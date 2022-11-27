Read full article on original website
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
thebeveragejournal.com
Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival Serves Up Fresh Tastes
The 31st annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival was held at the historic Newport namesake location on Oct. 15-16. During the two-day event, guests enjoyed fresh seafood straight from local fishers and neighborhood restaurants and vendors, along with craft beer and signature cocktails, with the backdrop of an eclectic mix of music from local bands. Featured beverage brands included Ketel One, Tanqueray, Crown Royal, Loyal 9 Cocktails, Whalers Brewing Company and Guinness. Billed as one of the “10 Fabulous Fall Festivals on the Coast” by Coastal Living magazine, proceeds from festival bars benefited Oliver Hazard Perry, Rhode Island’s 200-foot official sailing education vessel.
thebeveragejournal.com
Taste of Rhode Island Benefits Nonprofit
The Taste of Rhode Island, a celebration of Rhode Island’s great food, local spirits and live entertainment, returned to the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick on Oct. 20. Hosted by Pat Paolino, Pat Cruz Events, and Lupe Aguilar, Taste of Rhode Island and Rhody Foody, more than 50 of the state’s best restaurants, bakeries and caterers alongside local and regional wineries, distilleries and breweries showcased an array of offerings. Guests were treated to live cooking demonstrations by Celebrity Chef Frank Terranova and a cocktail class by award-winning Bartender Ryan Draine, Beverage Director and Creator for Development, Dig In Dining & Entertainment. A red carpet walkway greeted guests, who enjoyed a VIP area and a silent auction, among highlights, all contributing to the evening’s fundraising efforts. The annual event benefited the MAE Organization for the Homeless, a nonprofit organization based in Cranston, working to facilitate in the healing of mental illness and opioid addictions within the local homeless population.
thebeveragejournal.com
Serving Up: 1928 Cocktail Club
Word has traveled fast about 1928 Cocktail Club, Connecticut’s latest speakeasy bar. Opened in June 2022 by Co-owners Frank Dean and his father-in-law, Tony Cuomo, the venue transports guests back to the era of Prohibition with its Roaring ’20s atmosphere and exceptional cocktails. Situated in Branford’s picturesque town center, the Jazz Era vibe begins at the facade door, where there is a sliding window, reminiscent of the days of Prohibition when a password was needed for revelers to enter a sneaky speakeasy. Inside, guests will find an upscale experience, from its fine decor to its mix of classic and new craft cocktails slung by an expert bar team. “We leave it up to the bartenders to be creative,” Dean said. “[They] are able to bring their own spin to certain things … We’re really big on signatures, we have what we call Dealer’s Choice, where you pick the spirit, you pick the flavor profiles and the bartenders will whip it up for you.” Vested and bow-tied bartenders, red leather banquettes and embellished Art Deco light sconces are among touches that add to the venue’s transportive ambiance.
thebeveragejournal.com
Ogie’s Industry Night Showcases The Industrious Spirit Company
Ogie’s Trailer Park in Providence hosted an industry night with The Industrious Spirit Company (ISCO) on Oct. 17. Head Distiller Dan Neff showcased ISCO spirits during a tasting and the bar team at Ogie’s served up cocktails showcasing ISCO Ornamental Gin, ISCO Ostreida Vodka, ISCO Structural Vodka and ISCO Blue Velvet Bourbon. Run by a collaborative local team—Manya Rubinstein, Dan Neff, Eric Olson, H. Douglas Randall and John Curtin—ISCO produces its sustainably sourced vodkas, gins and bourbons at Providence’s first distillery since Prohibition, located on the site of a former industrial mill complex just a mile from downtown Providence. The ISCO line is distributed in Rhode Island by Horizon Beverage Co. – Copley division.
WPRI
Enjoy THREE nights of WaterFire
Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.
newportthisweek.com
Christmas in Newport opens Dec. 1
Christmas In Newport Opens on Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m. There will be a proclamation from the mayor, tree lighting, Newport cannon salute and music by Pell School Champions Chorus at Washington Sq. The 1739 Colony House will be open before the ceremony from 4-6 p.m, Colony House, Washington...
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
Glow Hartford is a Unique ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Indoor Festival Of Lights
We had a corner 3-story house growing up in Kansas and every season my dad would climb to the very top of the highest peak to put lights up. The entire house was outlined in twinkling white lights every single year. Lights are up and lighting up neighborhoods all over...
Live Wire: Killers to return to Mohegan Sun
The Killers will be returning to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time since 2016. The Las Vegas-based four-piece features singer-keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer. The band will take the stage March 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $129.50, $99.50, and $79.50...
NHPR
'Lit up like Vegas': Stonington lobster trap tree celebrates New England fishing culture
Southeast Connecticut’s newest Christmas attraction has its roots in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Lisa Konicki was shopping in the Massachusetts seaside city in January 2020 when she noticed “this gigantic tree built out of lobster traps in the heart of downtown.”. “I fell in love with it,” said Konicki, a...
hk-now.com
Sunday Morning Sights in the Skies Over Higganum
(November 27, 2022) — Frequent contributor Phil Devlin captured these images on the morning of November 27, 2022 at 6:50 a.m., taken from Christian Hill Road and the Methodist Church on Route 154. He contacted WFSB-TV and learned that these are an unusual formation of mammatus clouds, which are...
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Nov. 21 & Nov. 29
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 29. Seller: Suzann McPartlin (executrix) Buyer: Susan Kidwell & Patrick McGourty. Price: $475,000. 85 Douglas Pike. Seller: Preferred Property Solutions, LLC. Buyer: Steven Goulet. Price: $295,000.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: El Patron draws big crowds with low prices
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new place to eat in North Providence is already drawing big crowds with its low prices. NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye tries El Patron Grill and Cantina on Smith Street.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Highest-paying business jobs in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
GoLocalProv
This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.
Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
GoLocalProv
EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School
GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
rimonthly.com
5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
ABC6.com
Local Christmas tree farm recovers from drought, chosen to supply State House Christmas tree
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Months after a devastating drought dried up Southern New England this past summer, ABC 6 News caught back up with John Leyden, owner of Big John Leyden’s Christmas Tree Farm in West Greenwich. The family run farm lost 60% of their Christmas tree...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Business criticizes Cranston mayor over solar deal
(WJAR) — A stalled solar project leaves the city of Cranston unable to cash in on energy savings that are part of the deal. One businessman claims the mayor's friendship with a local lawyer is partly to blame. “It seems to me that this could easily be perceived as...
