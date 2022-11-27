Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Girls Control Wayne, Boys Fall To Falcons In Opener
Two very different outcomes in Corydon with the Twin Cedars Basketball Squads on Tuesday night. The Girls limited the Falcons to less than 30 points and won 44-26. Cheyanne Bruns led another balanced effort with 13 points, Rylee Dunkin had 11 and Kisha Reed scored ten. Cristen Durian scored six points but grabbed 14 rebounds in the win. On the boys side, it was in Coach Mateo Varese’s words, ugly in a 65-36 loss to the Falcons. He added there is hope for a bounce back on Friday night. The boys will host Murray on Friday while the girls will head to Pleasantville on Thursday.
kniakrls.com
PCM Controls The Game And Knoxville In Boys Season Opener
PCM got out to a 14-3 lead over Knoxville and controlled things from there as the Mustangs defeated Knoxville 70-52 in a boys basketball game on Tuesday heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Knoxville was handcuffed all night with poor shooting and struggling defensively to stop the Mustangs inside/outside game. The Mustangs forced the Panthers into 23 turnovers. Mustangs Coach Fred Lorensen told KNIA/KRLS Sports he thought the effort defensively was key to the win.
kniakrls.com
Evans leads Warrior girls wrestlers at Collins-Maxwell; Norwalk basketball games canceled
Norwalk’s Isabel Evans placed first in the 121-122 pound division to lead 10 Warrior girls wrestlers competing in Monday’s Nevada Scramble at Collins-Maxwell. Evans won both of her matches by fall while four other Norwalk wrestlers finished 1-1 with a pin. The team’s second-place finishers were Alysse Ivanovich, Laura Lefluer, Masie Silvius and Kamryn McWilliams.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Squads in Action Today
The Simpson College women’s and men’s basketball teams are in action today in a non-conference matchup, the men traveling to Bethany Lutheran and the women hosting Iowa Wesleyan. The Storm men have only dropped one contest on the season and are averaging over 77 points per game and shooting over 33% from long range, while the Storm women are 2-3 on the season with a lot of new names playing after the first five games. The men start tonight at 6pm and the women at 7pm.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Basketball Teams Swept By Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in Home Opener
The Pella Christian basketball teams had their home openers Tuesday night and were swept by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Eagles’ girls fell to the Class 2A #6 ranked Rockets 67-42, while the boys were defeated 64-55. The Pella Christian girls went back and forth with the Rockets in the first quarter...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville And PCM Boys Open Up Season With The Highway 14 Battle
After suffering through a rebuilding season last year, the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is looking for some redemption. That starts tonight when the Panthers open up the new season with the Highway 14 Battle at PCM. Nearly everyone is back for Knoxville this year and a year older and wiser in basketball. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports this game will tell a lot of where his team is early in the season.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Winter Sports in Action Tonight
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams and the boys swimming squad is all in action tonight, as the Indians basketball teams host Southeast Polk and the boys swimmers host Newton. The boys swimming squad brings back all three state qualifiers in the individual events in Nathan Pollard, Matt Coffelt,...
kniakrls.com
Pelzer has high expectations for 2022-23 Norwalk Boys Basketball
Following a 12-11 record in his first season as head coach, Aaron Pelzer has high expectations for the Norwalk boys basketball team in year number two at the helm. Pelzer says the Warriors are “light years ahead” of where they were last year at this time, based on a solid cast of returning players who are bigger, stronger and wiser. The skill and confidence levels are both higher than last November, leading to more competitive practices that should transfer to improvement in the win-loss column as well.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Shine Dance Solos Today, Teams Perform Thursday
Several KNIA/KRLS Area High School dancers are ready for this week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Pella Christian’s Shine squad are in action today as soloists before turning their attention to team action on Thursday. Hear more from the PCHS Shine dancers on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Winter Sports Broadcasts Start This Week
The winter sports athletes at area high schools are kicking off their seasons and KNIA/KRLS will have play-by-play of the action this winter for girls and boys basketball teams. Nearly all doubleheaders of Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, Indianola, and Norwalk will air live on 92.1 KRLS, 95.3 KNIA, 94.3 KNIA, or on any of the streams at KNIAKRLS.com. Additional select games of PCM and Pleasantville can also be heard online. Find the updated schedule under the live Radio Sports Guide above.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian Shine Dance Team
Members of the Pella Christian Shine Dance team discuss this week’s state competition. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Coates Named to All-Region Women’s Soccer Squad
The United Soccer Coaches released its NCAA Division III Women’s All-Region IV teams Tuesday and Grace Coates (sophomore, Marion, Linn-Mar HS) represents the Central College women’s soccer team on this year’s squad as a third team pick. Coates, a forward, scored 12 goals in 18 starts for...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Race Banquet Honors Champions
Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona. Over $300,000 in cash and contingencies were handed out at the event. The highlight of the night was crowning the track point champions, Brian Brown in the 410 class, Terry McCarl in...
kniakrls.com
Pella Forte Excited to Return to State Dance
Several KNIA/KRLS Area High School dancers are ready for this week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Pella High School’s Forte is looking to once again defending a state championship in their military routine, which they have won three years in a row. Hear more from the leaders of Pella Forte on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
cyclonefanatic.com
Mason Chambers enters the transfer portal
Iowa State defensive back Mason Chambers announced over social media that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal, becoming the third player from the program to do so since the end of the regular season. Chambers finished the season with 22 tackles defensively and 2.5 tackles for...
cyclonefanatic.com
Jayden Gray enters transfer portal
Iowa State football saw its first postseason transfer Monday as edge rusher Jayden Gray announced over social media that he would be entering the portal. Gray played in one game during the 2021 season before redshirting for the Cyclones and returning in 2022. He recorded one tackle for loss in...
Ticket holders surprised at price increase for 2023 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend
NEWTON, Iowa — Although we're over 230 days away from the second running of the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, ticket holders who attended this past July have already seen a massive price bump to renew their tickets for next summer's race. "I thought it was an error or mistake...
kniakrls.com
Winter Concerts Coming Up for Tulip City Schools
Music performances are coming up for the Tulip City students in band, orchestra, and choir. The defending state champions from Pella Jazz I open with their first performance on Monday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. in the Pella High School auditorium. Pella’s 6th through 12th grade orchestra students perform on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m., also at Pella High School.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Winter Driving Safely
On today’s Let’s Talk Indianola we talk with Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher about winter driving safety. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
State Dance Will Start This Week
The State Dance competition will be held in Des Moines at Hy-Vee Hall and Wells Fargo Arena starting Wednesday, November 30 through Friday, December 2. Knoxville has six students who will be competing at state and Pleasantville has four at state dance and three more in color guard competition in Des Moines.
Comments / 0