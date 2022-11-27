(WFRV) – If you want to feel like Christmas, there’s a perfect place to shop in Howard, just look for the pink house. Local 5 Live visited the Sugar on Top Holiday Shop – the holiday transformation of Wery’s Sweet Summer Bloomers where you can find a bit of nostalgia with their wide selection of flocked trees, glittering lanterns, and décor for inside and outside.

HOWARD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO