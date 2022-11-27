Read full article on original website
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Restaurants In Ardmore Oklahoma
Ardmore is a beautiful city in Oklahoma with lots of fun activities. People visiting this city will never run out of options. There are so many options to eat or dine out in Ardmore that it can get difficult to make your choice. All of them are known for their excellent service, delicious cuisine, and pleasant ambiance. Moreover, their prices are surprisingly reasonable, given their high quality.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
KXII.com
Sherman new police facility set to be ready this Spring
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman police department is just a few months away from completion of its new 33,000 square-foot facility. “Currently we are about 90% complete, we broke ground on December 7th, 2021 so we are 45 days ahead of schedule,” said Chief of Police Jason Jeffcoat.
KTEN.com
Former Durant resident missing after Thanksgiving dinner
(KTEN) — Police in Little Elm, Texas, are searching for a Forrest Lewis, a former Durant resident who has been missing since last week. Family members said Lewis was last seen on Thanksgiving Day at 9:22 p.m. on Bonanza Street in Aubrey, Texas. On the day of his disappearance,...
KXII.com
Christmas tree lighting events in Texoma
(KXII) - With the holiday season in full swing communities across Texoma are getting ready to hold tree lighting ceremonies. The city of Denison is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting Thursday, December 1 at approximately 6 p.m. at Heritage Park, 324 W. Main. The event will include:. A hot...
KTEN.com
Whitesboro, Brock regional finals rematch
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Whitesboro Bearcats get ready for one of the most anticipated games of the year in Texoma. Whitesboro faces Brock in the regional finals once again and are hungrier than ever for some redemption. The Bearcats fell to the Eagles in the regional finals last year...
KTEN.com
Holiday shoppers find unique gifts at Van Alstyne market
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- Railcar Farmers Market of Van Alstyne hosted its season finale Christmas market event Tuesday afternoon. Each Tuesday since spring, Railcar Farmers Market has set up vendors to sell local goods in Van Alstyne's Social District. "The townspeople are really supportive of the market," said Railcar...
Coast Guard suspends search for Denton man who rented boat near Galveston and didn't return
GALVESTON, Texas — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a North Texas man who rented a boat near Galveston on Sunday and never returned, the agency said Tuesday. In a news release, the Coast Guard said crews first responded around 7 p.m. on Sunday to a call from the owner of a boating rental service at the Galveston Yacht Marina in regards to a missing customer.
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native was reported missing from Denton County Friday. The Little Elm Police Department told News 12 Forrest Lewis was classified as a missing person on November 25. *Original story below*. A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said...
bowienewsonline.com
Heat lamp believed to be the cause of dog house/shop fire
Bowie firefighters went to this shop fire at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, where they found a dog house inside it on fire. Water can be seen coming from inside the shop. Fire Chief Doug Page said it appears to have started through a heat lamp in the dog house. Page said heat lamps and animals don’t go together as a method of warmth, but if they are used make sure the lamp bulb is encased in case the bulb shatters or is knocked down. (News photo by Barbara Green)
KXII.com
Durant City Council holds special meeting to discuss University Blvd
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -It’s been a year since the West University Boulevard Construction Project and it’s nothing new that the businesses aren’t happy about the way the city has been handling the project. Jake Townsend, manager of LivWell Meds said, “It’s long enough, I mean they’ve almost...
KTEN.com
Dawsey raises legal challenge to Magers appointment
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson County Judge-elect Bruce Dawsey on Monday appealed to the Texas attorney general to investigate Bill Magers' new job. Magers — now serving his final days as county judge — was appointed as director of North Texas Regional Airport and executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority by county commissioners last week. The decision, discussed in a closed-door executive session, was approved by a unanimous vote.
KXII.com
Sherman man wanted for evading arrest and aggravated assault
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is searching for a man who they said evaded arrest. According to a press release, 58-year-old Robert Kellis was pulled over by law enforcement in the 3900 block of South Park in Denison on Monday and discovered an outstanding felony warrant. When...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
KXII.com
Grayson Co. Judge’s newly appointed leadership position in question
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Judge-elect Bruce Dawsey announced Monday his first official action when he takes office next near will be to launch an independent investigation into current county judge Bill Magers’ hiring as director of the North Texas Regional Airport and executive director of the Grayson County Mobility Authority.
DPS investigating fatal crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working the scene of a double fatality crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 287. DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said the scene is active and traffic is expected to move very slow around Bellevue for several hours. No other information is available at this […]
Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denton on Thanksgiving Day
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day. At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to an area near University Drive and Bell Avenue, just north of Texas Woman's University, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
KXII.com
Grayson County judge elect “shocked” by sitting judge’s job appointment
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Grayson County judge-elect Bruce Dawsey said he will be opening an investigation into sitting county judge Bill Magers’s new job appointment. In a post on Facebook, Dawsey said he was “shocked to learn that the Grayson County Commissioners have appointed Bill Magers to a position of great influence and authority”.
bowienewsonline.com
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
Bowie Police are investigating an aggravated robbery where a man ran into the road where a car stopped and the subject threatened the driver with a knife demanding money. Chief Guy Green said the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the 700 block of Lee Street. Sgt. Kurt Berryman was patrolling the area when he was flagged down by Julie Gunter and her daughter Camberley.
Clay Co. Commissioners’ Court calls emergency session over tax assessor
The Clay County Commissioners' Court will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the possible resignation of the Clay County Tax Assessor-Collector.
