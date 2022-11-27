ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing market spotlight: See the trends in 37014, Arrington

By Staff reports
 3 days ago
Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s real estate market.

About 26 miles south of downtown Nashville sits ZIP code 37014 Arrington, where home prices have continued to soar.

Unincorporated Arrington in Williamson County is known for its rolling hills and countrysides. The fast-growing area’s attractions include Arrington Vineyards and the annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival each May.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37014 according to data from the Greater Nashville Realtors.

Home prices rise

Median sales price in 37014 is $1,164,872. At this time a year ago, median sales price here was $907,641. Looking back to 2020, median sales price was $841,076. So in two years, the median sales price has risen by 38%.

Time on market slows

Last year at this time, homes spent about 26 days on the market. Now, homes spend about 44 days on the market.

Closings up

Home buyers had closed on 100 homes in 37014 by this time last year. So far this year, home buyers have closed on 141 homes. Current inventory here is 44 homes.

