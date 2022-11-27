Read full article on original website
WSLS
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Missaukee; Montmorency; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Preceding rainfall and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on area roadways Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow and strong mountaintop winds.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Beaver Island and surrounding islands County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Rosebud; Southern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Midnight Thursday Night to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Klamath Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph, except up to 45 mph over the mountains. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Dorris, Tulelake, Newell, Klamath Falls, Chemult and Crescent. This also includes highways 97, 140, 31, 139. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late tonight into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Worcester WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Worcester MA, Southern Worcester MA and Northern Middlesex MA Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 MPH gusts up to 45 MPH expected. * WHERE...The Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colrado River Valley in Coconino County, and Little Colrado River Valley in Navajo County. * WHEN...From 9 PM Thursday to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 12:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 south of Yreka, this includes the cities of Montague, Grenada, Gazelle and Weed. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest near Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Camas Prairie, Owyhee Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Camas Prairie; Owyhee Mountains; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 3 to 6 inches over the Owyhee Mountains. * WHERE...Southwest Idaho Highlands, Owyhee Mountains, and Southern Twin Falls County zones. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan for slippery roads.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Schoolcraft by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to locally 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel from lake effect snow and blowing snow is expected during the evening hours and will likely impact the evening commute. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw; Ontonagon LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected with waves of 10 to 16 feet. * WHERE...Keweenaw, Ontonagon and Northern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Some water is possible on low-lying roads and property along the lakeshore.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Western Franklin MA, Eastern Franklin MA, Western Hampshire MA, Western Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA and Eastern Hampden MA Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Schoharie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Schoharie A line of showers with gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will impact portions of southwestern Schenectady, western Albany and Schoharie Counties through 445 PM EST At 407 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers along a line extending from near Cobleskill to near Jefferson. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and brief heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roads. Locations impacted include Cobleskill, Jefferson, Duanesburg, Berne, Altamont, Middleburgh, Summit, Schoharie, Richmondville, Delanson, Livingstonville, North Blenheim, Breakabeen, Preston-Potter Hollow, Central Bridge, Preston Hollow, Knox, Carlisle, Sharon and Rensselaerville. This includes Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
