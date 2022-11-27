ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com

Sacred Heart Falls in 50-48 Heartbreaking Loss to Army

WEST POINT, N.Y.— The Sacred Heart University women's basketball team went on the road Thursday at Army and nearly came away with the victory, but was defeated by the Black Knights, 50-48. Records:. SHU: 1-7 Army: 2-5 Top Performers:. Carly Stroemel: 13 pts, 8 rebs, 2 blks. Ny'Ceara Pryor:...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Grant Repeats as All-New England Selection

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. – For the second year in a row, Sacred Heart University running back Malik Grant was recognized as one of the top players in the region. He was honored by the New England Football Writers with a selection to the All-New England team. Grant was one of...
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy