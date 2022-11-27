Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
An unhappy 100th for the Colorado River Compact | Colorado Springs Gazette
The historic Colorado River Compact was 100 years old on Thursday, as The Gazette noted in a report observing the occasion. And if you’ve never heard of that groundbreaking agreement divvying up water from the West’s most identifiable river, you’re undoubtedly not alone. The compact and the...
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that’s fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV
Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado offers $6.9 million in grants for fentanyl investigations
Law enforcement agencies throughout Colorado can now apply for grants to fund investigations into fentanyl-related deaths, injuries and supply chains. Applications opened Tuesday for $6.86 million to be distributed through the Synthetic Opiate Poisoning Investigation and Distribution Interdiction Grant Program — created by the passage of House Bill 1326 in May, a sweeping measure to address the state's runaway fentanyl crisis.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
Mask requirement returns at Colorado national park
"Effective immediately, masks are required within buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve," read a Monday morning announcement from the park. The switch reportedly follows Alamosa County's designation of having a 'high' level of local community transmission of COVID-19. The reinstated requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination...
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
ksl.com
'Next Generation' 911 system goes online in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — When a person calls 911, it is assumed that help will be sent. But what if there is an outage, or what if a victim is in a position that texting 911 is the only option?. "It's one of those things most citizens never think...
Fox40
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to drive too far.
lehifreepress.com
Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season
Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Eater
Inside the Clandestine, Milk-Fueled Ranch Parties of Southern California
Through the predawn fog, a barely visible gate opens into a field of soft earth, where the scents of hay and manure give way to a distant banter. It’s 5:30 a.m., but it sounds like the party has already begun in Avocado Heights, a community less than 20 miles east of Downtown LA next to the City of Industry. Men dressed in cowboy hats, puffy vests called chalecos, Pendleton jackets, and hoodies take swigs from jarros de barro, large clay mugs loaded with a beverage called pajaretes. Tinted with cocoa powder and coffee, plus a splash of 96 percent sugar cane alcohol, the cup is passed to a milker who pulls thick streams of raw milk, called leche bronca, from a cow or goat, unleashing white plumes of steam in the morning air and mixing the ingredients into a warm, frothy drink.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
kslnewsradio.com
Vail Resorts facing million dollar lawsuit after a Utah bowling alley incident
PARK CITY, Utah — After a bowling incident during a company party, a jury is ordering Vail Resorts’ Mountain activities to pay over $2 million for a personal injury that caused extensive surgeries. In April, according to a case overview, Jupiter Bowl hosted a team party for Vail...
coloradopolitics.com
BLM policy good for users, wildlife | Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
The state of Colorado, along with conservation groups and other government agencies, has recently focused on improving habitat connectivity for animals, fish and plants. The Bureau of Land Management is the latest agency to announce policy aimed at protecting these connections. We think this will not just benefit wildlife, but the people who enjoy these lands as well.
California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation
With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that […]
KCRA.com
Democrat Ken Cooley concedes to Republican Joshua Hoover in CA State Assembly District 7 race, according to Hoover's office
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrat Ken Cooley conceded to Republican Joshua Hoover in the race for California's State Assembly District 7, according to Hoover's office. This race has been tight since Election Night, with neither candidate maintaining a significant lead over the other. As of Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., Hoover maintains 50.5% of the votes with 92% of the votes counted.
Utah police have trained for decades for a call like Monday’s
When Melody Cutler entered law enforcement in the 1990s, the term "active shooter" wasn’t even in the American lexicon — until the 1999 shooting in Columbine, Colorado.
