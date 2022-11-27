Bowie firefighters went to this shop fire at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, where they found a dog house inside it on fire. Water can be seen coming from inside the shop. Fire Chief Doug Page said it appears to have started through a heat lamp in the dog house. Page said heat lamps and animals don’t go together as a method of warmth, but if they are used make sure the lamp bulb is encased in case the bulb shatters or is knocked down. (News photo by Barbara Green)

BOWIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO