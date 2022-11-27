Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Holiday rush of shows is on
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Continue to beautify and grow our thriving downtown community’: Artfest coming to Green Bay for summer 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The streets of downtown Green Bay are set to come alive for the area’s newest art and culture celebration during a weekend in July 2023. Downtown Green Bay, Inc. announced on Wednesday that Artfest will bring art vendors, music, food, demonstrations, and plenty of fun to downtown Green Bay on July 28-30.
wearegreenbay.com
Shop the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass and give the gift of glass
(WFRV) – Create a cookie platter that will really get Santa’s attention – or add a homemade ornament to the tree. Local 5 Live visited the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass where you can give the gift of glass this season, plus some adult and kid classes available.
wearegreenbay.com
Scholarship foundation hosts watch auction, live streamed in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brian LaViolette Foundation hosted its first watch auction in Chicago, with a watch party live-streamed at the Automobile Gallery in Green Bay. Timepieces from famous figures like Betty white, Mason Crosby, and Tony Shalhoub were all sold to the highest bidder. However, the highest bid was for Pope Francis’s Swatch watch, which sold for $45,000.
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay exhibit at the Neville Public Museum
(WFRV) – Step back in time with the magical Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay exhibit at the Neville Public Museum. Local 5 Live visited with Bruce the Spruce with how you can join him in the holiday fun, plus shop the Children’s Only Shop. The Neville Public...
wearegreenbay.com
Experience art at Plum Bottom Gallery
(WFRV) – When you shop at Plum Bottom, it’s not only effective, it’s a mood-lifting experience. Local 5 Live visited this Holiday Hotspot where you can find one-of-a-kind items made by artists that will bring back memories of your trip to Door County or create some new ones.
wearegreenbay.com
Oak Grove Dentistry: Gift-giving tips for a great smile
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in oral health and gift-giving tips for a great smile. Dr. Eric Childs from Oak Grove Dentistry gives Local 5 Live viewers some of his favorite stocking stuffers including electronic toothbrushes, water flossers, and subscription services. For more on the subscription services...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Sugar on Top Holiday Shop’ offers nostalgic holiday items
(WFRV) – If you want to feel like Christmas, there’s a perfect place to shop in Howard, just look for the pink house. Local 5 Live visited the Sugar on Top Holiday Shop – the holiday transformation of Wery’s Sweet Summer Bloomers where you can find a bit of nostalgia with their wide selection of flocked trees, glittering lanterns, and décor for inside and outside.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay-based manufacturer donating bed frames to several shelters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Yesterday might have been Giving Tuesday, but the giving continued into Wednesday after KI, a Green Bay-based custom manufacturer, donated solid wood bedframes. St. John’s Ministries, NEW Community Shelter, and Foundations Health & Wholeness all received donations to help those who are struggling.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay to deliver around 325 Christmas trees to veterans in Colorado
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the holiday season, which means one local business owner is back giving Christmas trees to veterans in appreciation for protecting our country. The Trees for Troops program by North Countree Christmas has been going on for several years, and former owner Paul...
wearegreenbay.com
Shop rustic, holiday must-haves at Door County Nature Works
(WFRV) – It’s a must stop when you are holiday shopping. Local 5 Live gets a look inside the rustic barn that is the store for decorating trends, and ideas for the whole home, plus you are sure to check people off your holiday gift list when you visit Door County Nature Works.
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Soft and cozy plaid
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday puts the focus on plaid. Red and black may be the most popular plaid, but this season, plaids in softer colors are trending, like this soft moss green plaid hoodie. Shop this look and many more at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, when shopping...
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco spends its final day in Green Bay preparing to serve a new city
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco has been serving the Green Bay community for 124 years, but now, it spends its final day preparing to serve a new community. Being one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the state of Wisconsin, the store began...
Salvation Army of the Fox Cities needs 300 more donors for popular holiday program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With inflation pinching the pockets of people all around northeast Wisconsin, one local nonprofit says they are having trouble finding donors for a popular holiday program. Officials with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities told Local 5 News that they need about 300 more donors for their ‘Adopt a Family’ […]
wearegreenbay.com
‘Music Man’ Dudley Birder dies at 95
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Dudley Birder, a leading force in music in Northeastern Wisconsin, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26, St. Norbert College announced. He was age 95. Birder spent more than half a century at St. Norbert. Funeral arrangements are pending, the college said. “Everyone in the St....
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits hope donations pick up on Giving Tuesday
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – Giving Tuesday is an important fundraising day for nonprofits all around northeast Wisconsin, and this year might be even more important than usual. Some northeast Wisconsin nonprofits report fewer donations in 2022 than in previous years, saying inflation has pinched donors’ pockets, giving them...
wearegreenbay.com
Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Cast
Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the combined donations received for the 2022 Kettle Casts in northeast Wisconsin. The Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Fox Cities has raised $181,564, bringing their total to $432,653. The following are upcoming events:. Green Bay. 11/28 at 6 p.m. is the second...
wisfarmer.com
Renard's Cheese closes Algoma store, workers move to Sturgeon Bay site
ALGOMA - A cornerstone of the retail cheese market in Kewaunee County has closed its doors, but it's trying to make the best of a difficult situation by making conditions better for its staff at its Door County location. Renard's Cheese, a family-owned local artisan cheese maker with retail shops...
wearegreenbay.com
Recipe to spruce up your leftovers from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – When it comes to the holidays, there’s no shortage of leftovers. Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a creative way to give your leftovers new life, plus how their catering service can help take the stress out of your holiday party.
