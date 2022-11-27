ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

By Nicholas Rossolillo, Anders Bylund, and Billy Duberstein
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

With the market down in the dumps this year, it's easy to put business imperfections under a microscope and pick on all the reasons their shares can trade for even lower. Indeed, with an economic slowdown at best already here, a case can be made that stocks aren't going to recover quickly.

Nevertheless, successfully investing in businesses requires looking beyond the here and now, and instead looking at future potential. With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors have narrowed down the field to three stocks they think have the potential to triple in three years (that is, by the end of 2025). According to them, you'd do well to look into live work collaboration technologist Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) , PC and enterprise computing leader Dell (NYSE: DELL) , and small digital advertising software company Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) .

Atlassian's a deeply discounted winner from Down Under

Anders Bylund (Atlassian): Project management software expert Atlassian carried a lofty stock price last year. On the eve of Thanksgiving 2021, Atlassian's shares traded at the nosebleed-inducing valuation ratios of 125 times free cash flows and 44 times sales . We can't talk about the price-to-earnings ratio, because even the adjusted version of the trailing bottom-line number was negative to the tune of $4.34 per diluted share.

But times have changed, and the stock was dragged down alongside the entire category of high-growth companies with richly valued stocks. Share prices have plunged roughly 70% below last Thanksgiving's reading, and Atlassian's valuation doesn't look unrealistic anymore.

Now, you can pick up fresh shares of the Australia-based company at the more modest valuation of 38 times free cash flow and 11 times sales. If that still strikes you as expensive, you probably don't buy a lot of growth-oriented stocks. That's OK -- growth investing isn't everyone's cup of flat white.

But for those of us who do enjoy owning companies with tremendous growth prospects, even at somewhat elevated valuation ratios, Atlassian looks mighty tasty today. Skeptics are throwing the stock out with the inflation-tainted bathwater while Atlassian's business continues to boom:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LacQy_0jOwS5SU00

TEAM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

It's true that the latest dive on the stock chart resulted from modest second-quarter guidance targets. The company sees fewer users of its free services upgrading to premium subscriptions, and paying clients are adding fewer paid seats to their deal renewals. Atlassian can't avoid the belt-tightening realities of a challenging global economy, and it shows in the near-term guidance targets.

However, pumping the brakes during a time of economic crisis is not the same thing as the end of the road. Downturns don't last forever and Atlassian's market-leading project management tools should get back to their old growth trends when businesses of all sizes start hiring information technology staff again.

Whether that upturn comes in 2023 or 2024, you'll find that the Atlassian shares you bought for a song in the fall of 2022 were a bargain all along. If it only triples from this modest platform by 2025, I'd call that a mild disappointment.

This 3%-yielding value stock could surprise some people

Billy Duberstein (Dell Technologies): For the past decade or so, it's been growth stocks that have turned into multibaggers. But could the decade ahead see the revenge of value stocks ?

Dell Technologies is certainly a value play, trading at just 6.5 times earnings. Should earnings grow just marginally and its multiple double to a still-reasonable 13 times earnings in three years, with some dividends and buybacks thrown in, it's definitely possible for Dell to triple in that time.

Of course, there's a reason the stock is so cheap now. Coming off the boom years during the pandemic, Dell is now feeling a hangover, as the consumer PC market is declining at its fastest annualized rate in recent history, and the threat of recession looms over corporate IT spending, which is slowing.

Yet while Dell is sometimes regarded as a mere PC play, its consumer PC division -- which was down a stunning 29% in the third quarter -- made up only 12.2% of sales in Q3. The larger commercial PC segment was also down, but by a more palatable 13%.

However, Dell's infrastructure group, which provides data center servers, storage, and software solutions, grew 12%, and the segment's operating income was up a stunning 54%, thanks to cost controls. In fact, the infrastructure segment's operating income of $1.37 billion just surpassed the $1.06 billion in operating income for the PC segment last quarter. The growth outlook for servers and data centers is definitely much better than that of PCs, as ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) outlined at its recent investor day . Therefore, as the infrastructure segment overtakes the PC segment, Dell could post some better-than-expected growth numbers.

Finally, Dell isn't just a cyclical hardware play, as it's also developing its suite of enterprise software and services, including multicloud and private cloud software, software-defined storage, data protection and backup services, and other consultative services for enterprise clients. While Dell's product revenue was down 10% last quarter, its services revenue was up 6%, making up 30.5% of revenue and a higher 41.5% of overall gross profit.

As the steadier infrastructure and services segments make up a greater portion of Dell's financials, it's possible investors may change their perception of Dell, and the stock could get a rerating higher in the future. Meanwhile, in three years, I would expect the PC market to recover, and for the economy to be through whatever potential downturn may be looming next year.

When you think about higher earnings three years out, a lower share count thanks to the company's ongoing share repurchases, a higher dividend, and a potential rerating up from its lowly P/E ratio of 6.5, it's not a stretch to think the 3%-yielding Dell can triple in three years' time.

This digital ad slowdown too will pass

Nicholas Rossolillo (Pubmatic): Digital advertising is a secular growth trend . Efficient for marketers and more relevant to audiences, ads delivered through an internet connection have quickly been gobbling up share of the industry for years and will continue to do so for many more to come.

Right at the moment, though, it's easy to forget the upward momentum digital advertising has going for it. Economic slowdowns -- and even worse, recessions -- are pesky cogs in the promotional business activity machine. With companies worldwide striking a cautious tone as 2023 approaches, ad spending is getting cut. Then add in the fact that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) threw a curveball to marketers and app developers. User activity tracking on electronic devices was already coming under intense scrutiny, but the iPhone maker helped accelerate the trend when it rolled out the ability to opt out of an app's ability to monitor your usage. That has also (temporarily) reduced the value of advertising in the Apple ecosystem.

For companies like PubMatic, these factors translate into a sharp slowdown in growth . While new ad inventory continues to migrate online -- a favorable trend for PubMatic, which works with publishers trying to sell ad time -- buyers of ads are thinking twice before purchasing. As a result, to close out 2022, PubMatic expects revenue to slow to just about a 1% year-over-year crawl, compared with nearly 30% growth just a couple of quarters ago.

However, as economic conditions start to improve at some point, marketing activity will come roaring back. PubMatic is also already profitable, generating $50 million in free cash flow on revenue of just $258 million over the past 12 months, a free cash flow profit margin of nearly 20%. And management has said its investments into computing infrastructure will be taking a breather, meaning these profit margins could rise even further -- even if revenue growth continues to stall out.

Thus, at just 17 times trailing 12-month free cash flow as of this writing, PubMatic looks remarkably cheap given its longer-term potential. As the ad industry returns to growth and drags PubMatic along with it, there could be a lot more profit in the next few years, and it also warrants discussion for a higher valuation multiple. I believe PubMatic has the potential to triple in value in three years, so I remain a buyer right now.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Billy Duberstein has positions in ASML Holding and Apple and has the following options: short December 2022 $32.50 puts on Dell Technologies Inc. and short January 2023 $210 calls on Apple. His clients may have positions in the stocks mentioned. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in ASML Holding, Apple, and PubMatic. His clients may have positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML Holding, Apple, Atlassian, and PubMatic. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Benzinga

As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'

With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
259K+
Followers
115K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy