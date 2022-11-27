Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian terror group: Ben-Gvir will ‘suffer the same fate’ as slain Israeli minister
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization on Monday threatened the controversial Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, saying he will “suffer the same fate” as an Israeli tourism minister who was assassinated in October 2001. Islamic Jihad likened Ben-Gvir to right-wing Moledet party founder Rehavam Ze’evi — who...
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab Israeli sentenced to 10 years for 2021 Akko mob assault of Jewish man
Adam Bashir was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for his part in the lynching attempt on Mor Ganashvili in Akko on May 12, 2021. The Haifa District Court convicted Bashir of terror assault with the intent to cause harm after he hurled a rock at Ganashvili’s car and subsequently shattered a window with a club in an effort to gravely injure or maim Ganashvili for a nationalistic and ideological motive. Ganashvili then exited the vehicle and was beaten by the Arab mob.
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran condemns four to death for cooperating with the ‘Zionist regime’
Four Iranians on Wednesday were sentenced to death for allegedly cooperating with Israel’s Mossad spy agency, according to a Reuters report citing Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency. Those accused were punished “for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping,” said...
Cleveland Jewish News
Canadian opposition leader vows to move embassy to Jerusalem if elected prime minister
Canadian Opposition Leader and Conservative Party head Pierre Poilievre vowed on Tuesday to move the Canadian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem if he is elected prime minister. “I announced my recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital [while campaigning] and now, as opposition leader and head of the Conservative Party,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s UN ambassador: Mideast Jews were victims of the ‘real Nakba’
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan inaugurated an exhibit on Tuesday highlighting the expulsion of Jews from Middle East countries, calling the story of these Jewish refugees the “real Nakba.”. The Palestinians have long used the Arabic term “Nakba,” or catastrophe, to describe Israel’s creation and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran affirms commitment to not attack Israeli targets in Thailand—report
Thai government officials recently notified their Israeli counterparts that Iran remains committed to its decision not to conduct attacks against Israeli targets in Thailand, Axios reported on Tuesday. The report, citing an Israeli diplomatic cable, said that the political director of the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Aliza Bin-Noun, met on...
Cleveland Jewish News
US envoy says consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem remains a possibility
The Biden administration is committed to the two-state solution and there is still a possibility of reopening the shuttered Jerusalem consulate to the Palestinians, Hady Amr, who was recently appointed the State Department’s special representative for Palestinian affairs, said on Wednesday. “It’s a real honor to serve as the...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘The world is watching’ as Iran teeters, but regime is unlikely to fall
Since the death of a young woman at the hands of Iran’s “morality police” in September, anti-regime protests have spread throughout the country. Cracks have been reported even among the elite. Still, the Iranian regime has weathered protests before; it has outlasted the multiple Arab governments toppled by the “Arab Spring” protests starting in 2010.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yesha Council calls on Israeli security establishment to protect soldiers from anarchists, terror-supporting organizations
The Yesha Council, an umbrella organization of municipal councils of Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, on Sunday called for the Israeli security establishment to protect soldiers against provocations by anarchists, activists and terror-supporting organizations. Yesha has long warned about such activists and their goal of harming the IDF and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog meets Latvian counterpart, hails three decades of bilateral ties
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday met with his Latvian counterpart, Egils Levits, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. Speaking at a press conference, Herzog hailed the “shared values” and “common interests” underpinning bilateral ties between the two countries, which he said were “natural allies.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel to cut funding to Jaffa theater planning to screen anti-Israel film
Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman instructed the treasury on Wednesday to cut funding to the Al Saraya Theater in Jaffa over its planned screening of a Jordanian movie that portrays IDF soldiers as murderers. Separately, Otzma Yehudit Party head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, blasted Netflix’s decision to air the film.
Cleveland Jewish News
Terrorism in Israel rose by over 300 percent in 2020, IDF figures show
There have been 280 terrorist incidents in Israel so far this year, compared with just 91 in 2021, according to figures revealed by the Israel Defense Forces on Monday. A further 500 attacks were thwarted by Israeli security forces during the same period, according to Military Intelligence assessments. Shooting attacks...
Cleveland Jewish News
What will Biden’s policy be towards Israel for the rest of his term?
Questions abound about how U.S.-Israel relations will unfold now that the midterm elections are history. Will the White House move closer to Israel’s tough policy on isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran? Will Biden seek to strong-arm Jerusalem into a bad territorial deal with the Palestinians? Will the State Department build on the Abraham Accords to normalize relations between Israel and additional Muslim-majority countries?
Cleveland Jewish News
Why I am worried about Israel’s future
Since Israel’s election on Nov. 1, there have been daily indications that its next government will take the country in a direction that could inflict grievous damage upon the Zionist dream – and Israel’s character not only as a Jewish state, but as a democratic one. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former US diplomats: withhold military aid to Israel as response to ‘radical Netanyahu government’
Two former American diplomats have argued that the U.S. should cease providing offensive weapons or military assistance to Israel’s incoming government for actions in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under President George W. Bush and ambassador to Egypt under...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Middle East envoy says the region reaching a ‘boiling point’
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “reaching a boiling point,” given a surge in violence in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, the United Nations’ point man in Jerusalem warned on Monday. “High levels of violence…including attacks against Israeli and Palestinian civilians, increased use of arms, and settler-related violence, have caused...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu’s Likud reaches coalition deal with Noam Party
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu struck a coalition deal with Noam Party head Avi Maoz on Sunday night that will make the latter a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, according to media reports. Maoz, who is considered an opponent of LGBTQ rights, will reportedly oversee a new...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump’s dinner with a Holocaust denier draws rare criticism from some of his Jewish allies
(JTA) — Two weeks after feting Donald Trump as America’s most pro-Israel president ever, the Zionist Organization of America had harsh words for the man who aspires to return to the White House. “ZOA deplores the fact that President Trump had a friendly dinner with such vile antisemites,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
PA raids ‘large Palestinian Islamic Jihad bomb lab’ in Jenin
Palestinian Authority security forces on Thursday raided a Palestinian Islamic Jihad bomb lab in Jenin, arresting two members of the terror group, seizing a number of bombs and a large quantity of explosives, Israeli media reported on Sunday. Five large bombs and six smaller pipe bombs were seized, according to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hezbollah could use chlorine rockets as ‘last resort’ in future war
On Nov. 20, the Saudi Al-Hadath news website published a report claiming to detail an Iranian plan to supply rockets—with chemical warheads—to Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to the report, the rockets are stashed at the Masyaf area in northwestern Syria, and are due to be transferred to Al-Qusayr in the western part of the country, and then to the Bint Jbeil area in south Lebanon, via the Beka’a Valley.
