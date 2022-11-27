Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Emery Wrestlers Start Season Strong
The Emery High wrestling team started the new season strong, defeating Manti 54-30 on Wednesday. Eight of the Spartans pinned their opponents and one grappler received a bye in the pre-Thanksgiving matchup. Those winning by pin were Dixon Peacock (106), Corbin Jensen (113), Derrick Birch (120), Merritt Meccariello (126), Hayden...
etvnews.com
Carbon County Jail Bookings November 21-27
STREED-BUMP, CAMERON 11 21 2022 COMMITMENT 22 PRICE. BERGEN, DAVONSINN 11 21 2022 ASSAULT (DV), CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (DV) 21 PRICE. HUMPHREY, MIRANDA 11 21 2022 BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE X3, THEFT X2 37 PRICE. REYNOLDS, MADALYNE 11 22 2022 WARRANTS X2 29 PRICE. COCA, WILLIAM 11 22 2022 COMMITMENT 35...
etvnews.com
CARBON COUNTY LOCAL EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE (LEPC) 2023 MEETING SCHEDULE
January 12, 2023 – Pipeline Association Meeting 11:30-12:30. If you would like meeting reminders or to present at a LEPC meeting, contact Carbon County Emergency Services at hls@carbon.utah.gov or (435)636-3740. Published in the ETV Newspaper November 30 and December 7, 2022.
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO ADOPT 2023 BUDGET FOR THE CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT
The Board of Trustees of the Carbon Water Conservancy District will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of Adopting a Budget for the year 2023. The hearing will be held at a Special Meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. in the Upstairs Conference Room of the Carbon County Administrative Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501. Dated this 28th day of November 2022.
etvnews.com
Orangeville Heating Up with Chili and Soup Cook-Off
The Orangeville City Fire Department is presenting its annual Christmas chili and soup cook-off this weekend. Bring the heat on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Old Fire House/Community Center, located at 80 North Main Street in Orangeville. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. and there will be prizes for the best chili or soup.
etvnews.com
ETV News Coat Drive Underway
Beginning this week, ETV News has partnered with multiple businesses within the community to spread the warmth this holiday season with a coat drive. We are asking for donations of new or gently-used coats to give back to those in Carbon and Emery counties. Children’s coats are a great need in our community and are highly-requested.
etvnews.com
IN THE SEVENTH DISTRICT JUDICIAL COURT, IN AND FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH
THE STATE OF UTAH TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: HEATHER MANGUM. You are hereby summoned and required to file an answer in writing to the attached VERIFIED PETITION FOR CUSTODY OF A MINOR CHILD with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court, Carbon County District Court, 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501 and to serve upon or mail to Robert A. Oliver, attorney for Petitioner, a copy of said answer. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Verified Petition for Custody of a Minor Child has already been filed with the clerk of the court.
etvnews.com
Utah’s Christmas Town Turns the Lights On
The Lights On Ceremony that brightens Helper City’s historic Main Street each holiday season was once again hosted on Friday, Nov. 25. Per tradition, the evening commenced outside the Rio Theatre before the trek down Main Street began. The Sally Mauro Singers led the group with lighted faux-candles and festive songs to keep everyone warm.
etvnews.com
PUBLIC NOTICE – HUNTINGTON CITY 2023 ANNUAL MEETING SCHEDULE
Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold their official council meetings at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, on the third Wednesday of each month during the year 2023. Meetings will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. on the following:. January 18 May 17 September 20. February 15 June...
etvnews.com
Trotters Brave the Cold on Turkey Day
Early on Thanksgiving morning, about 60 participants braved the cold weather to run, walk or bike in the inaugural Ferron Fitness Turkey Trot. Some of the participants were from outside of Castle Valley, traveling from Spanish Fork and Idaho. The 5K run started at Millsite Golf Course and ended at...
etvnews.com
Holiday Kits Needed for Carbon Caring for Kids
Carbon Caring for Kids is looking to provide local youngsters with delicious food for the holiday season. Price Chapel signed up to sponsor 100 kits for Christmas break, meaning that the program is in need of 53 additional kits to meet the needs of Carbon County youth. Each kit contains...
etvnews.com
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Castle Dale City on behalf of Castle Ridge Behavioral Health invites bids for remodeling the old Castle Dale Swimming Pool into a gym and counseling offices. The building is located at 65 E 100 N in Castle Dale, UT 84513. The work includes filling in the old swimming pool with...
Comments / 0