Adam Bashir was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for his part in the lynching attempt on Mor Ganashvili in Akko on May 12, 2021. The Haifa District Court convicted Bashir of terror assault with the intent to cause harm after he hurled a rock at Ganashvili’s car and subsequently shattered a window with a club in an effort to gravely injure or maim Ganashvili for a nationalistic and ideological motive. Ganashvili then exited the vehicle and was beaten by the Arab mob.

1 DAY AGO