkin had 11 and Kisha Reed scored ten. Cristen Durian scored six points but grabbed 14 rebounds in the win. On the boys side, it was in Coach Mateo Varese’s words, ugly in a 65-36 loss to the Falcons. He added there is hope for a bounce back on Friday night. The boys will host Murray on Friday while the girls will head to Pleasantville on Thursday.

CORYDON, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO