The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony JamesSan Antonio, TX
Cibolo — a San Antonio suburb with small town vibes and big city amenities
This Alamo City 'burb has it all, even a farm-to-table restaurant.
KSAT 12
These San Antonio area lakes will be stocked with trout this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the fish from November through February as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program. Here is a list of upcoming expected stock dates...
saobserver.com
SAPD’S SAVAGE MURDER OF PHILLIPS: FROM THE FRONTLINE
During the 1969 River Parade, SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) staged and rallied the largest demonstration in the history of San Antonio. This demonstration was organized in two different places; one in the downtown area and the other in the Victoria Courts (now called Victoria Commons) in a park that still exists behind the old main office. The City of San Antonio was completely taken by surprise by the efforts of the local SNCC chapter. For months SNCC and the African American community had protested the murder of Bobby Joe Phillips by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). Phillips was a black construction worker that was savagely beaten by a cowardly mob of SAPD officers who have not been prosecuted to this day. The SNCC move was the result of months of frustration and inaction by the San Antonio City Council and its racist mayor Walter W. McAllister. Rev. Claude W. Black and other civil rights leaders had protested the savage killing to no avail, and had been harassed by local law enforcement officials and racists.
Extremist militia plans to protest Christmas-themed drag event in San Antonio next month
A local social justice group is planning a counter protest at the Aztec Theatre on Dec. 13.
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
Best Areas Of San Antonio, Texas To Buy A Home
Planning to move to San Antonio, TX? Get to know the city's neighborhoods and surrounding towns, and learn the best places to buy a home.
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
Out of Reach: Why San Antonio can't get a grip on its affordable housing crisis
With construction costs and interest rates soaring, developers are struggling to make the numbers work for their affordable housing projects.
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road.
San Antonio Current
An all-concrete home on the Guadalupe River called the 'Monolith House' is now for sale
A sprawling new riverfront home northwest of San Antonio with a facade comprised entirely of concrete has hit the market for $5.5 million. That unusual construction explains its nickname: the "Monolith House." The 4,500-square-foot residence near the town of Hunt was designed and constructed by architectural engineer Ueli Schlunegger, who's...
Texas named worst state for a girl’s night based on safety, costs of drinks, access to five-star bars
Texas ranks dead last on the list due to low safety levels and high overall costs.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
Larkspur at Creekside offers active programs for New Braunfels residents ages 55+
Retiring and moving to the Hill Country home is now a possibility.
'I absolutely expect the lights to stay on' | CPS Energy and ERCOT both give update Tuesday ahead of winter season
SAN ANTONIO — We're expecting a winter update from CPS Energy on Tuesday. The utility company held its monthly board meeting at 1 p.m. The agenda shows the communications and marketing team will share their preparations for the upcoming winter season. At the same time Tuesday, ERCOT CEO Pablo...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022
What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
23-Year-Old Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 6000 block of IH-10 West.
San Antonio-based Whataburger opens first of 50 planned Atlanta locations
The ATL’s first orange-and-white striped outpost opened Monday with 140 people on the payroll.
All the San Antonio street work expected to end within the next year
You could see these roads finally open up within the next year.
