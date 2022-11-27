Read full article on original website
Companies push for ‘Buy America’ waiver extension with deadline looming
Companies working on infrastructure projects appealed to lawmakers on Wednesday for a waiver extension for the Buy America Build America provision of the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year. The Buy America rule required that all iron, steel, manufactured products and construction materials used in infrastructure projects funded through the legislation be made in the…
What to do if your landlord starts eviction process after receiving rental assistance payment
Many people may be struggling to pay their rent. The I-Team spoke to one woman who paid hers with the help of government assistance money, only to have her landlord start eviction proceedings shortly after getting that funding.
The Mall at Robinson sold for second time in five years
One of the region’s largest shopping malls has changed hands for the second time in five years. The Post-Gazette reports that the Mall at Robinson has been sold to Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y., for $46 million.
