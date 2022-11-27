Read full article on original website
Synopsys (SNPS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SNPS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 30. The company anticipates revenues between $1.263 billion and $1.293 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.28 billion, suggesting growth of 11% from the year-ago period.
Microchip (MCHP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MCHP - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, Microchip expects net sales to be $2.023-$2.101 billion, indicating 5% sequential growth. At the midpoint of this guidance, net sales are expected to grow 25% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are...
Analysts Estimate SentinelOne (S) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
S - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Cerence (CRNC) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CRNC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Franklin (BEN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues & AUM Dip
BEN - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30) adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. However, the bottom line declined 38% from the prior-year quarter.Our estimate for earnings was 85 cents. While lower expenses alleviated the bottom-line...
Evogene (EVGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
EVGN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Top Analyst Reports for Cisco, Mondelez & EOG Resources
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
CHUY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.17%. A...
BRP Inc. (DOOO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
BRP Inc. (. DOOO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Company News for Nov 30, 2022
BILI - Free Report) soared 22.3% after reporting third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.63, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.67. SJR - Free Report) fell 0.6% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.26, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.
Quanta (PWR) Stock Sees 26.1% YTD Gains Amid Challenges
PWR - Free Report) shares have been riding high as the company has been capitalizing on megatrends to lead the energy transition and enable technological development. Initiatives toward a reduced-carbon economy continue to drive the demand for PWR’s services and depict incremental growth opportunities. These factors have helped the company to gain 26.1% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 7.2% rise.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 30th
WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer...
Investors Heavily Search Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG): Here is What You Need to Know
ISRG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +4.8%, compared to...
Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola & Progressive
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and The Progressive (PGR). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th
AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Gains 28% YTD: More Upside Left?
RGA - Free Report) have rallied 28.2% year to date compared with the industry’s increase of 13.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have declined 13.3% and 18%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $9.4 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 0.4 million.
5 Reasons Why Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock is Worth Buying Now
CFR - Free Report) is a promising stock right now, backed by its organic growth strategies and a strong balance sheet position that poises it well for growth. Revenue growth prospects and sustainable capital deployment moves make it an attractive pick. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward...
What You Need to Know From UnitedHealth's (UNH) Latest Outlook
UNH - Free Report) recently announced its financial guidance for 2022 and 2023, prior to its annual Investor Conference. One of the largest health insurance companies coming up with a clear picture for 2023 gives us an idea about how the overall industry is likely to perform going ahead. For...
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
STLD - Free Report) closed at $102.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
ACN - Free Report) is benefiting from its cloud capabilities as well as consulting businesses. ACN’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 5.9% and 4.3%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its...
