Week ahead: Holiday rush of shows is on

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started...
Shop the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass and give the gift of glass

(WFRV) – Create a cookie platter that will really get Santa’s attention – or add a homemade ornament to the tree. Local 5 Live visited the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass where you can give the gift of glass this season, plus some adult and kid classes available.
Scholarship foundation hosts watch auction, live streamed in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brian LaViolette Foundation hosted its first watch auction in Chicago, with a watch party live-streamed at the Automobile Gallery in Green Bay. Timepieces from famous figures like Betty white, Mason Crosby, and Tony Shalhoub were all sold to the highest bidder. However, the highest bid was for Pope Francis’s Swatch watch, which sold for $45,000.
Experience art at Plum Bottom Gallery

(WFRV) – When you shop at Plum Bottom, it’s not only effective, it’s a mood-lifting experience. Local 5 Live visited this Holiday Hotspot where you can find one-of-a-kind items made by artists that will bring back memories of your trip to Door County or create some new ones.
Oak Grove Dentistry: Gift-giving tips for a great smile

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in oral health and gift-giving tips for a great smile. Dr. Eric Childs from Oak Grove Dentistry gives Local 5 Live viewers some of his favorite stocking stuffers including electronic toothbrushes, water flossers, and subscription services. For more on the subscription services...
‘Sugar on Top Holiday Shop’ offers nostalgic holiday items

(WFRV) – If you want to feel like Christmas, there’s a perfect place to shop in Howard, just look for the pink house. Local 5 Live visited the Sugar on Top Holiday Shop – the holiday transformation of Wery’s Sweet Summer Bloomers where you can find a bit of nostalgia with their wide selection of flocked trees, glittering lanterns, and décor for inside and outside.
Green Bay-based manufacturer donating bed frames to several shelters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Yesterday might have been Giving Tuesday, but the giving continued into Wednesday after KI, a Green Bay-based custom manufacturer, donated solid wood bedframes. St. John’s Ministries, NEW Community Shelter, and Foundations Health & Wholeness all received donations to help those who are struggling.
Green Bay to deliver around 325 Christmas trees to veterans in Colorado

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the holiday season, which means one local business owner is back giving Christmas trees to veterans in appreciation for protecting our country. The Trees for Troops program by North Countree Christmas has been going on for several years, and former owner Paul...
Shop rustic, holiday must-haves at Door County Nature Works

(WFRV) – It’s a must stop when you are holiday shopping. Local 5 Live gets a look inside the rustic barn that is the store for decorating trends, and ideas for the whole home, plus you are sure to check people off your holiday gift list when you visit Door County Nature Works.
Trendy Tuesday: Soft and cozy plaid

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday puts the focus on plaid. Red and black may be the most popular plaid, but this season, plaids in softer colors are trending, like this soft moss green plaid hoodie. Shop this look and many more at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, when shopping...
‘Music Man’ Dudley Birder dies at 95

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Dudley Birder, a leading force in music in Northeastern Wisconsin, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26, St. Norbert College announced. He was age 95. Birder spent more than half a century at St. Norbert. Funeral arrangements are pending, the college said. “Everyone in the St....
Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits hope donations pick up on Giving Tuesday

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – Giving Tuesday is an important fundraising day for nonprofits all around northeast Wisconsin, and this year might be even more important than usual. Some northeast Wisconsin nonprofits report fewer donations in 2022 than in previous years, saying inflation has pinched donors’ pockets, giving them...
Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Cast

Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the combined donations received for the 2022 Kettle Casts in northeast Wisconsin. The Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Fox Cities has raised $181,564, bringing their total to $432,653. The following are upcoming events:. Green Bay. 11/28 at 6 p.m. is the second...
Renard's Cheese closes Algoma store, workers move to Sturgeon Bay site

ALGOMA - A cornerstone of the retail cheese market in Kewaunee County has closed its doors, but it's trying to make the best of a difficult situation by making conditions better for its staff at its Door County location. Renard's Cheese, a family-owned local artisan cheese maker with retail shops...
Recipe to spruce up your leftovers from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – When it comes to the holidays, there’s no shortage of leftovers. Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a creative way to give your leftovers new life, plus how their catering service can help take the stress out of your holiday party.
