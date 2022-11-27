Read full article on original website
‘I’d Like to See His Blood Drain Down the Gutter’: Wisconsin Man Charged with Threatening the Life of State’s Democratic Governor
A 52-year-old Wisconsin man is facing possible time behind bars for allegedly making threats against the state’s governor in a series of emails and social media posts. Michael Yaker was charged by federal authorities with two counts of using interstate commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person, specifically, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), charging documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Last-minute hearing scheduled day before Kevin Johnson's execution in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The fate of a Missouri man will be determined next week. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 29, but a last-minute hearing may slow down the process. Oral arguments will take place on Monday in Jefferson City in front of the...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
Failed execution details: Smith 'strapped to a gurney' for hours as courts weighed appeals
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith believe he was strapped to the death chamber gurney at Holman Correctional Facility for four hours Thursday night as the state began preparing for his execution at 7:45 p.m., while Smith’s request for a stay was pending before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court. He...
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
Through the summer, polls showed the incumbent Republican and 35-year-old progressive challenger neck and neck.
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Treu's motion
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Colten Treu, who was sentenced to 54 years in prison after causing a crash in November 2018 that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother, has run out of appeals in Wisconsin. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court denied Treu's petition to have his case reviewed, said Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell. "For closure for the victims, I'm glad the Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied his...
Judge Dorow Patiently Denies Yet Another Request for Modification of Bail
Following her ruling in the recent trial in Wisconsin v. Brooks, Judge Dorow has received hundreds of emails, letters, cards, and gifts from people who are praising her for her patience in dealing with the outbursts of Brooks. Thousands of supporters voiced their support for this judge on social media too--saying that she deserved some time off. However, the track record of the defendant in the upcoming case in which she will preside suggests that Dorow won't be getting a break anytime soon.
Judge Dorow will decide on run for Wisconsin Supreme Court in 'next couple days'
Judge Jennifer Dorow, who presided over the Darrell Brooks trial, says she will make a decision about running for Wisconsin Supreme Court "in the coming days."
Judge orders Enbridge, tribe to form emergency pipeline plan
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered energy company Enbridge Inc. and an American Indian tribe to come up with an emergency plan to prevent potential spills from an aging oil pipeline running across the tribe’s reservation. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued...
Former aide to Greitens plans bid for Missouri office in 2024
Republican Will Scharf, a key player in Gov. Eric Greitens’ brief state administration, will be a candidate himself in 2024, he said Wednesday, but what office he is seeking is uncertain. Scharf issued a news release announcing he’d formed a committee to raise money for a statewide campaign. An attorney, Scharf has spent the past […] The post Former aide to Greitens plans bid for Missouri office in 2024 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Parade killings judge nears decision on Supreme Court run
The judge who presided over the trial of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted of killing six people during the Waukesha Christmas parade, says she will decide whether to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court “in the coming days.” Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow’s comments to WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee are the first public remarks she has made about a potential run for the state Supreme Court. She has been considering getting into the race for weeks, after she garnered national attention while presiding over the Brooks trial. There are three other announced candidates for the Supreme Court race, which will be decided in the April 4 election.
LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate
A bill to protect marriage equality passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening, but LGBTQ+ Ohioans are worried the legislation doesn't do enough, specifically with the added exceptions.
Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a jail near Mississippi’s capital city to improve conditions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. On July 29, Reeves placed the jail into receivership after citing poor conditions for prisoners. Reeves said that deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” Seven people died last year while detained at the jail, he said in his July ruling. Reeves also wrote that cell doors did not lock and that a lack of lighting in cells made life “miserable for the detainees who live there and prevents guards from adequately surveilling detainees.” He also said guards sometimes slept instead of monitoring the cameras in the control room.
Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county's hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators. “Having reviewed the petition and answer, we conclude that petitioner has not demonstrated that our extraordinary intervention is warranted at this time,” the justices said in their decision. Officials in the county first started a hand-counting process on Oct. 26 but the Nevada Supreme Court ordered it shut down a day later, siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to volunteers reading election results aloud. Nye County resumed a revised version of its hand-counting last week after Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered the county to halt its counting until after polls closed. While Nye County commission members have shown support for scrapping voting machines completely, machine tabulators are the primary counting method for this election, and Nye has already reported the results of nearly 21,000 ballots cast.
Tim Michels: Republicans can win Wisconsin, but must do better
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels isn’t blaming anyone for his loss to Tony Evers earlier this month. Instead, Michels said it just happened. “I knew we were in trouble right after the polls closed on Election Night,” Michels explained to News Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber Tuesday. “The numbers just weren’t there on the East Coast. And that certainly showed up here in Wisconsin. It showed-up in Arizona. It...
Man convicted in Wisconsin parade attack to be sentenced
(Reuters) – Grieving relatives of those injured and killed when a man drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year will have a chance to confront the driver during a two-day sentencing hearing beginning on Tuesday. The driver, Darrell Brooks, 40, faces life in prison after a circuit...
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005
A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in...
Sen. Baldwin, U.S. Senate pass Respect for Marriage Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and the Bipartisan Senate voted 61-36, to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. “Today, an overwhelming majority of Senators stepped up to protect the freedoms and rights of millions of Americans in same-sex and interracial marriages. I’m proud to have worked across the aisle to get the job done for millions of loving couples in Wisconsin and across the country,” said Senator Baldwin.
'UPFRONT' recap: 'Securing our Schools' investigation asks how safe are Wisconsin schools?
MILWAUKEE — Ty Breitlow, district administrator of the Lomira Public Schools, says "It's about time somebody's asking" about how prepared schools are for threats including school shootings. "Safety is our first priority," Breitlow said on WISN's "UPFRONT" which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. Hearst Television's national investigative unit...
