Here's how to get involved in Nashville on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a national charitable movement on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Local nonprofits partnered to make local donations and volunteerism easily accessible online.

It only makes sense that the Tuesday after Thanksgiving would get its own theme.

We've got the age-old Black Friday followed by Small Business Saturday (I guess Sunday is your chance to catch your breath?). Then, Cyber Monday and, since it's inception in 2012, Giving Tuesday to kick us into the week after turkey day.

Whether you're trying to wash away your commercial guilt — or, just giving to give — the local nonprofit leaders we spoke with say it's best to create an action plan ahead of time. Here's a roundup of local campaigns and how to donate your time through volunteerism.

Community Foundation partners with national Giving Tuesday movement

This year, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is the official local partner of Giving Tuesday. The nonprofit is leveraging its online fundraising platform GivingMatters.com to coordinate fundraising efforts for nonprofits in Middle Tennessee.

GivingMatters Manager Nicole Rose said the idea to enter into an official partnership with the national campaign came about during the last holiday season, when foundation leadership realized people were using the online platform to search for local nonprofit fundraisers.

This year it's easy to get involved by visiting givingmattersongivingtuesday.com.

There are multiple ways to get involved with the platform. Browse the growing number of existing campaigns, or create a campaign for your favorite nonprofit, and share it with your social networks.

"Giving back in this way and sharing with your peers is a great way to get connected," Rose said. "It elevates our community as a whole."

Hands On Nashville connects volunteers to nonprofit partners

A key way to give back during the holiday season is volunteering your time. Hands On Nashville is an online platform that collects and coordinates local volunteer opportunities.

The online hub partners with nonprofits across Middle Tennessee to connect volunteers with opportunities that suit their interests, lifestyle and skillset. To find opportunities, use the website's custom search option to filter by date, time, impact area and more.

"It's a great time to get involved," Communications Manager Savanna Maue said. "But these needs are there all year long. The holidays are a great introduction — you can start exploring and see what people are doing and continue all year long."

Hands On Nashville also highlights virtual volunteer options as well as holiday wish lists for nonprofits who need specific supplies. Learn more at hon.org.

Local businesses launch campaigns

The new sustainability-focused 1 Hotel Nashville is launching an initiative to encourage their guests to let go of extra items during their stay. The campaign, dubbed "One Less Thing," will donate clothing items to People Loving Nashville, a street-outreach nonprofit providing meals, clothing and supplies to people experiencing homelessness.

People Loving Nashville also takes clothing donations directly, which are organized and distributed. For more information about drop-off locations, visit Peoplelovingnashville.com.

Nashville-based coffee shop and restaurant Anzie Blue is offering a cookbook penned by the outposts' chef and co-owner, Star Maye. A portion of the book's proceeds will support The Trevor Project, a 24/7 crisis support service for young LGBTQ+ people. Maye's cookbook, titled "A Star Among Us: A Chef's Story," can be purchased at Anzie Blue’s location in Hillsboro Village and on Amazon books.

The Trevor Project also takes donations directly at their website, thetrevorproject.org.