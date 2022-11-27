Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations less than half an inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Missaukee; Montmorency; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Preceding rainfall and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on area roadways Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow and strong mountaintop winds.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and Eastern Douglas County Foothills. For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, this includes Bear Camp Road and Toketee Falls. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, this includes Hayes Hill along Highway 199 and Highway 138 near or east of Steamboat. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely late tonight into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Klamath Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph, except up to 45 mph over the mountains. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Dorris, Tulelake, Newell, Klamath Falls, Chemult and Crescent. This also includes highways 97, 140, 31, 139. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late tonight into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 12:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, all of Modoc County. In Oregon, all of Lake County and north to northeast Klamath County. In Klamath County, this will include the cities of Sprague River, Beatty, Bly Chemult and Crescent. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest near and at the ridges. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible, shifting to the west early this evening and remain gusty into Thursday. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, the southern Adirondacks, the Saratoga Lake George region, southeast Catskills, mid Hudson Valley and southern Taconics of eastern New York, and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Through 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Beaver Island and surrounding islands County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Alpena, Alcona, Ogemaw, Iosco, Gladwin and Arenac Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 04:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph, except up to 45 mph over the mountains. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Dorris, Tulelake, Newell, Klamath Falls, Chemult and Crescent. This also includes highways 97, 140, 31, 139. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late tonight into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Worcester WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Worcester MA, Southern Worcester MA and Northern Middlesex MA Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Missaukee, Oscoda, Roscommon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Missaukee; Oscoda; Roscommon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Oscoda, Missaukee and Roscommon Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee and Wexford Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0