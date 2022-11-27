ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

saobserver.com

SAPD’S SAVAGE MURDER OF PHILLIPS: FROM THE FRONTLINE

During the 1969 River Parade, SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) staged and rallied the largest demonstration in the history of San Antonio. This demonstration was organized in two different places; one in the downtown area and the other in the Victoria Courts (now called Victoria Commons) in a park that still exists behind the old main office. The City of San Antonio was completely taken by surprise by the efforts of the local SNCC chapter. For months SNCC and the African American community had protested the murder of Bobby Joe Phillips by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). Phillips was a black construction worker that was savagely beaten by a cowardly mob of SAPD officers who have not been prosecuted to this day. The SNCC move was the result of months of frustration and inaction by the San Antonio City Council and its racist mayor Walter W. McAllister. Rev. Claude W. Black and other civil rights leaders had protested the savage killing to no avail, and had been harassed by local law enforcement officials and racists.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022

What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

