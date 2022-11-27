Word has traveled fast about 1928 Cocktail Club, Connecticut’s latest speakeasy bar. Opened in June 2022 by Co-owners Frank Dean and his father-in-law, Tony Cuomo, the venue transports guests back to the era of Prohibition with its Roaring ’20s atmosphere and exceptional cocktails. Situated in Branford’s picturesque town center, the Jazz Era vibe begins at the facade door, where there is a sliding window, reminiscent of the days of Prohibition when a password was needed for revelers to enter a sneaky speakeasy. Inside, guests will find an upscale experience, from its fine decor to its mix of classic and new craft cocktails slung by an expert bar team. “We leave it up to the bartenders to be creative,” Dean said. “[They] are able to bring their own spin to certain things … We’re really big on signatures, we have what we call Dealer’s Choice, where you pick the spirit, you pick the flavor profiles and the bartenders will whip it up for you.” Vested and bow-tied bartenders, red leather banquettes and embellished Art Deco light sconces are among touches that add to the venue’s transportive ambiance.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO