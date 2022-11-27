ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Companies push for ‘Buy America’ waiver extension with deadline looming

Companies working on infrastructure projects appealed to lawmakers on Wednesday for a waiver extension for the Buy America Build America provision of the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year.  The Buy America rule required that all iron, steel, manufactured products and construction materials used in infrastructure projects funded through the legislation be made in the…

Comments / 0

Community Policy