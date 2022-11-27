ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man killed in early-morning Upper Manhattan shooting: Police

 6 days ago

A man was shot and killed in Manhattan at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they found the victim shot in the chest at 140th Street and Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section.

The victim, who officials say was in his 30s, was taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are now looking for five men for questioning about the incident.

Officials say one suspect was wearing red and two suspects had firearms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO READ | 16-year-old stabbed by another teen inside Staten Island Mall

A 16-year-old was stabbed by another teen after a verbal dispute inside the Staten Island Mall on Friday.

Kioffa Khan
6d ago

It baffles me when certain neighborhoods are not considered high profile by its obvious notorious behavior. These brazen and violent incidents happen because the opportunity, environment, and escape is there for it to happen. The type of men that commit these crimes are very aware of their surroundings, lack of enforcement and benevolence that exists for them to be emboldened!

Guest
6d ago

fast money brings on a quick death. this is what to expect when you sell drugs.

science.
6d ago

NYC get out before it’s too late it’s not worth risking your health and life to live and your NYC it’s a sewer and very dangerous

