Effective: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph, except up to 45 mph over the mountains. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Dorris, Tulelake, Newell, Klamath Falls, Chemult and Crescent. This also includes highways 97, 140, 31, 139. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late tonight into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO